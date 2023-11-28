Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, Blue Earth, Norah Stone

Norah Stone Of Blue Earth Revealed In Action Comics #1059 (Spoilers)

Blue Earth first appeared in Action Comics #1051, an anti-Superman human supremacist group with terrorist leanings, led by Norah Stone.

Blue Earth first appeared in Action Comics #1051, an anti-Superman and "human supremacist" activist group with terrorist leanings. And committed to an alien-free Metropolis. The subtext was pretty much, well, text. Just as Superman is (finally) committed to helping humanity as a species, so the Blue Earth Movement is there to reject such assistance.

They are basically classic Lex Luthor, just with placards and a bit more obvious with the violence, even if they are also good at hiding it. As Steelworks brings Kryptonian technology to Metropolis, Blue Earth and basically the extremist wing of the anti-AI lobby.

And it turns out they have quite a baroque headquarters in Metropolis.

And we get the first use of the "Kryptonification Of Metropolis", as well as the actual head of Blue Earth.

And now Blue Earth is coming for Superman. With plans for frame him, take the credit and turn the tide further.

in Action Comics #1057, that means dealing with the media. and what is more media than Clark Kent of the Daily Planet?

And Lois Lane, as EIC of the Daily Planet, is going to do what the kids call "platforming" and what we used to call "challenging". But they do seem to be everywhere right now.

And so we met Norah Stone. with long sleeves to cover up the tattoos. But Superman can see right through her…

So.. relation to Victor Stone? Silas Stone? John Stone from Planetary? Or just a rolling… stone?

She makes for a very tough interview subject. Creating the kind of conspiracies that always make sense until you actually know the people involved.

Known each other for ages?

She was dropping hints about her past, and the way she saw the world.

Lie.

But Superman knew her. Somehow.

And Norah Stone has people she has to report into, from a room full of mad stuff, like an Etrigan corpse in a Superman costume…

…a very long way away…

But it takes a comment from Lois Lane for Clark Kent to put all the pieces together.

And then he knew.

This is how that scene played out originally, painted by Ben Templesmith and also written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson.

In the Batman/Authority Special, Batman, Superman and the New Authority went to another dimension, threatening an invasion from the Empire Of The Shadows, located on Earth Al-Ghul.

But just who was in charge may not have been so clear.

With Talia Al Ghul summoning her children…

…including her daughter Janan Al Ghul.

Who was already breaching the dimensional barriers. Her attempt, this time, failed. And her father was revealed.

The Bruce Wayne of this world. This information wasn't revealed to The Authority or to Batman and Superman…

But they clearly knew…

The alien invasion is hers…

And now she's got one of Superman's adopted kids back in her own world…

The daughter of Batman has stolen the daughter of Superman. I believe… it's on. Action Comics #1059 is published by DC Comics today.

ACTION COMICS #1059 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Various (A) Rafa Sandoval, Viktor Bogdanovic, Marguerite Sauvage (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Gene Luen Yang, and Dan Parent As the forces of Norah Stone's Blue Earth take control of Metropolis, Superman dusts off his Warworld weapons and armors up alongside Steel to take their city back! Can even the House of El defeat this potent new threat? Meanwhile, the shocking true identities of Norah Stone's mysterious family are revealed, building to a battle royale for the ages! A pivotal issue not to be missed! PLUS: The conclusion to Gene Luen Yang and Viktor Bogdanovic's New Super-Man of Metropolis, and Dan Parent (Kevin Keller) explores the world of Jon Kent like never before!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

