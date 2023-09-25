Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, Blue Earth, Norah Stone

When Norah Stone Of Blue Earth Meets Superman (Spoilers)

Blue Earth first appeared in Action Comics #1051, an anti-Superman and "human supremacist" activist group with terrorist leanings.

Blue Earth first appeared in Action Comics #1051, an anti-Superman and "human supremacist" activist group with terrorist leanings. And committed to an alien-free Metropolis. The subtext was pretty much, well, text.

Just as Superman is (finally) being committed to helping humanity as a species, so the Blue Earth Movement is there to reject such assistance.

They are basically classic Lex Luthor, just with placards…

…and a bit more obvious with the violence, even if they are also good at hiding it. As Steelworks brings Kryptonian technology to Metropolis, Blue Earth and basically the extremist wing of the anti-AI lobby.

Naturally, Superman has to play the Devil's Advocate over such movements.

They are your enemies, Clark. And they are coming for you. The last issue of Action Comics, three months and a Knight Terror away, it turns out they have quite a baroque headquarters in Metropolis.

And we get the first use of the "Kryptonification Of Metropolis", as well as the actual head of Blue Earth.

It may be worth noting that the events of Knight Terrors may have exacerbated that somewhat.

And now Blue Earth is coming for Superman. With plans for frame him, take the credit and turn the tide further.

And in tomorrow's Action Comics #1057, that means dealing with the media. and what is more media than Clark Kent of the Daily Planet?

And Lois Lane as EIC of the Daily Planet is going to do what the kids call "platforming" and what we used to call "challenging". But they do seem to be everywhere right now…

….including tomorrow's Power Gierl #1 as well. So who is the founder of Blue Earth?

Norah Stone. with long sleeves to cover up the tattoos… and a glowy green thingy is never good news for Superman. So.. relation to Victor Stone? Silas Stone? John Stone from Planetary? Or just a rolling… stone?

ACTION COMICS #1057 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Magdalene Visaggio Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks and Matthew Clark As the Super-Family and Steelworks rebuild their city, a new Golden Age of Metropolis has begun…and not everyone is happy about it! As the charismatic but volatile young terrorist leader Norah Stone reveals herself and her vision for a city without Kryptonians, members of the Super-Family inexplicably start losing their powers…and a new team of metahumans emerges to take their place. Who is Norah Stone? And what's her strange obsession with Clark Kent? The newest arc of Action Comics begins here!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/26/2023 POWER GIRL #1 CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Gary Frank

PRETTY, PUNCHY, AND POWERFUL! After the events of Knight Terrors, a long-dormant Kryptonian threat has returned to take down Superman and his family. Who could possibly stop it? Well, according to the Man of Steel, it's Power Girl! Witness a road trip race against time as Paige reconnects with her roots to save the world from her deadly past. Power Girl Special writer Leah Williams returns with artist Eduardo Pansica (Supergirl) for an ongoing series of epic proportions! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/26/2023

