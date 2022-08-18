Nothing Will Ever Be the Same Again After Judgment Day? It's A Lie

It's always nice when Kieron Gillen gets to write the solicitation copy for his comic books, isn't it? Take Judgment Day Omega in Marvel's November 2022 solicits and solicitations. "After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be". Self-aware comic book events… oh and just in case you didn't realise he was British, there's Immortal X-Men #8 too. "Lawks! What's going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it's only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that's significantly more sinister…" Originally in Marvel continuity. Conan Doyle was meant to have named Irene Adler after Destiny. Now it seems she was actually the actual Sherlock Holmes' actual Irene Adler. Actually. Here are those solicitations for further perusal is you so desire.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant cover by ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal… 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #8

KIERON GILLEN (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

A STUDY IN CERULEAN!

Lawks! What's going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it's only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that's significantly more sinister…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Maybe it's time to brush up on out Adventures Of Cyclops & Phoenix again?