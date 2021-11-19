Norse Mythology III Begins – Dark Horse Comics February 2022 Solicits

The Norse Mythology adaptation of Neil Gaiman's books by P Craig Russell and David Rubin continues with a third series from Dark Horse Comics, as well as a new Manor Black from Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt in Dark Horse February 2022 solicits and solicitations. Pictures when we have them… which is not yet.

NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #1 (OF 6) CVR A RUSSELL (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210356

DEC210357 – NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #1 (OF 6) CVR B MACK (MR) – 3.99

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) David Rubin (CA) P. Craig Russell

#1 New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and Eisner Award-winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life-Ragnarök.

The sea giant Aegir avoids having to throw a banquet for the gods by setting Thor and Tyr off on a wild quest to find a cauldron and pitting our heroes against a multiheaded giantess, fire-breathing sea serpents, and more bizarre mythological creatures.

"This comic is a good reminder stories deserve to be told in multiple formats; from novelizations to comic books, each holds intrinsic value in telling a different side of the story." -AiPT!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NORSE MYTHOLOGY HC VOL 02 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210358

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Matt Horak, Mark Buckingham, Gabriel Hernandez, Walta, Sandy Jarrell (CA) David Mack

In this second volume, Gaiman and Russell once more team with a legendary collection of artists to bring more Norse myths to life, including the origins of poetry and a mead that many will die for, Thor and Loki's eventful trip into the land of giants, the gods' woeful bargain that might lose them eternal life, and the beloved god Frey's journey to Valhalla and beyond to find a certain missing something.

Collects Norse Mythology II #1-#6, featuring art by Matt Horak, Mark Buckingham, Gabriel Hernández Walta, and Sandy Jarrell!

"The second volume of Norse Mythology is the equal of the first. This is a finely made comic and a worthy gift to the gods of Asgard." -Kabooooom!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 29.99

MANOR BLACK FIRE IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 4) CVR A HURTT (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210374

DEC210375 – MANOR BLACK FIRE IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 4) CVR B FRANCAVILLA (M – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

From the creators of Harrow County and The Sixth Gun comes the next chapter of this gothic horror fantasy about a family of sorcerers in crisis.

The powerful and ancient blood sorcerer Roman Black has taken a young fire mage under his wing after she has done the impossible-taken her magic house's totem spirit inside herself. But the totem is powerful, and may be impossible to control, especially when Roman's children begin to see the young mage as a threat.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JOY OPERATIONS #4 (OF 5) CVR A BYRNE

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210383

DEC210384 – JOY OPERATIONS #4 (OF 5) CVR B MARQUEZ – 3.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Stephen Byrne

Joy Corrigan's world has been turned completely upside down by a woman and organization she has never met. Her sanity and reality have fallen into complete disarray. So now she shows everyone what makes her the

En. Voi with the most hardcore reputation in all the trusts. She has to turn the tables on everyone who has entered her life without her permission. It is Joy unleashed as she takes the fight to those who would look to control her and her world.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PEARL TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210385

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Gaydos

Pearl Tanaka's boss, the malevolent Mr. Miike, used to think that she was merely a highly successful tattoo artist. But now that he knows about her gift for killing, he wants to put her deadly talents to use in service of his criminal empire. Pearl, however, has just learned some very interesting things about her late mother-and now she has a completely different career path in mind.

As she travels to Japan to uncover the secrets of her heritage, Pearl hopes that by confronting Mr. Miike's boss on his home turf she can get her father freed from jail, keep her fellow tattoo artist and wannabe boyfriend Rick Araki safe, and take control of her destiny for the very first time. It doesn't work out the way she planned . . .

Collects Pearl issues #7-#12.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ART OF MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE REVELATION HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210386

(W) Powerhouse Animation

A one of a kind oversized hardcover exploring the newest edition to the Masters of the Universe world!

Diving deep into the process of the show, this tome features detailed explorations into your favorite aspects of the show. Explore character art from the development stages to the finished product, as well as extensive looks at the world and locations of Eternia!

Dark Horse Books, Mattel, and Powerhouse Studios proudly present The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. A look into the world that will leave you yelling "I have the power!"

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 49.99

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKIS THE WITCHER A GRAIN OF TRUTH HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210388

(W) Andrzej Sapkowski, Jacek Rembis (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Kai Carpenter

Geralt comes across a derelict mansion where he is met with the current owner-not quite human, but a beast with the faculties of a man. The beast invites him inside where he shares stories of his family, his life . . . and his curse. If the weight of his misdeeds could condemn him to the body of a beast-a retribution spoken of only in fairy tales, could there be another grain of truth in these tales of fantasy-one that could help him elude his fate and lead him to salvation?

o Official graphic novel adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's short story "A Grain of Truth."

o Witcher Season 2 coming to Netflix this December!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 17.99

WINDMAKER TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210392

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Sunkanmi Akinboye (CA) Godwin Akpan

The West African nation of Atala is thrust into an era of unrest and dysfunction after their beloved president turns vicious dictator. With the country on the brink of civil war, the WindMaker-an ancient hero of the Atalians-mysteriously returns in what appears to be an effort to save his people. The only problem is that his spirit is reincarnated into the last person anyone expects to help-the president's head of security!

"Our mission is and always has been about empowering African creatives and storytelling." -Roye Okupe

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BLACK DOG DREAMS OF PAUL NASH TP (2ND ED)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210395

(W) Dave McKean (A / CA) Dave McKean

New special edition with bonus material by Dave McKean!

Best known for his collaborations with Neil Gaiman, McKean defied expectations with his stunning debut as writer and artist in Cages, winner of multiple awards for Best Graphic Album. Dark Horse proudly presents a new original graphic novel by the legendary artist based on the life of Paul Nash, a surrealist painter during World War 1. The Dreams of Paul Nash deals with real soldier's memoirs, and all the stories will add up to be a moving piece about how war and extreme situations change us, how we deal with that pain, and, in Nash's case, by turning his landscapes into powerful and fantastical psychoscapes.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 24.99

SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #2 (OF 4) CVR A MIGNOLA & MITTEN

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210397

DEC210398 – SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #2 (OF 4) CVR B LI – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, Rob Williams (A) Laurence Campbell (CA) Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten

The Sword of Hyperborea continues its trek through history, blessing the chosen ones who wield it with incredible power. When it appears at a pivotal moment during WWI, will the blade be used for good or for evil? Spies, supernatural creatures, and secret societies collide in this fast-paced continuation of the sword's saga!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BPRD THE DEVIL YOU KNOW TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210399

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie (A) Laurence Campbell, Christopher Mitten (CA) Mike Mignola

The explosive conclusion to the B.P.R.D. series is collected in full for the first time in paperback! Lovecraftian monsters ravage an apocalyptic earth as the B.P.R.D. fights to save what little of humanity they can. But even Hellboy is not who he once was, and whether anyone survives Varvara and the long-awaited Ragna Rok remains to be seen.

This book collects the end of the B.P.R.D. as we know it. Includes B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know TP volumes 1-3 and bonus material.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 29.99

HELLBOY BONES OF GIANTS #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210400

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Hellboy and the others make their way to the ghost city of Utgard in search of Thrym. But there's more than one giant standing between the B.P.R.D. and saving the world. Dwarves, Valkyries, and the Norse god of Thunder himself come together for the ultimate confrontation to close out this stunner of a series!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY SILVER LANTERN CLUB #5 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210401

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Ben Stenbeck (CA) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

When Hellboy and the Professor face a dead-end in their supernatural investigations, Simon Bruttenholm offers inspiration in the form of a tale when the combined forces of the entire Silver Lantern club were required to defeat a strange occult endeavor!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY LIBRARY HC VOL 01 SEED DESTRUCTION DEVIL (DEC098045)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210403

(W) John Byrne, Mike Mignola (A / CA) Mike Mignola

Since Mike Mignola's Hellboy first hit the stands in 1993, it has become a cultural sensation, racking up a dozen Eisner Awards and inspiring numerous spinoffs, from a novel line, to video games, to feature films. Now, Dark Horse is pleased to present the comics that started it all, collected in deluxe hardcover editions. Sized at a generous 9" x 12", and handsomely bound to match The Art of Hellboy, each volume contains two complete story-arcs-the equivalent of two full trade-paperbacks. Each volume of the Hellboy Library Edition also includes extensive supplemental materials, including previously unreleased sketches and designs.

• Hellboy Volume 1 collects the first two story-arcs – Seed of Destruction and Wake the Devil-with the original introductions by Robert Bloch and Alan Moore.

• Expanded Mignola sketchbook sections.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 49.99

CROWS HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210405

(W) Anders Fager (A / CA) Peter Bergting

When Kim inherits her grandparents' house in rural Sweden, there are still notes posted everywhere. Reminders. And drawings. Of the monsters that haunt this house and the land. But the monsters are in Kim's head too, in the traumatic memories of an unsettling upbringing. Dive into this stunning graphic novel full of darkness, reconciliation, and exploration of the self.

o From acclaimed creators Anders Fager and Peter Bergting.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #9 (OF 12) CVR A YARSKY

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210406

DEC210407 – BLACK HAMMER REBORN #9 (OF 12) CVR B CONLEY – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

Things have gotten crazy in Black Hammer! First a parallel Spiral City collided with the actual one, spawning a multiverse nightmare of heroes and villains from both worlds going to war, and now Lucy Weber picks back up the mantle of Black Hammer and teams up with Skulldigger for answers on how to end the madness.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #2 (OF 4) CVR A JENKINS

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210410

DEC210411 – APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #2 (OF 4) CVR B ROMERO – 3.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

As Ernie and Sobrat journey deeper into the jungles of Vietnam searching for clues to a missing treasure trove of gold, they find themselves caught in-between a vicious firefight between both armies and also uncover a trail of mutilated corpses left by a mysterious killer hiding in the woods.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ETHER OMNIBUS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210412

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) David Rubin

From New York Times bestselling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Black Hammer's David Rub n comes an interdimensional, genre-bending, sci-fi, fantasy, mystery adventure!

Interdimensional explorer Boone Dias, a brilliant scientist from Earth, enters the magical world of Ether and stumbles onto a great responsibility that takes him through the center of volcanoes, deserts full of living mummies and sphinxes, and a bizarre fairy forest-all leading toward a final climactic battle for the fate of both worlds.

o Collecting every issue of Ether in an affordable omnibus edition, along with every cover and all published bonus content.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 29.99

FORGOTTEN HOME TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210413

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

While investigating a series of child abductions in Montana, the case gets personal for Sheriff's Deputy Lorraine Adalet when her teenage daughter, Joanna, disappears with a friend. Following the clues of otherworldly evidence leads Lorraine back to her long abandoned homeworld of Jannada. Mired in a never-ending war she escaped long ago, Lorraine had hoped to protect Joanna from her own past. Once in Jannada, she attempts a rescue mission to bring Joanna and the rest of the kidnapped children back to Earth; however, it's not without resistance. Lorraine must confront her past with the evil Jannadan Queen and everyone else she abandoned all those years ago . . . not to mention an entire army of magic-wielding children! Meanwhile, Joanna's allegiance hangs in the balance in this tale of family and fate.

o Collects Forgotten Home from the ComiXology original digital series in print for the first time.

"A thrilling detective story, a richly imagined fantasy epic, and a deeply resonant family drama about the joys and pains of growing up. Like the very best graphic literature, this book casts a spell all its own." -Scott Snyder

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WE ONLY KILL EACH OTHER TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210414

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Peter Krause (CA) Dave Johnson

With World War II on the horizon, Nazi sympathizers and fascists have taken root on American soil in alarming numbers, intending to push the U.S. towards and alliance with Germany. When the lone hope of stopping the American Nazi movement falls to Jewish-American gangsters currently entrenched in a violent turf war, the gangsters find that there's only one thing they hate more than each other: Nazis.

o Collects We Only Kill Each Other from the ComiXology original digital series in print for the first time.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 19.99

TARZAN THE NEW ADVENTURES HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210416

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Gallego, Benito (A / CA) Thomas Grindberg

Previously available only to subscribers of the Edgar Rice Burroughs website, Tarzan: The New Adventures is at last available in print. This incarnation of the Jungle Lord is presented in Sunday newspaper landscape format with all-new stories penned by comics legend Roy Thomas (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers, X-Men) with stunning illustration by Thomas Grindberg-whose work stands alongside classic Tarzan illustrators such as Hal Foster, J. Allen St. John, and Frank Frazetta. No Tarzan comics collection is complete without Tarzan: The New Adventures.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ERRAND BOYS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210419

(W) D.J. Kirkbride (A / CA) Nikos Koutsis

In the future, a decent job is hard to find-especially if you're a hard-worn scoundrel with commitment issues. Jace is a lifelong solo act running dangerous errands for the most questionable of clients. But when his thirteen-year-old half-human half-brother comes to live with him, he's got two mouths to feed. Between evading the law, running from aliens, and jumping off skyscrapers, the only thing weirder than the vastness of space is family.

Collects the entire run of the comic book series Errand Boys for the first time!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

EC ARCHIVES GUNFIGHTER HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210421

(W) Gardner Fox, Ed Wheelan (A) Henry C. Kiefer, Graham Ingles, Ed Wheelan, Sheldon Moldoff (A / CA) Johnny Craig

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 49.99

NOCTURNALS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210424

(W) Daniel Brereton (A / CA) Daniel Brereton

The Nocturnals revolves around the mysterious quest of underworld enforcer and occult figure, Doc Horror; his supernaturally-gifted daughter Evening (aka Halloween Girl) who carries a pumpkin full of haunted toys; the Gunwitch, a silent, two-gun revenant with an itch to kill monsters; the lissome wraith Polychrome, and a host of hard-boiled inhuman players battling hidden evils lurking on the outskirts of human knowledge.

Collects the previously published Nocturnals volumes: The Dark Forever, Gunwitch: Outskirts of Doom, Spectres, and A Nocturnal Alphabet.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 29.99

LAST FLIGHT OUT #4 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210426

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Eduardo Ferigato

Alex, the scientific mind which might be able to save the world, is being held captive in the most dangerous place in the world. To save the love of his daughter's life, Ben will have to make a devil's bargain-that leads to a shocking ending.

"If you like disaster movies, you'll love Last Flight Out." -AiPT!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II #5 (OF 5) CVR A OSSIO

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210427

DEC210428 – NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II #5 (OF 5) CVR B OSSIO – 3.99

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

It's all come down to this extra-sized issue, and there's no one left to fight except . . . Delivering on the promise made in the very first issue of the next great Dark Horse universe, creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Worst Dudes) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man) bring you the fight you never saw coming but always wanted with an ending that will send reverberations throughout the fightverse.

"A loving tribute to the Dragons Ball and Street Fighters of days past, with colorful art and a joyously explosive story." -Major Spoilers

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DAISY #3 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210430

(W) Colin Lorimer (A / CA) Colin Lorimer

The hidden language of Creation-the divine DNA of God-is written into all things. If one were to know this secret voice, what is written could be unwritten and the world changed for the good . . . or the profane. Teen giant Daisy is on the verge of unlocking the language and healing a host of broken and disfigured children-but is this God's will or a malefic command from the abyss?

"Lorimer's art will pull you into his world."-Big Shiny Robot

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLOAKED #3 (OF 4) CVR A ARMENGOL

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210431

DEC210432 – CLOAKED #3 (OF 4) CVR B ARMENGOL – 3.99

(W) Mike Richardson (A / CA) Jordi Armengol

America's sole costumed crimefighter disappeared a quarter century ago, and investigator Jake Stevens is hired to discover why. But after two of Jake's interview subjects are murdered, with Jake the prime suspect, his last hope to find the truth may lie within the twisted mind of the masked hero's greatest nemesis-the deranged criminal known as the Lunatic!

o Written by Mike Richardson-creator of The Mask, producer of the Hellboy film franchise, and writer of the 47 Ronin graphic novel-and illustrated with gritty realism by Jordi Armengol.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JOYAMA TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210433

(W) Daniel Isles (A / CA) Daniel Isles

In the lively city of Joyama, long-time friends Ringo, Arwen, and Silas work together as Outrider Soldiers, a team of highly-skilled individuals contracted by prestigious clients and government officials to shake down organized crime. Following a high-level assassination, a recently closed case has been reopened, but this was no ordinary takedown. The first volume of a genre-bending sci-fi trilogy!

o Debut graphic novel by illustrator and comic artist Daniel Isles, also known by his pen name DirtyRobot!

o For fans of manga, fantasy, cyberpunk, and sci-fi!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LEGEND OF KORRA PATTERNS IN TIME TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210434

(W) Various (A) Various

Your favorite characters from Team Avatar and beyond are here in this collection of stories, from the heartwarming to the hilarious. Join Korra, Asami, Mako, Bolin, Tenzin, and more familiar faces from The Legend of Korra, featured in stories specially crafted by a bevy of talented comics creators! Be sure to add these all-new stories to your Avatar Legends library

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 12.99

TENTACLE KITTY TALES AROUND THE TEACUP TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210441

(W) John Merritt, Raena Merritt (A) Jean-Claudio Vinci (CA) Mirka Andolfo

The world according to Tentacle Kitty!

Join "the Pink One" and friends as the whole tentacle kitty gang regales us with tales of action and adventure over tea! From hunting down cotton candy mice, to pirate hijinks, and mega convention run ins, this tome features stories for all readers, told only as a Tentacle Kitty can!

o The first graphic novel of the convention sensation Tentacle Kitty!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 12.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210442

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

To Amy, everyone has a flavor. Well, almost everyone . . . Just as Amy is finally feeling that she's made a true connection with the mysterious, flavorless Oliver, their entire relationship is rattled-possibly forever. After a crushing confrontation, Amy hunts for a way to reconnect with Oliver, but each new lead to his identity leaves her with more questions than answers and rising tension with her friends. As relationships shift, Amy learns that even if she can't fix everything for her friends, it still means something to be there with them. And an extra credit project might just help Amy discover answers to some of the mysteries surrounding Oliver.

Collects Stephen McCranie's Space Boy volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GANTZ OMNIBUS TP VOL 09 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC210454

(W) Hiroya Oku (A / CA) Hiroya Oku

It's good news/bad news for the alien-fighting Gantz warriors. The good news: Kei Kurono is back on the team, resurrected after his second death. The bad? A massive unknown flying warship has appeared, laying waste to the planet's leading military superpower. Gantz teams from all over the world gather to fight back only to be overwhelmed by an endless stream of terrifying foes. Is Armageddon now inevitable?

Collects Gantz volumes 25-27.

"Raising standard geek fare to a new level of sophistication." -Entertainment Weekly

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 24.99