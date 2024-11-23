Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: ben dunn, Blue Kendra

Not Blue Sonja… Kendra #1 in Antarctic Press February 2025 Solicits

In Antarctic Press' February 2025 solicits and solicitations, Kendra debuts in a new series by Ben Gunn and Joe Wolfe.

She may no longer be called Blue Sonja… the lawyers got involved. But in Antarctic Press' February 2025 solicits and solicitations, Kendra debuts in a new series by Ben Gunn and Joe Wolfe.

KENDRA #1 (OF 3) CVR A BEN DUNN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241277

DEC241278 – KENDRA #1 (OF 3) CVR B KELSEY SHANNON

(W) Ben Dunn, Joe Wolfe (A / CA) Ben Dunn

THE NEWEST HEROINE FROM THE GODFATHER OF AMERICAN MANGA!

FOLLOWING (UNSTEADILY) IN THE GRAND TRADITION OF DEJAH THORIS, RED SONJA, AND VALERIA!

DESTINED FOR RICHES AND GLORY, FOILED ONLY BY A LOW LUCK STAT!

In a land of barbarians, dragons and spellcasters, Kendra, a sultry siren of a sell-sword, always seems to get the short end of the stick! As she navigates the trials and tribulations of this unforgiving world, always looking for the next employment opportunity, she is hired by a most unlikely patron on a quest that may prove more daunting than she realized.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CRITTER #7 CVR A FICO OSSIO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241271

DEC241272 – CRITTER #7 CVR B SOUSA VAR

(W) Tom Hutchinson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE!

SECOND NAME, SECOND COSTUME, SECOND LIFE FOR SECOND-BEST SUPERHERO!

FIRST-TRY FAILURE IS NOT THE END!

Critter tries to settle into her new surroundings with the catgirl super team Purrrfection, but a night on the town may just be the start of beautiful relationship with the team's photographer. In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

PLANET COMICS #33

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241273

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Stefano Bonora

SPACE SHAMAN VS. SUPERNATURAL SURPRISES!

STRUGGLE FOR SURVIVAL IN A SPACE PRISON!

"Shaman Kane" (David Broughton): Kane deals with a dangerous poltergeist on a small colony world. Then, while hunting a vampire on the planet Nambaroo, Sable tells Kane the strange story of his death. "Space Dump" (Marcello Bondi, Marco Emilio Bonaccini, Stefano Bonora): Sentenced criminal Jared Nesky is sent to the outer space prison known only as the Space Dump. There he will spend the rest of his life as a prisoner on a galactic space heap, doing everything he can to survive both the guards and the inmates.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

PRIVATE AMERICAN #2 (OF 3)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241275

(W) Mike Baron (A) Rich Bonk (CA) Donal Delay

ONE MAN VERSUS THE TIDE OF TERROR STRIKING FROM THE SOUTH!

NEW PATRIOTIC FERVOR FROM PUNISHER VETERAN MIKE BARON!

The enemy is out for vengeance. Private American has inflicted serious damage on the cartels' drug-smuggling operations, so they strike back…in a BIG way.

"Mike Baron's Private American is the Punisher that comic book fans have been missing." -Signal of Doom podcast

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

DINOSAUR COMICS SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241276

You thought dinosaur comics had gone extinct, but Art finds a way, and now they're taking over the Earth again! It's up to you and this trusty sketchbook to collect all relevant data about them. Sketch footprints, eating patterns, dino battles, and more. Or if you you're worried about risking the danger of up-close research, commission your favorite artist to do it for you!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

KENDRA GLOWING 7 DICE SET

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241279

(W) Ben Dunn, Joe Wolfe (A) Ben Dunn (CA) Kelsey Shannon

DYNAMITE DICE FOR DUNGEON CRAWLS, DAILY DEALS, OR DERRING-DO!

LIVE OR DIE BY THE DIE!

Prepare to cast in your fate with Kendra, Ben Dunn's swordmistress for hire, with this special set of custom dice for all your RPG needs! The set includes 1D4, 1D8, 1D6, 2D10, 1D12, and 1D20, and they even GLOW IN THE DARK, so you can use them to simulate casting Fireball! Kendra's luck may not be the best, but surely yours will be better!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #199

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241280

(W) Alfred Perez, Ben Dunn (A / CA) Ben Dunn

THE GODFATHER OF AMERICAN MANGA'S SEMINAL SERIES!

FAMILY FUTURES AND COMIC CON CHAOS!

The road to 200 continues! Saki leaves for Japan to discuss her future with her parents, and Petunia takes a sad and lonely Roger to the Cosmic Galacticon, where all your nerdiest dreams come true!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SRP: 0

EXCITING COMICS #50 CVR A BRIAN DENHAM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC241281

DEC241282 – EXCITING COMICS #50 CVR B NICHOLAS MUELLER

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Trevor Denham

LANDMARK 50TH ISSUE! 64 PAGES!

DEMON ATTACK MAKES SCHOOL LITERALLY HELL!

MAPLE CITY FACES DIRE FATE OF SELF-SERVE GAS PUMPS!

MICRO-BATTLE DEEP WITHIN THE MIND!

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller): Adam discovers a growing demon infestation in his own school. If he can't keep his abilities hidden and still confront the growing problem, they will all be consumed by nightmares beyond the imagination! "The Flock" (Scott Wilson, Gino Kasmyanto): Maple City petrol station attendants have been randomly disappearing from the city. The Police Chief seeks the help of former detective Huck Bennett. a.k.a. The Gooseman, to solve the mystery! "A.T.O.M. Man" (Peter Breau, Phillip R. Williams, Jr.): In a race against time, A.T.O.M. Man, armed with a cutting-edge bio-suit, battles microsynth matrix bots within his best friend's genius brain to thwart their theft of the secrets within it.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

