The Department Of Truth #1 Gets Orders Of Over 100,000

Monday was the Final Order Cut-Off date date for the launch of The Department Of Truth #1 from James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds, published by Image Comics. Bleeding Cool gets the word that those final orders are the highest that Image Comics has had for a launch comic book in some time, beating out both Killadelphia, Fire Power and Undiscovered Country and Killadelphia, and topping 100,000 orders (which had a splashy Hollywood deal already in place and continues to spike in orders).

We heard today that orders for UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #8 actually went *up* from #7. That almost never, ever happens. THANK YOU for picking up our little travelogue through an altered US – we love the story and want to keep telling it for a long time to come! pic.twitter.com/pD94iX3l25 — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) September 4, 2020

So this bodes well for the new Image offering, and more than that, rumour has it there's a pretty tantalizing reveal at the end of the first issue to hook readers on coming back for #2. James Tynion IV said in his recent newsletter that "We've gotten a lot of good buzz, and I've been taking more Hollywood calls than I ever have on any of my project before. People seem particularly taken with the surprising ending to the first issue, which I ask that early readers don't spoil for everyone else."

I mean, I shouldn't, should I? Of course not. But it does mean that The Department Of Truth will be part of the upper echelon of Image Comics titles right now, alongside the aforementioned books, Mercy, Old Guard, Pulp, Spawn, Die and Little Bird.

So far, The Department Of Truth has been plugged by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, io9/Gizmodo, Kieron Gillen, Scott Snyder, Patton Oswalt, Brian Michael Bendis, and the great Illuminati controlling all your media and the thoughts you have when you lay at night staring up into the sky only for the stars to start dancing. There were highly coveted incentive covers, 30 retailer exclusive covers, enamel pins, and nearly every creator in the industry were persuaded by nefarious means to blurb their praise online for the upcoming thriller. Eager to see if there might be one last trick up their sleeve for this series…