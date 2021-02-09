Nocterra #1 Orders Beat Crossover #1 Orders At FOC

Image Comics' latest success story clears a path for even more Scott Snyder titles to be published there in 2021, as I hear his latest co-creation with Tony S. Daniel, Nocterra, surpassed those for Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's numbers at FOC's close last night.

Crossover #1 topped 150,000 orders at FOC, making it the highest ordered new series from Image Comics since Danger Girl #1 in 1998. Now it seems that Nocterra #1 has beaten that.

Snyder has a reputation for flashy launches at Image—first making waves with Wytches and then again with his most recent Undiscovered Country, itself a record launch, alongside Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli – which I hear is wrapping up its second story arc with a mind-blowing cliffhanger that demands readers return for #13, Saga-style.

Nocterra has seen a similar promotional hype train to what we saw grab those other high Image launches like James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' The Department Of Truth and Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover —but Image has been laying tracks with retailers for this launch as well, and it looks like those efforts are picking up steam.

For the first time, Image invited Direct Market retailers only (i.e., not me) for a one-on-one Zoom Q&A with the Nocterra team to chat about the upcoming launch. Seems whatever it was they told retailers during that video call really sealed the deal for retailers, and I'm hearing that orders spiked from where they were sitting previously at the Initial order window. Or maybe it was my look at the first issue last night?

Now, we can speculate that Snyder, Daniel, and series editor Will Dennis, all talked about their inspiration, creative process, and how dedicated they are to the series' success beyond just the first issue, citing extensive worldbuilding, personal anecdotes, etc. And we can study the highlights video that Image released publicly yesterday—but what else was shared on that video call that was for retailers' ears only? Could there be something else in the works for this series?

A couple of theories circulating the rumour mill at various levels: more info about the future plans Snyder has for his Best Jackett imprint and how this series will kick off the line—or potentially tie in with other subsequent series? Maybe there was something hinted at about the superhero connected universe we keep hearing rumblings about? Or even another Hollywood option news scoop like what we saw both Undiscovered Country and Wytches launch with?

Our source inside Image is nudging us toward the suspicion that during one of these two Zoom video calls Snyder may have let slip something about another character Val will meet in the coming issues of Nocterra…