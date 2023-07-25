Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agustin Alessio, Alien Books, bigfoot, Fairsquare Comics, Greg Burnham, Little Rock Files, Marcus Williams, Matts, noir is the new black, october 2023, quinn mcgowan, Tesla Incident: Hunstman

Noir Is The New Black in Fairsquare Comics October 2023 Solicits

Fairsquare Comics/Alien Books are about to take over publishing the Valiant Entertainment line. But first they have Little Rock Files.

Fairsquare Comics/Alien Books are about to take over publishing the Valient Entertainment line. But not quite yet. But they do have Little Rock Files launching in October by Greg Burnham, Marcus Williams and Quinn McGowan, spinning out of their Noir Is The New Black anthology. And The Tesla Incident: Hunstman by Matts and Agustin Alessio bringing up Bigfoot one more time.

NOIR IS THE NEW BLACK LITTLE ROCK FILES #1 CVR A MCGOWAN

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

AUG231911

AUG231912 – NOIR IS THE NEW BLACK LITTLE ROCK FILES #1 CVR B WILLIAMS (C – 9.99

AUG231913 – NOIR IS THE NEW BLACK LITTLE ROCK FILES #1 CVR C GALMON – 9.99

(W) Greg Burnham (A) Marcus Williams (A / CA) Quinn McGowan

Straight out of the pages of the NOIR IS THE NEW BLACK hit anthology! Detective Ousley's hands are full. Between the mysterious murder of teenager that everyone loved, the sudden irruption of a younger sister he did not know about and the dirty laundry of local politicians and businessmen, there's much on his plate. But Ousley has a thick skin. And he knows Little Rock like no one else. When Black Noir meets NoirKansas… No one is safe.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 9.99

THE TESLA INCIDENT THE HUNTSMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A ALESSIO (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

AUG231921

AUG231922 – THE TESLA INCIDENT THE HUNTSMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR B BARRIONUEVO – 12.99

(W) Matts (A / CA) Agustin Alessio

ISSUE 1 of 2. PRESTIGE FORMAT, 60 PAGES. Part of the upcoming "The Tesla Incident" saga.

In the vast wilderness of one of North America's largest parks, a group of adventurous young backpackers embarks on a journey in search of excitement and unforgettable memories. Little do they know, their path leads them into an eerie forest teeming with peculiar creatures and unsettling sights. As their escapade takes a dark turn, they find themselves trapped in a harrowing nightmare, stalked by a relentless predator known as The Huntsman. Is this monstrous entity merely a legendary apex predator akin to the enigmatic Bigfoot, or does it conceal a deeper, more sinister secret that poses a threat to the very fabric of humanity's existence?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ALIEN BOOKS HORROR PULP STORIES CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

AUG231915

AUG231916 – ALIEN BOOKS HORROR PULP STORIES CVR B SANZ (MR) – 12.99

AUG231917 – ALIEN BOOKS HORROR PULP STORIES CVR C LUJAN (MR) – 12.99

(W) H. P. Lovecraft, Matts, Salvador Sanz, Damian Connelly (A) Salvador Sanz, Leo Lujan (A / CA) Damian Connelly

ONE-SHOT. PRESTIGE FORMAT, 64 PAGES. 3 COMPLETE STORIES. Step into the forbidden realms of "Alien Books' Horror Pulp Stories"! Embark on a nightmarish journey through the twisted minds of these authors, as 64 pages of spine-tingling terror unravel before your eyes. Witness the unearthly visions of H.P. Lovecraft along with the chilling illustrations of master of horror Salvador Sanz (MEGA and ANGELA DELLA MORTE), the diabolical tales spun by bestselling author Damian Connelly (YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS and BLOOD, LOVE and A DEADLY SPELL) and a rural mystery tale by Matts (MACHINE GIRL), with the haunting brushstrokes of newcomer artists Leo Lujan. Brace yourself for encounters with eldritch abominations, as Cthulhu's malevolence engulfs your senses, and some dreaded alien creatures lurk in the shadows! These macabre tales, bathed in mesmerizing full-color hues, will transport you to a bygone era when pulp magazines reigned supreme!

A FairSquare Comics/Alien Books Publication

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BLOOD LOVE GHOST AND A DEADLY SPELL #1 CVR A (O/A)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

AUG231918

AUG231919 – BLOOD LOVE GHOST AND A DEADLY SPELL #1 CVR B (O/A) – 9.99

AUG231920 – BLOOD LOVE GHOST AND A DEADLY SPELL #1 CVR C (O/A) – 9.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

Off of the huge successes of his previous comics, You Promised me Darkness and Follow me Into Darkness, here's a little gem Damian Connelly saved for last…

"Blood, Love, Ghosts, and a Deadly Spell" is a dark, atmospheric 64 page volume filled with horrific tales from the inimitable mind of Damian Connelly, author of the best-selling hits "You Promised Me Darkness" and "Follow Me into Darkness". The book contains four never-seen-before self-contained horror short stories and an illustrated poem that will terrify, unsettle, and astonish.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!