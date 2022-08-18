Full Marvel Comics November 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Marvel Comics' full November 2022 solicits and solicitations begins with Bryan Hitch returning to the Avengers with Jason Aaron for Avengers Assemble… Alpha!

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1

JASON AARON (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A)

Wraparound Cover by BRYAN HITCH

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS

FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC

IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE

TO JASON AARON'S ERA ON AVENGERS!

From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #11

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION!

The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group's infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #62

JASON AARON (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES: CONCLUSION!

The Avengers' epic quest through the darkest and weirdest corners of time comes to an end with an issue that focuses on the prehistoric forefather of all things dark and weird in Marvel history: Earth's very first Sorcerer Supreme. Prepare to see all of history through the eyes of Agamotto.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #3

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • TIMELY VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER

Hallelujah, it's raining skulls — Red Skulls, that is!

With an unending swarm of Red Skull LMDs on the loose, the Avengers have one last chance to turn the tide before they're completely overwhelmed — even if that means teaming up with the original Red Skull to do it. Dive right in, dear reader, and get swept away by the action!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

DARK WEB VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN STAUB

"DARK WEB" PRELUDE!

• We haven't seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.

• Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey's most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won't believe.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #13

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

"DARK WEB" PRELUDE!

Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she's setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GOLD GOBLIN #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

GREEN GOBLIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

GOLD GOBLIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TARUIN CLARKE

IT'S NOT EASY BEING…GOLD?

Norman Osborn's sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren't and he's done plenty of horrific things to remember. Norman's worked hard to avoid all things "Goblin" and to stay on the straight and narrow. Consequences in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN pushed him to try super-heroing, and he liked it. But when the media dub him the Gold Goblin, he has to start wondering – can he ever get away from the Goblin inside?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Covers by ALEX ROSS

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • SOLO VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

• It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble.

• Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it!

• But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born…

• That's been going on since before they were born…

• That's been going on since before they were born…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant cover by ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT!

After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #2

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

• Gaiman and Buckingham's epic has returned and you won't believe where the story goes.

• Miracleman has his old friend back, but Young Miracleman has never felt more alone.

• Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world?

• Remastered from MIRACLEMAN (1985) #24 with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C)

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

MARVEL'S TOP MERC IS BACK IN BUSINESS!

We all know Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one…but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM. Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong (DOCTOR APHRA, IRON FIST) and artist Martin Coccolo (BANNER OF WAR) take out their pent up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave…Deadpool!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

NEW MUTANTS #98 FACSIMILE EDITION

ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

The dynamic debut of Deadpool! It's the beginning of the end for the New Mutants as Cable continues his reinvention of the squad into his own paramilitary force! But their numbers are dwindling – and Rictor's about to be the next one making his exit! Meanwhile, Deadpool makes his entrance – but he's not looking to join. He's been hired to kill Cable! With swords, guns, a healing factor and an unstoppable mouth, this merc is set to make a big splash! But who is the new mystery woman riding to the rescue? Cable called, she came: Enter Domino! Prepare for high-octane mutant action from the bombastic 1990s! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

TIGER DIVISION #1 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A) • COVER BY CREEES LEE

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by SUNGHAN YUNE

Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Design Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM

FIERCE FIGHTERS!

The defenders of South Korea take center stage! In their first ever solo series, you'll learn more about TAEGUKGI, a powerhouse with a heart of gold; LADY BRIGHT, a card-wielding sorceress; MR. ENIGMA, a street-brawling demigod; THE GENERAL, a living totem; and GUN-R II, an android with an attitude. They're joined by fan-favorites WHITE FOX and LUNA SNOW to form an unstoppable team. Created by our own unstoppable team, writer EMILY KIM (SILK) and artist CREEES LEE (MARVEL VOICES), this is one epic series you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1 (OF 4)

TRADD MOORE (W) • TRADD MOORE (A)

Wraparound Cover by TRADD MOORE • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Variant cover by Daniel Warren Johnson • Variant cover by David Mack

FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE!

Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you've never seen!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON WARS: SHIELD OF JUSTICE #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

Variant Cover by JAMES HARREN

Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

IRON SAMURAI VS. SHIELD OF JUSTICE!

Mariko Yashida is torn between two worlds: the human world and the yokai dimension–a strange world filled with stranger creatures. The denizens of the yokai dimension need Mariko's help to stop a war that's brewing between two factions, one led by the Iron Samurai and his spider-like ally, and the other by a shield-wielding warrior and his panther-like right hand. The clash between them could have cataclysmic consequences for both worlds! Dive deeper into the magic, mystery, and mayhem of DEMON WARS by Peach Momoko!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #1 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MILLENNIUM!

• A thousand years from now on the planet Sakaar, a young woman with green skin searches for the legendary Green Scar to help save her brother from a group of apocalyptic cultists.

• But which Hulk will she find?

• And after all these years, is he truly the Sakaarson, who will save us all — or the Worldbreaker, who will destroy us?

• A shocking expansion and culmination of the mythos of Sakaar and the heart of the Hulks from PLANET HULK scribe Greg Pak and visionary DEVIL'S REIGN artist Manuel Garcia.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Homage Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Classic Design Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

CAT Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

THE X-TREME TEAM IS BACK!

Legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont reunites with artistic dynamo Salvador Larroca for an all-new story set just after the groundbreaking original run of X-TREME X-MEN! A powerful psychic attack on KITTY PRYDE from her old enemy OGUN brings the X-Treme team back together for a high-stakes mission…but what secret is Ogun hiding, and will even the combined might of BISHOP, SAGE, GAMBIT, ROGUE, RACHEL SUMMERS, STORM and WOLVERINE be enough to stop his insidious plan?

The X-citement starts here, with the kickoff to the arc that will have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS #1

JIM ZUB & RAY FAWKES (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

READY. SET. DIE!

• Hundreds are killed every year in an elaborate secret tournament run by a sadistic man with nearly limitless resources at his fingertips.

• It's not an urban legend. It's not a myth – MURDERWORLD is real! It's online, and the gruesome truth has been hidden from everyone except its victims – until NOW.

• Meet Paul Pastor, the extraordinary young documentarian who's going to expose it all…with some super-powered help. The Black Widow has a personal grudge to settle with Murderworld mastermind Arcade – but can she stop this game before it kills again?

MURDERWORLD is the wildly violent ride you've been waiting for. Gut-wrenching twists, unbelievable deaths, the Avengers bloodier than you've ever seen them before – the tormented minds of Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarbian, AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER), Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jethro Morales kick off the must-have miniseries of the year!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #1 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA • Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

SABRETOOTH TAKES HIS DESTINY INTO HIS OWN CLAWED HANDS!

The powers that be condemned SABRETOOTH to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he's free — and ready to show the world you can't keep Victor Creed down — even as the EXILES from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when DR. BARRINGTON gets her hooks in Creed, he'll be lucky to survive the first issue! Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk return for this unforgettable installment in the chronicles of one of Marveldom's most vicious mutants!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SECRET INVASION #1 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE SKRULLS ARE BACK…

• …in a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries!

• When Maria Hill detects the merest HINT of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the LAST thing he was expecting!

• Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth's old defenses won't work…

• Find out who you REALLY trust: The invasion begins NOW.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ATTENTION RETAILERS: ALL PREVIOUS ORDERS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED. PLEASE PLACE NEW ORDERS USING 75960620251500111

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DARYL MANDRYK

• Hobgoblin's story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn!

• Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin!

• What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

The creepiest Spider-Story in years continues! Beset and beleaguered by the wicked power of DEMON BEAR, Peter Parker is having nightmares whenever he falls asleep and sometimes even when he hasn't! Worse still, it's making his time as Spider-Man even MORE difficult! But there's no rest for a weary spider, and the web-slinger will have no choice but to dig in and hang on – unless he wants to meet a grizzly end! (Hah. Grizzly!)

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #2

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on!

• After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn't their only problem…

• SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel.

• Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she's had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES:

SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #1 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROMY JONES

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

They're friends, heroes and…sidekicks? Peter has dragged Miles into Take Your Sidekick to Work Day, and Miles is not amused — they're both Spider-Man, after all! So when Peter makes a mistake that unleashes villainous shenanigans on New York City, it's up to Miles to save the day — and prove who's the true sidekick among the Spider-Men. Vita Ayala joins the fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE and THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE for a brand-new adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED!

• J.M. DEMATTEIS continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist EDER MESSIAS! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for — prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was!

• As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven's past stalks them.

• Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN?

• Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was POWERLESS!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: COSMIC REWIND #1

Kevin Shinick (W) • Gerardo Sandoval (A) • COVER BY Paco Medina

The Worldmind is collecting data for the new Xandar pavilion on Terra and who knows Earth better than Peter Quill? (Probably…a lot of people…but definitely not the other Guardians!) What Star-Lord doesn't know, is that a Celestial has been watching and waiting for the Guardians of the Galaxy to be distracted to begin his plan to wipe humanity from existence.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1

J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks & Christopher Cantwell (W)

ANDREA DI VITO, RON LIM, TRAVEL FOREMAN, & MORE (A) • Cover by Andrea Sorrentino

Variant Cover by Daniel Acuña • VARIANT COVER BY Ed McGuinness

Variant Cover by E.M. Gist • X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• Spinning out of Donny Cates & Nic Klein's THOR comes an all-new Thanos one-shot, with Ron Lim's return to the Mad Titan!

• Thanos is missing, presumed dead. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos' past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe's dark future.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

Does Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, yet live? Could he hold the key to the salvation of Earth's human refugees? Namor seeks to find out. Accompanied by Luke Cage, the Sub-Mariner sets off across what devastated surface of Earth remains, looking for answers and following traces of his oldest adversary…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WAKANDA #2 (OF 5)

Evan Narcisse & Adam Serwer (W) • Ibraim Roberson & Natacha Bustos (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

M'BAKU PROVES HIS WORTH!

While T'Challa has been handling situations on Earth, M'Baku has acted as regent over the Intergalactic Empire. And when a foe from Wakanda's past threatens to destroy its future, M'Baku will prove why the cosmos were entrusted to him.

Plus, Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos's definitive HISTORY OF THE BLACK PANTHERS continues!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SUNS #3 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • GAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Beware the Vapors of Valtorr!

The MIDNIGHT SUNS brave the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is AGATHA HARKNESS hiding? And what does the truth mean for ZOE LAVEAU's future?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION #1

MARK RUSSELL (W) • MICO SUAYAN (A) • COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• A deep dive into Dracula's new kingdom as established in AVENGERS. Starring BLADE, the sheriff of Vampire Nation!

• An assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world. But is getting rid of a nation full of bloodsuckers really all that bad of an idea? Blade himself isn't too sure…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

• Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it's about to cost him everything.

• The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers' world will never be the same again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • IG GUARA (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

• The White Wolf's latest attack has put Falcon in critical condition and sparked a civil war in Mohannda. When Sam Wilson's role as Captain America prevents him from pursuing his own justice on an international scale, his government contact sets him up with a surprising new partner – an old ally long thought dead.

• It's the return of IAN ROGERS, A.K.A. NOMAD! But will Ian's return be a blessing or a curse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by Salvador LARROCA

Spoiler Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY Alex Maleev

Power. Money. Machine. Love. Revolution. The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Kev Walker joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing to explore the origin of Captain America's newest foe — and what the Outer Circle's next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #25

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, KURT BUSIEK & MUREWA AYODELE (W)

ANGEL UNZUETA, BENJAMIN DEWEY & DOTUN AKANDE (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

AN OVERSIZED CELEBRATION OF THE GOLDEN AVENGER'S 650th ISSUE!

• It's IRON MAN DAY in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony's heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man?

• Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta.

• PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man's quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what's coming up next for the Armored Avenger!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

GAMBIT #5 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Costumes Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ALL GOOD THINGS, MON AMI…

• GAMBIT and 'RO must do battle with a trio of intergalactic bounty hunters as Remy finds himself in the crosshairs of competing forces looking for revenge…and a payday!

• LILA CHENEY rocks the galaxy with an explosive encore!

• All good things must come to an end…and will this spell the end of Gambit's partnership with 'Ro and with his love MARISSA?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

ANN NOCENTI (W) • JAVIER PINA (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by Kevin Eastman

BETRAYAL! DRAMA! AAAAACTION!

MOJO's latest motion picture is off to a rousing start! But can LONGSHOT recover his memories in time to stop WOLVERINE from carrying out the execution of SHADOWCAT? No special effects or trick shots in this Mojoworld production, so every death will have to make the final cut!

Longshot co-creator Ann Nocenti calls the shots in this all-new tale set shortly after the original LONGSHOT miniseries!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING 75960620326000411

X-MEN #17

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE BEST LAID PLANS…

As the new X-Men team brings deals with a seemingly unstoppable foe, one X-Man wrestles with the fact they've gone way too far, and another is shaken by unexpectedly getting exactly what they'd no longer allowed themselves to dream of.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-TERMINATORS #3 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Federico Vicentini

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VAMPIRES, VIOLENCE AND VENGEANCE!

Does it count as killing a man when the man in question is already undead? This problem is one the lovely ladies of bombs and blades are going to need to wrestle with as they brutally separate bloodsuckers' heads from their bodies! Just when you thought the night couldn't get more bonkers…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

LEGION OF X #7

SI SPURRIER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

MONSTROUS TERROR HITS MUTANTKIND!

Something monstrous is afoot! Nightcrawler has developed some very uncanny physical features – and he's not the only one. Meanwhile, Cypher and Warlock have made a startling discovery about the seemingly innocuous blooms floating out of the Astral Plane. Will the Legionnaires be able to untangle this web of threats before it envelops mutantkind?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN RED #8

AL EWING (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

WELCOME TO THE WORLD FARM!

CABLE springs his trap for ABIGAIL BRAND – but are her plans too big for even the Askani'son to handle alone? To foil a scheme stretching from the Sol System to the Shi'ar Empire and beyond, the Soldier of Tomorrow's going to need all the help he can get…from his very own X-MEN RED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #8

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) • Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

WRAPAROUND DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ELEONORA CARLINI

HERE COMES YESTERDAY — PART 2!

The Marauders go where no Krakoan has gone before! Back, at last, to the first mutant society ever! Kate Pryde might be allergic to the word "no," but can her crew really save the past without destroying the present? And as the Marauders plan to rescue yesterday, the Threshold Three run free today! But can Krakoa survive the experience?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #27

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

ALL-NEW, ALL-SAVAGE WOLVERINE!

WOLVERINE's been sold out. BANNISTER's been duped. And when the dust settles, there's something…different about Logan. Wolverine's saga in the Krakoan era takes a savage turn with a decision – and a betrayal – that changes everything!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #32

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS (W)

ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, RO STEIN

& TED BRANDT (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover

by GERARDO SANDOVAL

THE U-MEN HAVE THE NEW MUTANTS IN THEIR CLUTCHES!

The U-Men, a fanatical organization of humans hell-bent on becoming the physically superior species by stealing mutants' power, have captured Escapade and the New Mutants. Now imprisoned on their base, Shela must use her burgeoning yet unpredictable powers to help her new friends escape. But Cerebella has a traumatic history with the U-Men, and it'll take more than a power swap to free her from that legacy.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #34

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SNIKT!

The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate SEVYR BLACKMORE! But where there's crime, there's inevitably punishment. And that's where X-FORCE comes in along with hired hands MAVERICK and the MERCS! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #8

KIERON GILLEN (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

A STUDY IN CERULEAN!

Lawks! What's going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it's only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that's significantly more sinister…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED #1

BRYAN EDWARD HILL (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

NEW-READER FRIENDLY ONE-SHOT!

T'Challa faces a challenge unlike anything Wakanda has ever seen before in this all-new epic one-shot by Bryan Edward Hill (KILLMONGER) & Alberto Foche (MILES MORALES)!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #52 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

The first appearance of the Black Panther – from the wild imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby at the peak of their creative powers! On a mission in the remote African nation of Wakanda, the Fantastic Four encounter T'Challa, the warrior king – and one by one, Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny are bested by the mighty monarch! But when Wakanda comes under attack by Ulysses Klaw and his monstrous creations made of pure sound, the FF and the Black Panther forge an alliance for the ages – and one of the Marvel Universe's most iconic heroes shows his true mettle! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #11

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC – "ALL THIS AND THE WORLD TOO"!

When global communications are shut down by an unknown militant force, the Avengers are called to stop them. But armed with powerful vibranium weapons and eerie knowledge on how to take down the Avengers one by one, this new squadron has T'Challa especially worried. And the reveal of who is leading them threatens to shatter everything T'Challa has come to understand and trust!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #7

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

BEWARE ULTRON 2099!

Trapped in a futuristic war zone ruled by the iron fist of Ultron, Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers must embark on a high-stakes jailbreak to free the one man who could possibly bring them home. Can our time-lost heroes survive the dangers of this bold new 2099, or will this Deathlok apocalypse prove to be the Savage Avengers' end?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH – MARVEL TALES #1

HOWARD MACKIE (W)

JAVIER SALTARES (A)

COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

A new Ghost Rider hits the road! Danny Ketch takes on the classic flaming-skulled mantle — and becomes a comic book icon of the 1990s! In GHOST RIDER (1990) #1-3, when Danny and his sister, Barbara, are caught in the crossfire of a gang war between the Kingpin's men and the deadly Deathwatch, Danny finds a mysterious and familiar motorcycle that will save his life — and change it forever! Evildoers beware, because the Spirit of Vengeance is coming for you — and if his chains don't get you, his penance stare will! But will Deathwatch and his vampiric ally Blackout provide a violent end to Danny's heroic journey before it even truly begins? The '90s Ghost Rider's adventures through hellfire start here!

104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

GHOST RIDER #8

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Miracleman Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad — working together?!

As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #8

RAM V (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" Lim

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

The Carnage symbiote traveled to Asgardian Hel with a very specific mission on its mind: reaching Malekith the Accursed! BUT TO WHAT END? What could the symbiote be trying to get out of the fallen lord of the Dark Elves? And what hell will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe in this issue once it succeeds?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #17

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

The Structure is poised to make their claim on New York City, but before Moon Knight and his allies can strike at them, the super-assassins Grand Mal and the Nemean must be dealt with. But how will Moon Knight handle two killers who beat him once already? And what shocking revelations will Marc Spector learn about the Fists of Khonshu?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #5

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by SCOTT WILLIAMS

Design Variant COVER by MARCO CHECCHETTO

After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #7

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

GUEST-STARRING DAREDEVIL!

As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STRANGE #8

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by Lee Garbett

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

WHO ARE THE BLASPHEMY CARTEL?

The secrets of the Cartel are revealed, and it comes from the unlikeliest of sources! Will this be the help Clea needs to bring peace to her adopted realm? Or will this be too much for the Sorcerer Supreme to handle?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #8

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER

BY DIKE RUAN

• She-Hulk's new archnemeses have finally shown their face, and in this issue, we pull back the curtain.

• Who are they?

• What do they want with She-Hulk?

• The answers to these questions will chill you to the bone.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #2

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Trading Card Variant Cover by Dustin Weaver

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

• The students still in Strange Academy have their biggest challenge yet!

• Plus, our heroes finally get a lead on Gaslamp and their missing friend.

• But now they have to face the most terrifying villain STRANGE ACADEMY has introduced!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

TILL DEATH DO US PART!

• Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together — can they survive a final face-to-face with Death?

• You won't expect how this one ends!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #5 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

THE FINAL TRIAL OF LOKI!

The final trial of Loki, America Chavez and the rest of the Defenders sees them entering…the one and only House of Ideas!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #5

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by CULLY HAMNER

THE ORIGIN OF THE TEN RINGS REVEALED!

Shang-Chi finally discovers their tragic history…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF

ULTRASEVEN #4 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W)

DAVIDE TINTO (A) • COVER BY E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER by FELIPE MASSAFERA

There's a brand-new team on the scene who are sick of Ultra chaos endangering the people of Earth — and with the most advanced weapon on the planet, they're ready to take both Ultraman and Ultraseven out of the equation permanently. Ultraman and Ultraseven are playing right into the hands of the puppet masters — and is there anything they can do to break free?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAMAGE CONTROL #4 (OF 5)

ADAM F. GOLDBERG & HANS RODIONOFF (W)

NATHAN STOCKMAN (A)

COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER

It's been a tough first week for Gus at Damage Control. On Monday, he nearly caused a catastrophic Skrull attack. On Tuesday, he smushed a family who had been shrunk by Pym Particles, and on Wednesday, he turned himself into a monstrous guinea pig Kaiju. That's why Gus has been banished down to research and development to assist Eugene Strausser. But introducing Gus to the one member of the Damage Control team who had a brief stint as a super villain could have dire consequences…

HANS RODIONOFF and ADAM F. GOLDBERG write Gus into terrible situations and NATHAN STOCKMAN brings the bad guys to glorious life in our super villain-packed issue with appalling appearances by Doctor Doom, Green Goblin, Red Skull, Loki, the Wrecking Crew, M.O.D.O.K. and more.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #43

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

HORROR IN THE STARS!

Many experiences honed Carol Danvers into the Captain Marvel she is today. Some of them are beautiful stories, and and some of them are horror stories! This is the latter. Join superstar scribe Kelly Thompson and "Last of the Marvels" artist Sergio Dávila as Carol and some eXciting guest stars come together on a mission in the stars that will change everything for Captain Marvel!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #4 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER

BY STEFANO CASELLI

• The Thunderbolts were hired to defend New York City from super-heroic threats of any size.

• Even the big ones.

• Especially the big ones.

• Time to go to work…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620386400411

HULK #10

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

"HULK PLANET" PART TWO!

Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620003001011

CROSSGEN TALES #1

MARK WAID, RON MARZ & BARBARA KESEL (W)

BUTCH GUICE, BRANDON PETERSON, BEN LAI & GREG LAND (A)

Cover by PACO MEDINA • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by PACO MEDINA

Surprising tales from a universe of fantasy, folklore and science fiction! The debut issues of four of the signature titles from the 21st century's most innovative imprint — and some of the biggest names in comics — offer a window into other worlds! In RUSE (2001) #1, Detective Simon Archer and his assistant Emma Bishop face magic and mystery on the Victorian-esque planet Arcadia! In MYSTIC (2000) #1, meet sisters Genevieve and Giselle — one is a sorceress, one is a socialite, but their destinies are about to be transformed! In SIGIL (2000) #1, a planetary union is locked in a centuries-long war with the starfaring Saurians! And in SOJOURN (2001) #1, the archer Arwyn and her allies fight for survival in the shadow of the undead dictator Mordath! But who are the Sigil-Bearers who unite these four stories?

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$8.99

PREDATOR #4

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by Salvador Larroca • Variant Cover by Stan Sakai

Theta's in danger as two Predators have her cornered! It's life or death as Theta goes head-to-head in an all-out dogfight!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN #3

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO • Variant Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

THE DEVIL YOU KNOW…

While searching the Xenomorph-infested Tobler-9 for an alien sample that can save humanity, "Steel Team," the mythical Synthetic Special Operations team, has made a shocking discovery: a colony of humans who have managed to survive there for decades. With only their mutual mistrust in common, the humans and synths strike an uneasy bargain: the alien sample in exchange for Steel Team's help in clearing a subterranean Xenomorph nest. But while the humans have had to sacrifice some of their humanity to survive, Steel Team learns that the ICARUS alien strain has taken on some disturbingly HUMAN tendencies…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: YODA #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALL-NEW ADVENTURES FOR THE GREATEST JEDI OF ALL TIME!

• To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by the past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years, from the days of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars.

• In the first of three story arcs, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant and only Yoda can respond.

• But how far will he go to protect a community from attack?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • DESTINATION VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

• The mysterious syndicate CRIMSON DAWN and its leader LADY QI'RA have become the galaxy's most wanted criminals, as EMPEROR PALPATINE realizes the scope of Qi'ra's plans against him and moves to destroy her.

• But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve, and with the help of the KNIGHTS OF REN and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: REVELATIONS #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA, PACO MEDINA & MORE! (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

THE CAN'T-MISS STAR WARS ISSUE OF THE YEAR!

• After WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS came CRIMSON REIGN…now in the midst of HIDDEN EMPIRE, Qi'ra has shaken the galactic landscape to its core!

• …But what lies beyond for the Rebellion? For the Empire? What role do the bounty hunters play? And what is happening to Doctor Aphra?

• Witness the next step in the legacy of heroes and scoundrels in the galaxy far, far away as MARC GUGGENHEIM (HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) is joined by a ragtag team of artists to bring you an explosive tale you won't soon forget!

• The path to the future of STAR WARS starts here!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #1 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by JOHN MCCREA • Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

• Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, witness the rise of a legend – the mighty Jedi PORTER ENGLE, perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic.

• With his fellow Jedi Knight Barash, he travels the galaxy, serving as a guardian of peace and justice.

• But even Porter Engle has enemies he cannot defeat.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROD REIS • Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

DEATH STRIKES ON JEDHA!

• A Jedi lies dead in an ancient shrine, another on the trail of the murderer.

• Who is using ancient Force powers on the streets of the holy city, and why are sacred relics going missing?

• And why do all roads lead to the Temple of the Whills?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #28

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Connecting Variant Cover

by KEN LASHLEY

REVELATIONS Variant Cover

by TAURIN CLARKE

PANIC AT THE ACCRETION DISCO!

• The bounty hunters are locked in a desperate attempt to escape the pull of a black hole!

• To make matters worse, the Pykes are out to kill them first!

• Meanwhile, what will Valance have to sacrifice to serve the Empire?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #7

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • PAUL FRY (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

REVELATIONS Variant Cover

by TAURIN CLARKE

THE RETURN OF [REDACTED]!

• Outgunned and outnumbered, Chewie makes a daring escape from prison!

• Greedo is on the run, and you won't believe who is after him!

• [REDACTED] is back! And boy, are they mad!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #5

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST • Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"THE GUNSLINGER"!

On a familiar desert planet, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #29

GREG PAK (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

REVELATIONS Variant Cover

by TAURIN CLARKE

TECHNO (RE)UNION!

• Three decades ago, Anakin Skywalker slaughtered Wat Tambor, leader of the Techno Union, along with the rest of the Separatist leaders by the command of the Emperor.

• So who is the pirate JUL TAMBOR, what is he planning on Skako Minor, and what will the Handmaiden, who now stands at Vader's side, do when it's her job to choose if Jul lives or dies?

• Also, which Handmaiden is this? And will this new adventure fulfill Sabé's dream of derailing Vader's journey to the dark side — or simply complete it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #26

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

REVELATIONS Variant Cover

by TAURIN CLARKE

"FRIENDS AND ENEMIES"

• SANA STARROS and her allies have cornered the SPARK ETERNAL!

• She's determined to bring DOCTOR APHRA back, no matter what it takes!

• But will it be enough? Or will it destroy Sana, Aphra…and everyone they love?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #29

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

REVELATIONS Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

The REBEL ALLIANCE is in crisis!

• With their supply lines in jeopardy due to unfulfilled promises from CRIMSON DAWN, GENERAL LEIA ORGANA knows it is just a matter of time before the Rebels run out of crucial supplies.

• Fortunately, AMILYN HOLDO has a solution…a hunt for a vast hoard of fuel thought lost for centuries.

• It's time…for a treasure hunt!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PLANET OF THE APES ADVENTURES:

THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC GIST COVER

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA & ALFREDO ALCALA

Covers by E.M. GIST & GIL KANE

The simian sci-fi staple, in the mighty Marvel manner! Relive the classic films Planet of the Apes and Beneath the Planet of the Apes as Marvel's 1970s color comic adaptations are collected in one action-packed volume! When a crew of astronauts crash-lands on a strange and desolate world, they discover a society of apes with heightened intelligence and speech! And here, a race of mute humans are their slaves! Can the mission's leader, Taylor, fight his way free and hold onto his humanity? What is the shocking secret of this Planet of the Apes? And what unfathomable danger lies beneath the surface? Find out when a second spaceship makes its way to this uncanny world and another astronaut faces a battle for survival, with the fate of the entire planet at stake! Collecting ADVENTURES ON THE PLANET OF THE APES #1-11.

224 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95073-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PLANET OF THE APES ADVENTURES: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

224 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95074-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

MILGROM COVER

Written by PETER B. GILLIS, ROY THOMAS, DANNY FINGEROTH, JIM VALENTINO, DOUG MURRAY,

KURT BUSIEK, JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER, GLENN HERDLING, RICHARD HOWELL, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE,

RON MARZ, GEORGE CARAGONNE, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO, RON WILSON, GREG CAPULLO, DAVE SIMONS, MARK BAGLEY, JIM VALENTINO, RON LIM, RICH BUCKLER, RIK LEVINS, VINCE MIELCAREK, MARC JORGENSEN, GARY KWAPISZ,

RICHARD HOWELL, LUKE MCDONNELL, RODNEY RAMOS, TOM MORGAN, GAVIN CURTIS, DALE EAGLESHAM, RURIK TYLER, SCOTT MCDANIEL, JOE PHILLIPS, DAVE HOOVER, MARK PACELLA & MORE

Covers by AL MILGROM & RODNEY RAMOS

Anything can happen in WHAT IF? — and this is the volume to prove it! Imaginative creators line up to explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways — featuring amazing, incredible and uncanny variants of all your favorite heroes! Ask yourself the important questions: What if the alien costume possessed Spider-Man? What if the new X-Men died on their first mission? What if the Fantastic Four all had the same power?! Plus: Professor X becomes the Juggernaut, Wolverine is an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil kills the Kingpin and the Punisher's family survives! Captain America won't give up the shield, Iron Man loses the Armor Wars and the Vision destroys the Avengers! But when the Time-Keepers step in, can the Multiverse survive a cosmic crossover between the many worlds the Watcher has witnessed? Collecting WHAT IF? (1988) #1, WHAT IF? (1989) #1-39 and QUASAR #30.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94645-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RAMOS COVER [DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94646-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ADAM WARLOCK OMNIBUS HC KANE COVER

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, MIKE FRIEDRICH & JIM STARLIN with RON GOULART,

GERRY CONWAY, TONY ISABELLA, BILL MANTLO, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, GIL KANE & JIM STARLIN with BOB BROWN, HERB TRIMPE, JERRY BINGHAM, JOHN BUSCEMA & JOHN BYRNE

Covers by GIL KANE & JIM STARLIN

Created by the utopian scientists of the Enclave and hatched from the imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, there came a being known only as…Him! And when this perfect being encountered the High Evolutionary, he gained a purpose, a Soul Gem and a name: Adam Warlock! His adventures will rock your world — and Counter-Earth too! Now, Warlock's complete original 1970s saga is collected in one volume. Featuring the first life (and death) of Adam Warlock, the debut of the Infinity Gems, the Magus saga, the all-time classic war against Thanos, the debut of Her, the resurrection of Adam Warlock and a massive treasure trove of bonus material! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #66-67, THOR (1966) #165-166, MARVEL PREMIERE #1-2, WARLOCK (1972) #1-15, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #176-178 and ANNUAL #6, STRANGE TALES (1951) #178-181, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #55, AVENGERS ANNUAL #7 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1972) #61-63 and ANNUAL #2.

904 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94987-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ADAM WARLOCK OMNIBUS HC STARLIN COVER [DM ONLY]

904 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94988-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC

QUITELY FIRST ISSUE COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Penciled by FRANK QUITELY, ETHAN VAN SCIVER,

LEINIL FRANCIS YU, IGOR KORDEY, JOHN PAUL LEON,

PHIL JIMENEZ, KERON GRANT, CHRIS BACHALO & MARC SILVESTRI

Covers by FRANK QUITELY

ON SALE MARCH 2023

Grant Morrison's wildly innovative X-Men saga returns! The X-Men, reimagined with a new look and a new mission, must face weird new threats including evil twins, organ harvesters, sentient bacteria, rebellious mutant youth, power-enhancing street drugs and living weapons! Joined by wicked telepath Emma Frost and mysterious powerhouse Xorn, the X-Men go public — expanding Xavier's school to train a new generation of mutants including the insect-like Angel, the bird-boy Beak, the living sandstorm Dust and eerie telepathic quintuplets the Stepford Cuckoos. And as secondary mutations alter familiar mutants, the team is tested when Emma Frost sets her seductive sights on Cyclops, the all-consuming Phoenix threatens to rise again, and shocking traitors plot the destruction of everything the X-Men have accomplished! Featuring the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, the X-Corporation, Fantomex and more! Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #114-154 and ANNUAL #1.

1120 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94984-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC QUITELY PROMO COVER

[NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY]

1120 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94985-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by PETER DAVID, IAN EDGINTON, BEN RAAB,

TERRY KAVANAGH, PAT MILLS, TONY SKINNER,

JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, JON PETERSON & MARK WAID

Penciled by RICK LEONARDI, KELLEY JONES, TOM GRINDBERG, RON LIM, CHRIS BATISTA, JIM FERN, JOE ST. PIERRE,

DAVID BOLLER, ROGER ROBINSON, ANDREW WILDMAN,

KEITH POLLARD, MIKE MCKONE, MALCOLM DAVIS, GRANT MIEHM, PAT BRODERICK, TOM MORGAN, GABRIEL MORRISSETTE & MORE

Covers by RICK LEONARDI

ON SALE APRIL 2023

Peter David's futuristic epic, collected in full! The year 2099 is full of menaces, but none so insidious as the corrupt corporations that run the world! Miguel O'Hara, his DNA rewritten in an attempt to escape his employer Alchemax, has gained amazing powers — and become the new Spider-Man! But as Miguel battles injustice in both high and low society, menaces new and familiar come calling: Venture, the Specialist, the Vulture, the mysterious Thanatos and more! The possible return of the Asgardian gods unites Miguel with 2099's other heroes, but who is the Net Prophet? How will Spider-Man react when Doctor Doom conquers America? And what is Miguel's connection to Venom 2099? Collecting SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #1-46 and ANNUAL #1, RAVAGE 2099 #15, X-MEN 2099 #5, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, SPIDER-MAN 2099 MEETS SPIDER-MAN and SPIDER-MAN 2099 SPECIAL #1.

1384 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94779-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI

WEB-SWINGING COVER [DM ONLY]

1384 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94780-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS:

THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BENJAMIN COVER

Written by JOHN WAGNER, PAUL ALDEN, RANDY STRADLEY, RON MARZ, JEREMY BARLOW, DARKO MACAN, BRIAN WOOD, RYDER WINDHAM, MIKE W. BARR, HENRY GILROY & LEN WEIN

Penciled by CAM KENNEDY, RAÚL TREVIÑO, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, BRIAN CHING, TOMÁS GIORELLO,

ADRIANA MELO, BRANDON BADEAUX, JEFF JOHNSON, JOE CORRONEY, NICOLA SCOTT, DAVE GIBBONS, CARLOS D'ANDA, RYAN KELLY, FACUNDO PERCIO, STÉPHANE CRÉTY, GARY ERSKINE, KEN STEACY,

GLEN MULLALY, GLEN MURAKAMI, GLEN JOHNSON, PATCH ZIRCHER & CESAR MACSOMBOL

Covers by RYAN BENJAMIN & HUGH FLEMING

The rebels have won a major battle against the Empire — and now they must win the war! In the immediate aftermath of A New Hope, Darth Vader is obsessed with discovering the identity of the rebel pilot who destroyed the Death Star. But as Vader and Luke Skywalker's destinies begin to intertwine, neither can predict how their fates are tied together — even as the fallen Obi-Wan Kenobi haunts them both! Meanwhile, Princess Leia works to rebuild the rebel forces, but she has plans for a secret X-Wing squadron of her own! And while Luke and Wedge Antilles infiltrate the Imperial fleet, Han Solo and Chewbacca have their hands full against the bounty hunter Boba Fett! Collecting STAR WARS: EMPIRE #7, #14 and #16-27; STAR WARS: VADER'S QUEST #1-4; STAR WARS (2013) #1-20; STAR WARS KIDS (1997) #1-11, 12 (A STORY) and #13-20; and STAR WARS 3-D #1-3.

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94744-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FLEMING COVER [DM ONLY]

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94745-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 15 HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & ROGER STERN with TOM DeFALCO & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI with ALAN DAVIS, KERRY GAMMILL, RICK LEONARDI, KEITH POLLARD

& MARSHALL ROGERS

Cover by MARC SILVESTRI

ON SALE MARCH 2023

Marc Silvestri's uncanny legacy as an X-Men artist begins here! The artist who would define a new era of mutant drama kicks things off with the X-MEN VS. AVENGERS limited series, in which Magneto is summoned to trial for crimes against humanity. Can the Avengers bring him to justice? And why are the X-Men standing in their way? Next, Alan Davis draws an epic Annual introducing the alien force named Horde! Then, Silvestri joins with mutant maestro Chris Claremont for a run of legendary stories – including the iconic "Fall of the Mutants," which changed everything for the X-Men. In a major status quo change for the series, the X-Men relocate to Australia – where they take on the cyborg Reavers! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #220-231, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #11, X-MEN VS. AVENGERS #1-4 and material from BEST OF MARVEL COMICS.

520 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94922-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 15 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 338 [DM ONLY]

520 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94921-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 4 HC

Written by ARCHIE GOODWIN & ANN NOCENTI with JIM SHOOTER, LINDA GRANT, BOB DeNATALE & JO DUFFY

Penciled by PAUL CHADWICK & DON PERLIN with FRANK SPRINGER, GEOF ISHERWOOD, TOM MORGAN,

AL MILGROM & COLLEEN DORAN

Cover by BUTCH GUICE

ON SALE MARCH 2023

Dazzler, that's a wrap! The icon of the '80s finishes her tour with the Marvel Masterworks in the conclusion of her original series! Alison Blaire took her last solo bow in 1986, but while Madonna was notching #1 singles, Dazzler was getting chased through sewers by super villains. Being the hardest-working mutant in show business isn't as glamorous as you'd think! And with a prejudiced world now fully aware of her mutant status, Dazzler's singing career is at a standstill. She desperately tries to find her place as she faces the cosmic Beyonder, battles her future X-Men teammates, romances the Beast and tries her hand at…roller derby?! Hey, it was the '80s! Featuring early work from indie legend Paul Chadwick! Collecting DAZZLER #35-42, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST #1-4, SECRET WARS II #4 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #38.

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94923-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 4 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 339 [DM ONLY]

344 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94924-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 HC

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, LAN MEDINA, PACO DIAZ, JAVIER FERNANDEZ, FEDERICO VICENTINI & MORE

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On the hunt for a missing sword, Logan comes face-to-face with Arakkii pirate crimelord Sevyr Blackmore! But will their fight offer the clues that Wolverine needs to catch his bitter enemy, Solem…or will it be the distraction that puts Logan right where the manipulative mutant wants him? Then, CIA agent Jeff Bannister uncovers a secret surveillance device aimed at Krakoa — but someone wants their bug back, and Bannister out of the picture. Where can Wolverine and his friend find safe haven? And the best there is gets the worst partner possible when Deadpool seeks Krakoan citizenship! Wade Wilson has uncovered a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants' safe haven, and it's going to take a titanic team-up to quell the threat! Plus, as if that wasn't enough — the Hand's Hellbride seeks deadly revenge! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #14-25.

344 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94978-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

Doctor Strange, with the help of allies both old and new, must traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to protect a powerful young girl from a deadly, determined and deranged adversary! Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94587-9

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME — THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked — and no longer able to separate his life as a high school kid from the high-stakes world of being a super hero! Caught in the spotlight, Peter must now deal with the fallout of his identity being exposed, all while applying to college and trying to enjoy his senior year with MJ and Ned. But when Peter goes to Doctor Strange for help, new threats force him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94584-8

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 1: TIME IS THE SHARPEST EDGE TPB

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

A bold new beginning for Marvel's most savage super heroes! Since his exile from his own time, Conan the Barbarian has conquered every foe the modern-day Marvel Universe has to offer — but what happens when this hard-edged Cimmerian finds himself targeted by the cybernetic future soldier called Deathlok? Outgunned and outmatched, Conan must turn to an unlikely group of loners, berserkers and killers if he hopes to survive — a sensational new lineup that will resonate across every era of the House of Ideas! But as Deathlok pursues Conan and these new Savage Avengers from the present day back to the Hyborian Age, can anything stop his murderous manhunt? Who is behind Deathlok's assault? And can this hastily assembled team handle the dangers that lurk in every corner of Conan's home era? Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94538-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH VOL. 1 — HOMELAND TPB

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY

Penciled by MATTIA DE IULIS, R.B. SILVA & IG GUARA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Captain America soars again in a new era for truth and liberty! The world is finally ready for two Caps, so Sam Wilson picks up a shield once more – and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. But as Sam and his partner, the new Falcon, dig deeper, they discover that this plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history – and, surprisingly, to the nation of Wakanda! But how is Deadpool involved?! To find answers, Sam Wilson and Wade Wilson must team up in Latveria – and you know what that means! When Doctor Doom learns of the interlopers in his midst, can Cap escape with his life? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #0 and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1-6.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94540-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS TPB

Written by MARK WAID with DENNIS O'NEIL

Penciled by NEAL ADAMS with MIKE WIERINGO

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

Legendary artist Neal Adams illustrates his first ever full-length Fantastic Four story — and FF legend Mark Waid is back to join him! An unstoppable meteor of unknown origin has just erupted from hyperspace — and unless the Fantastic Four can keep it from hitting Manhattan, millions will die! But worse is yet to come. Galactus has vanished — and only he has the power to defeat his Negative Zone equivalent, the mysterious Antithesis! The Silver Surfer leads Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny on a mad race across the galaxy in search of the World-Eater — but if they fail, desperate times may call for desperate measures. Cosmic rays gave them their powers — but what will the Power Cosmic do to the FF?! Plus: Two classic tales by Waid and Adams! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1-4, X-MEN (1963) #65 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #60.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91996-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING FANTASY TPB

Written by KAARE ANDREWS

Penciled by KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

Kaare Andrews (SPIDER-MAN: REIGN) presents an all-new vision of the Marvel Universe! Spy-school Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favorite Marvel characters from across time and space — all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and far-out fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And as the heroes explore their uncanny surroundings, can they find a way to return home? This isn't just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it's a reinvestment in the seminal characters you've always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines. This is the one you've been waiting for, True Believers — an Amazing Fantasy for the ages! Collecting AMAZING FANTASY (2021) #1-5 and AMAZING FANTASY PRELUDE INFINITY COMIC.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91456-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANT-MAN: ANT-IVERSARY TPB

Written by AL EWING with STAN LEE & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by TOM REILLY with JACK KIRBY & DON HECK

Cover by TOM REILLY

Celebrate the astonishing legacy of the Ant-Man with every hero who ever donned the helmet! Reacquaint yourself with Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, during his early days as a costumed hero! Join the irredeemable Eric O'Grady on an untold adventure set during the events of SECRET INVASION! And in the present day, reconnect with Scott Lang as he tries to stop the villainous Black Ant from freeing the killer android Ultron from captivity! But in the far future, who is the new hero calling himself Ant-Man? And what can he do against an Ultron who has become a god?! Plus: Classic tales featuring Hank at the mercy of the pernicious Protector — and tackling the terrible Time-Master! Collecting ANT-MAN (2022) #1-4 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #37 and #43.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94542-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: HELL IN A HANDBASKET TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Spider-Man! Ghost Rider! Wolverine! The Hulk! When these unlikely heroes first banded together to briefly become the new Fantastic Four, they made Marvel history. Now this fan-favorite team returns in an all-new adventure! Set shortly after the events of the group's first appearance, brace yourself for a wild ride and guest stars aplenty — including, of course, the original FF! And a series of mystery villains you'll never see coming! But can even this powerhouse quartet handle the heat from a demonically possessed Human Torch?! Or will they need a little extra firepower to avoid being toast? Writer Peter David dances between the raindrops of continuity to spin a new tale of this fabled fantastical foursome! Collecting NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93220-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-PUNK: BANNED IN D.C. TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by JUSTIN MASON

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Anarchy in the Spider-Verse! Hobie Brown is the head-spiked Spider-Punk — all set to protect Earth-138 with his ax in hand and his chaotic band of punk-rockin' heroes backing him! But even though the Norman Osborn of Hobie's dimension is dead, will the chaos he created be too much for Spider-Punk and the gang to handle? What secrets lie under the community center Spidey and his crew call home base? And why is Taskmaster crashing the party to stomp out Spider-Punk? It all ties back to one thing, and Hobie had better figure it out fast. It's time to take to the road in the Spider-Van, but Hobie and crew will soon end up joining Daredevil in the giant shadow of the Kingpin! Prepare for an arachnid adventure like you've never seen before! Kick it! Collecting SPIDER-PUNK #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93462-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 8: THE TRIALS TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by JULIUS OHTA, JUAN FRIGERI, ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Captain Marvel no more! After surviving a brutal fight, Carol Danvers deserves a break — and so does her fellow "Marvel" Monica Rambeau. But when Carol suddenly goes missing, the newly sentient cosmic entity called Binary must take her place — though stepping into the shoes of one of Earth's greatest heroes is no easy feat! And as the mysterious Binary finds herself plunged into a world she barely understands, the questions about exactly who — and what — she is grow ever deeper! But where is Captain Marvel anyway?! Would you believe captured by Agatha Harkness and a tribunal of some of Marvel's most powerful magic-wielders?! Plus: Carol Danvers is a jailbird in a cosmic prison — locked up along with those space-faring pirates, the Starjammers! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #37-41 and ANNUAL #1.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93264-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES VOL. 8: EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN, ALBERTO FOCHE, CARMEN CARNERO & PACO MEDINA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Miles Morales and Shift embark on an interdimensional quest! Their first stop is Brooklyn — but not the one they know. They're entering the Empire of the Spider! Prepare to discover a horrific timeline where Miles' clone Selim rules with an iron fist! The only thing standing in the way of this evil Spider-Man's oppressive regime is a rebellion led by some familiar faces: General Ganke Lee and a very grown-up and extremely badass Capitán Billie Morales! But who else from Miles' family is out there? And what is he prepared to sacrifice to save the ones he loves? The Miles and Shift who set out on this journey through the Multiverse aren't going to be the same people who come back. Why is that? Ask Ultimatum! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #37-42.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93312-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by PACO DIAZ

COVER BY E.J. SU

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Brace yourself for armored action on a truly massive scale! In AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE, Earth's Mightiest Heroes donned new mech armor to battle an unprecedented threat. Now a trio of the world's most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical — and monstrous — upgrade! In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation — and become Monster Hunters! As the heroes contend with their strange new powers, they team with some unlikely allies: Rocket, Groot and Ghost-Spider. But will even these new additions to the armored-up Avengers be enough to defeat Doctor Doom and his ever-expanding monster army — especially when Doom evolves into his final, fiendish form?! Collecting MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94661-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES — THE FURTHER ADVENTURES TPB

Written by RALPH MACCHIO, NEL YOMTOV,

KELLY CORVESE, ROBERT LORING FLEMING & MORE

Penciled by BEN HERRERA, MIKE S. MILLER, ANDY KUHN, DEREC AUCOIN, YANCEY LABAT, ALEX SAVIUK, DON HECK, ARTIE RUIZ & MORE

Cover by YANCEY LABAT

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Animated-style adventures from one of the X-Men's greatest eras! Wolverine tackles the Hulk and Cyclops battles demons, while Beast and Gambit face Mister Sinister's evil machinations — with help from Spider-Man! When Magneto and his Brotherhood commit an act of war, it triggers the coming of Apocalypse! Gambit finds himself in the middle of a showdown between the Thieves and Assassins Guilds, and the X-Men battle Sabretooth, the Sentinels and more — but will they become media darlings in the maddening Mojoverse? And when the Shi'ar Empire, the Watcher, the Living Tribunal and more gather, brace yourself for a big finish on a cosmic scale! Plus: The X-Men take on Juggernaut, Mystique, the Morlocks and more in rarely seen tales! Collecting ADVENTURES OF THE X-MEN #1-12, ADVENTURES OF SPIDER-MAN #3 and material from SPIDER-MAN MAGAZINE #1-13 and SPIDER-MAN MAGAZINE SPECIAL #1-2.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94788-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN — A JEDI'S PURPOSE TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by ARIO ANINDITO, LUKE ROSS, ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

& ADRIANA MELO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi's most renowned masters! As Obi-Wan Kenobi spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, he takes time to reflect on — and record — key moments from his long and heroic life. Writing in old, leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers a watershed adventure on Coruscant, which he narrowly survived when he was but 8 years old. But this was just the beginning of his incredible Jedi journey! Thrill to untold tales of Obi-Wan Kenobi's days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force! Collecting STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94713-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 5 — THE SPARK ETERNAL TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG

COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

Aphra and Sana hurtle toward a showdown that will change everything! The Spark Eternal corrupts everything it touches, and Doctor Aphra is no exception! Trapped inside her own tainted mind, Aphra's only hope for escape lies in her own memories — but can she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely? And as Sana Starros comes face-to-face with an ancient, malevolent presence, she will have to make a choice — and quickly. Can she save Aphra? Can she even save herself? Everyone involved is hiding deadly secrets, and the Spark has plans of its own! As its power grows, so does its hunger. But what is the truth behind its origin? Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #21-25.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9478-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 5 — THE SHADOW'S SHADOW TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO & MARCO CASTIELLO

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Darth Vader in partnership with a sworn enemy! As the Dark Lord of the Sith allies with Sabé, once the handmaiden of Padmé Amidala, who is leading whom to their doom? A deep secret is revealed, and it all leads back to Padmé — and her last words. As Vader targets a corrupt Imperial governor, is he still driven by his quest for order — or has his encounter with shades from the past awoken new motivations? Meanwhile, few figures in the galaxy are more different than Sabé and the assassin Ochi of Bestoon. So when they're forced to work together and the knives inevitably come out, who's still standing at the end? Plus: We all know about Anakin Skywalker's aversion to finely ground particulate matter — and now there's a sandstorm coming for Darth Vader! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23-27.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93267-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 3 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, TINI HOWARD,

GERRY DUGGAN & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, MARCUS TO,

PEPE LARRAZ & ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by Stephen Segovia

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Deadly confrontations darken the Trials of X! Wolverine's quest brings him face-to-face with Arakkii pirate crime lord Sevyr Blackmore! Captain Britain and Excalibur may be reunited, but an escort mission into Otherworld reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne's court — and a brutal sacrifice bears fruit! As threats hurtle toward Earth from all sides, the fearless X-Men fight a seemingly unstoppable wave of annihilation! And Mister Sinister's abandoned clone is returning to Krakoa to reclaim the cape — and destroy the Hellions! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #15-16, EXCALIBUR (2019) #22, X-MEN (2021) #2 and HELLIONS #13-14.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94955-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 4 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, BENJAMIN PERCY, AL EWING & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, JOSHUA CASSARA,

ROBERT GILL, GUIU VILANOVA & BOB QUINN

Cover by Stefano Caselli

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Secrets and lies in the Trials of X! Psylocke's hidden deal with Mister Sinister is about to come back to bite her — and cause a schism within the Hellions! Meanwhile, Krakoa comes under plant-based attack. Can X-Force get to the root of the problem before Dr. Bloodroot kills again? Storm has ascended to the throne of Arakko — and now she speaks for Sol on the galactic stage. But when you have to prove to your people who you are, every single day without fail…what becomes of who you were? And Nightcrawler must act fast to avoid catastrophe as the laws of Krakoa (and physics) are tested to their limits! Collecting HELLIONS #15, X-FORCE (2019) #21-22, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #8 and WAY OF X #4-5.

168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94956-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LEGION OF X BY SI SPURRIER VOL. 1 TPB

Written by SI SPURRIER

Penciled by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Krakoa has laws — but does it have justice? The island-nation must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption — or retribution. It's up to the swashbuckling Nightcrawler to keep the spark alive on the ground — and Professor X's son, Legion, to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called the Altar! With Pixie on point, Juggernaut as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the Legion of X will do anything to protect mutants' right to pursue happiness and hope. But who is the Skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, and will Arakkii badass Weaponless Zsen be friend or foe? The Destiny of X bares its heart and soul right here! Collecting LEGION OF X #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93469-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by SALVA ESPIN

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Everyone's favorite X-Men have returned — but everything is different! Mutants are taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa — guided by Professor X, Magneto and a mysterious, long-lived mutant who knows much more than she should. Mutantkind is ready to protect their new homeland from threats of all kinds — but if they knew the truth about the mutant whose secret power of resurrection was the key to it all, would they be so eager to sacrifice everything to defend their founders' dream? That's right, the '90s X-Men are tackling the Krakoan Age thirty years early — including Arakko, the gala and more — and it's not going to go the way that you expect! Collecting X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93471-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA & FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

A pivotal tale for the Krakoan era! The mutant known as Wolverine has lived for decades under many identities, but now the fate of the future is entwined with his past! When a time-traveling assassin targets a key figure in mutant history, Logan must travel back to various points in his own long life to stop him. Fan-favorite eras and never-before-seen adventures will be explored! Meanwhile in the present, Moira MacTaggert finds herself cut off from Krakoa and on the run. Who — or what — is the mysterious figure chasing her? And with Wolverine busy saving the past, can his extended family step up to safeguard the future? Benjamin Percy presents a time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine's history — and futures yet to come! Collecting X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1-5 and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1-5.

304 PGS./Parental Advisory …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93123-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 5 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Enter Cerebrax! As Wolverine returns to Krakoa, a mind-melding new threat grips the island via a security flaw that X-Force will have to patch — with extreme prejudice! Where does Cerebrax come from, and what does it want with Forge? Its hunger for minds is insatiable — but when Cerebrax absorbs the consciousnesses and powers of Krakoa's most powerful mutants, X-Force will need to step it up, big time! But just as Quentin Quire starts to live up to his potential, Cerebrax targets the biggest mutant of all: Krakoa itself! A fight this big is going to take all the power X-Force can muster! Plus: Now that Earth has a new dominant species in mutantkind, it's time for Kraven the Hunter to prove once more that he remains the apex predator! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #27-33.

192 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93266-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

INVASION OF THE SPIDER-SLAYERS TPB

Volume #24 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, ERIC FEIN, STEVEN GRANT, JACK HARRIS, ROY THOMAS, PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, AARON LOPRESTI, JEFF JOHNSON, TOM LYLE, MICHAEL BAIR, JIM CRAIG & MORE

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The Spider-Slayers are back! Spider-Man is under siege when deadly robots start attacking every time he appears in public. Who is behind their unrelenting assaults? Can Spidey uncover the truth with Electro and the Scorpion standing in his way? And what side deal has Felicia Hardy, the former Black Cat, made with the Tinkerer? Meanwhile, Peter Parker's parents have recently returned home, but a mysterious man is watching their every move. And Venom goes on trial for his crimes — but after an eye-opening battle with Spider-Man, will he turn over a new leaf? Plus: Styx and Stone strike! Annex attacks! And Spider-Man and Doctor Strange duke it out with demons in the Death Dimension! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #368-377, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #27, SPIDER-MAN/DR. STRANGE: THE WAY TO DUSTY DEATH and SPIDER-MAN SPECIAL EDITION: THE TRIAL OF VENOM.

424 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94832-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF THANOS TPB

Volume #5 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, JIM VALENTINO,

JIM STARLIN, STAN LEE & KEITH POLLARD

Penciled by RON LIM, RON FRENZ & KEITH POLLARD

Cover by RON LIM

ON SALE JANUARY 2022

Kree-Skrull War II! The Silver Surfer has been manipulated into joining the conflict between the Kree and the Skrulls, and now his homeworld of Zenn-La has become a target! What sacrifice must Norrin Radd make to protect his people? As the war becomes ever more complex, Shalla-Bal learns that one side has a traitor in its midst! Both empires are being manipulated by outside forces, but can the Surfer discover the truth before the bloodshed gets any worse? Then, to correct what she sees as "the great imbalance," Death has resurrected Thanos of Titan — and he means to kill half of all living beings in the universe! Can the Surfer dissuade Thanos from this grim task, or will Drax the Destroyer and the Impossible Man get in the way? Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #24-38 and SILVER SURFER: THE ENSLAVERS.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94829-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE DAY OF THE DEFENDERS TPB

Volume #1 in the Defenders Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & STEVE ENGLEHART with LEN WEIN

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, ROSS ANDRU

& BOB BROWN with GENE COLAN, MARIE SEVERIN, HERB TRIMPE & DON HECK

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

The day of the Defenders has come! Roy Thomas joined his Titans Three of the Incredible Hulk, the Sub-Mariner and the Silver Surfer together with Doctor Strange to create comics' greatest "non-team," the Defenders! They don't rely on bylaws and butlers like other teams. They join together in moments of utmost crisis to face incomprehensible enemies! But when they encounter heroes of a more conventional stripe, it's war — the watershed hero vs. hero Avengers/Defenders War, no less! The original Defenders are soon joined by Hawkeye and Valkyrie and face Dormammu, the Enchantress, Loki, the sorcerer Cyrus Black and the horror of the Nameless One in this historic Epic Collection! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (1968) #183, SUB-MARINER (1968) #22 and #34-35, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #126, MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #1-3, DEFENDERS (1972) #1-11, AVENGERS (1963) #116-118 and material from AVENGERS (1963) #115.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93356-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN: HEROES RETURN – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by KURT BUSIEK, ROGER STERN, JOE CASEY,

DAN JURGENS, HOWARD MACKIE & RICHARD HOWELL

Penciled by SEAN CHEN, TERRY SHOEMAKER,

PATCH ZIRCHER, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE

Cover by SEAN CHEN

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

The heroes may have returned, but Iron Man may not be around for much longer! Things get explosive when Nitro targets Tony Stark at a public opening! With newly modified armor, Shellhead takes on his biggest foes, literally: Fin Fang Foom and Ultimo! Tony helps Carol Danvers battle her demons, and Iron Man is assaulted…by War Machine?! But when an ancient rivalry is renewed between eight mystic powerhouses, including the mighty Cyttorak, it will take the combined strength of Iron Man, Thor and Spider-Man to have any hope against the unstoppable Juggernaut's fellow Exemplars! Plus: Revisit the "Iron Age" of Tony Stark from the perspective of Pepper Potts, the woman who knows him best! Collecting IRON MAN (1998) #15-25 and ANNUAL '99, THOR (1998) #17, PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN #11, JUGGERNAUT (1999) #1 and IRON MAN: THE IRON AGE #1-2.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94824-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by RON GARNEY, MIKE CHOI,

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, RYAN STEGMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA,

GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA & ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

Jonathan Hickman's groundbreaking run comes to an explosive end! First, explore the future and the past: Witness the Fantastic Four of the year 3030 and learn the secret history of Marvel's First Family! Then follow the team on a journey through an alien landscape as a life hangs in the balance! And when the fallout from the Kree-Inhuman war threatens galactic peace, how will it affect Ronan and Crystal? Meanwhile, the Panther God decides the fate of T'Challa. Who will be the Black Panther? And the kids of the Future Foundation explore the farthest reaches of the Marvel Universe, from Wakanda to the Negative Zone! But when the Wizard returns to claim his "son," Bentley-23, the Fantastic Four and the Future Foundation must join forces to save him! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #605-611 and #605.1 and FF (2011) #17-23.

368 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93358-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #17 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by PETER DAVID, DAVID MICHELINIE,

J.M. DEMATTEIS, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., ALEX SAVIUK,

MIKE ZECK, MARK BEACHUM, PAUL RYAN,

MARK BRIGHT, STEVE GEIGER & MORE

Cover by MIKE ZECK

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are getting married! But Kraven the Hunter is going to make sure the wall-crawler ends up six feet under — literally! It begins with an all-time classic encounter with Wolverine that changes Spidey's life forever, leading to the death of one of his best friends! In the wake of tragedy, Peter pops the question — but the honeymoon is short-lived, as Kraven goes to extreme lengths to prove himself superior to his greatest foe! As one of comics' most introspective, psychological sagas ever unfolds, the Hunter will learn that it's one thing to defeat Spider-Man — but another to expect him to stay down! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #289-294, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #20-21, SPIDER-MAN VS. WOLVERINE #1, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #29-32 and PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #131-132.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95033-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: RETURN OF THE GHOST TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #14 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by BOB LAYTON, DAVID MICHELINIE,

MIKE SAENZ, ROGER MCKENZIE & KEN STEACY

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE, DENYS COWAN,

ALAN KUPPERBERG, BOB LAYTON, MIKE SAENZ

& KEN STEACY

Cover by BOB LAYTON

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

The Ghost is back! As Tony Stark struggles with the ramifications of the Armor Wars, he must convince the world there's a new Iron Man — and what better way to boost Shell-Head's popularity than stopping a nuclear satellite from crashing to Earth! Spider-Man helps out against the Radioactive Man as Steve Rogers and Ant-Man drop by! But while an alien spreads horror in orbit, the Rhino wreaks havoc on Earth! Fearsome foes are lining up to take down Iron Man — but will Blacklash, Blizzard and Boomerang help him against the Ghost? And will the most dangerous threat of all be Grey Gargoyle, the Mandarin, Doctor Doom…or Tony's new flame, Kathy Dare?! Plus: Iron Man stars in the world's first computer-generated graphic novel! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #233-244, IRON MAN: CRASH and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #22-23 and #44.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94689-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD TPB

Written by ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD

Cover by ROB LIEFELD

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

Wade Wilson has been shooting, stabbing and otherwise annoying people for a long time. He's made a lot of enemies. But one he can't quite place is the brutal Thumper, who keeps showing up out of the blue to pound him into jelly! What is Deadpool's past connection to this beefy face-masher? Wade has as much of a clue as you do! So he decides to call in some help from an old friend/foe/friend: Domino! Can Deadpool and Domino uncover Thumper's secrets before Wade gets his keister kicked in again? And can answers be found in a secret mission from years ago that brought Deadpool and X-Force together? Cable, Garrison Kane and more familiar faces guest-star in Rob Liefeld's most ambitious Deadpool story ever! Check it out — before Deadpool checks YOU out! Collecting DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1-4.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-90154-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

Written by TOM TAYLOR, ED BRISSON, JAMES STOKOE, DAVID LAPHAM, MARIA LAPHAM, KARLA PACHECO, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAY BARUCHEL,

FRANK TIERI, STAN SAKAI, CHRISTOPHER YOST,

SANSHIRO KASAMA & MICHAEL ALLRED

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, WHILCE PORTACIO,

JAMES STOKOE, PETE WOODS, LEONARD KIRK,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, PACO MEDINA,

TAKASHI OKAZAKI, STAN SAKAI, MARTIN COCCOLO,

HIKARU UESUIGI & MICHAEL ALLRED

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

What's black, white and red all over? A collection packed with blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's mirthful mercenary himself, Deadpool! Wade Wilson curses streaming platforms, laments the loss of video stores and invades a foreign country — all in the name of his favorite screen idol! Deadpool enjoys his long-awaited reunion with Gabby Kinney, A.K.A. Scout! The Merc with a Mouth battles the man who can't miss: Bullseye! Plus: The age-old parable of how Deadpool got his swords — and more, filled with gore! You want to see today's top talent take it to the edge to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! Then this is the book for you! It's like a classic black-and-white movie — but with way more blood! Collecting DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93109-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE

VOL. 2 – THE ETERNITY SAGA GN-TPB

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO with ROY THOMAS & DENNIS O'NEIL

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & STEVE DITKO

First, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduced the Master of the Mystic Arts. Now, in this second Mighty Marvel Masterworks volume they make him a legend. The Eternity Saga is a multi-part adventure that many consider it be one of the greatest Marvel stories of all time. In it, Baron Mordo gains new power from the dread Dormammu, so much power that he strikes down the Ancient One and forces Doctor Strange to go on the run. As Strange races across the globe and into new dimensions, he seeks the aid of the all-encompassing Eternity. The epic conclusion pits Strange against Dormammu with the lives of Clea and the Ancient One in the balance. Also featuring Doctor Strange/Spider-Man iconic team-up! Collecting STRANGE TALES (1951) #130-146 and THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #2.

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94887-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 2 – THE ETERNITY SAGA GN-TPB [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94888-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: KRAVEN THE HUNTER GN-TPB

Written by ERIK BURNHAM, SEAN MCKEEVER, PAUL TOBIN & ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by CHRISTOPHER JONES, PATRICK SCHERBERGER, RONAN CLIQUET & NATHAN STOCKMAN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

In the whole Marvel-Verse, nobody is as skilled a hunter as Kraven — and these are the tales that show how nobody is safe from his predatory prowess! Sergei Kravinoff and his family will prove more than a match for a trio of action-packed arachnid adventurers — Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales! But it is Spider-Man who will prove to be Kraven's greatest rival — and his ultimate prey! Whether the Hunter is targeting Peter himself, or setting his sights on the winged menace known as the Vulture, you can guarantee that the ensuing Kraven/Spidey battle will be wild! But when Kraven switches his focus to Deadpool, the chaos will attract the attention of the Avengers! Collecting MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN (2018) #5-6, MARVEL ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN (2005) #7, MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2010) #4, SPIDEY (2015) #9.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95064-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

NOVEMBER 2022 POSTERS – ON-SALE 11/02/22!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 09/19/22!

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-01721

DEADPOOL #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-01821

DOCTOR STRANGE:

FALL SUNRISE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-01921

X-TREME X-MEN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-02021

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 10/03/22, ON-SALE 11/02/22

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1

BLACK PANTHER #11

CAPTAIN MARVEL #43

CROSSGEN TALES #1

DEADPOOL #1

GOLD GOBLIN #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: COSMIC REWIND #1

HULK #10

PREDATOR #4

PUNISHER #7

SAVAGE AVENGERS #7

SECRET INVASION #1

STAR WARS #29

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #28

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #1

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #5

TIGER DIVISION #1

VENOM #13

WOLVERINE #27

X-MEN RED #8

FOC 10/10/22, ON-SALE 11/09/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13

AVENGERS #62

BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6

DAMAGE CONTROL #4

DAREDEVIL #5

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

GHOST RIDER #8

LEGION OF X #7

MARAUDERS #8

MOON KNIGHT #17

NEW MUTANTS #98 FACSIMILE EDITION

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #1

SPIDER-MAN #2

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2

STAR WARS: REVELATIONS #1

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

FOC 10/17/22, ON-SALE 11/16/22

BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1

DEMON WARS: SHIELD OF JUSTICE #1

GAMBIT #5

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #5

IMMORTAL X-MEN #8

IRON MAN #25

MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS #1

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES #2

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #5

SHE-HULK #8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #26

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #7

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1

THUNDERBOLTS #4

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #4

WAKANDA #2

FOC 10/24/22, ON-SALE 11/23/22

ALIEN #3

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

AVENGERS FOREVER #11

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #5

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #52 FACSIMILE EDITION

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH – MARVEL TALES #1

MIDNIGHT SUNS #3

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #2

STAR WARS: YODA #1

X-FORCE #34

X-MEN #17

FOC 10/24/22, ON-SALE 11/30/22

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1

CARNAGE #8

NEW MUTANTS #32

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #1

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #29

STRANGE #8

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #2

THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1

X-TERMINATORS #3

X-TREME X-MEN #1

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 10/24/22, ON-SALE 12/07/22

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER POSTER D

GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 10/24/22, ON-SALE 01/04/23

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE A

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE B

COLLECTIONS

FOC 10/03/22

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 8: THE TRIALS TPB (ON SALE 12/14/22)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: RETURN OF THE GHOST TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 12/14/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 15 HC (ON SALE 03/15/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 15 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/15/23)

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 1: TIME IS THE SHARPEST EDGE TPB (ON SALE 12/14/22)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 03/15/23)

SPIDER-PUNK: BANNED IN D.C. TPB (ON SALE 12/14/22)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BENJAMIN COVER (ON SALE 03/15/23)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FLEMING COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/15/23)

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN – A JEDI'S PURPOSE TPB (ON SALE 12/14/22)

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 HC (ON SALE 03/15/23)

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII TPB (ON SALE 12/14/22)

FOC 10/10/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: INVASION OF THE SPIDER-SLAYERS TPB (ON SALE 12/21/22)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH VOL. 1 – HOMELAND TPB (ON SALE 12/21/22)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 12/21/22)

IRON MAN: HEROES RETURN – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 12/21/22)

LEGION OF X BY SI SPURRIER VOL. 1 TPB (ON SALE 12/21/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 4 HC (ON SALE 03/22/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAZZLER VOL. 4 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/22/23)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 12/21/22)

FOC 10/17/22

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE DAY OF THE DEFENDERS TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

MILES MORALES VOL. 8: EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC QUITELY FIRST ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/29/23)

NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC QUITELY PROMO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/29/23)

PLANET OF THE APES ADVENTURES: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC GIST COVER (ON SALE 03/29/23)

PLANET OF THE APES ADVENTURES: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC KANE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/29/23)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 5 – THE SPARK ETERNAL TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – THE FURTHER

ADVENTURES TPB (ON SALE 12/28/22)

FOC 10/24/22

ADAM WARLOCK OMNIBUS HC KANE COVER (ON SALE 04/05/23)

ADAM WARLOCK OMNIBUS HC STARLIN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/05/23)

AMAZING FANTASY TPB (ON SALE 01/11/23)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 01/04/23)

ANT-MAN: ANT-IVERSARY TPB (ON SALE 01/04/23)

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 01/11/23)

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 01/11/23)

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS TPB (ON SALE 01/04/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 04/12/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: KRAVEN THE HUNTER GN-TPB (ON SALE 01/04/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 2 – THE ETERNITY WAR GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/11/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 2 – THE ETERNITY WAR GN-TPB ROMERO COVER (ON SALE 01/11/23)

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: HELL IN A HANDBASKET TPB (ON SALE 01/04/23)

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF THANOS TPB (ON SALE 01/04/23)

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI FIRST ISSUE COVER (ON SALE 04/05/23)

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEONARDI WEB-SWINGING COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/05/23)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 5 – THE SHADOW'S SHADOW TPB (ON SALE 01/11/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 01/11/23)

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MILGROM COVER (ON SALE 04/12/23)

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RODNEY RAMOS [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/12/23)