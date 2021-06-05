Noting Like a Good Party Crashing – Children of the Atom #4 Preview

There's nothing like a good party, and with the Hellfire Gala taking over the X-books for the month, stretching the events of a single night into 12 separate comic books to bilk as much money from gullible Marvel readers as possible, it may be the biggest part ever. There's just one problem: the Children of the Atom aren't invited. Is that gonna stop them? We're guessing not. Check out this preview of Children of the Atom #4 below.
CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4
MARVEL COMICS
APR210804
APR210805 – CHILDREN OF ATOM #4 CHANG VAR – $3.99
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva
DREAMS DIE YOUNG!
Krakoa is opening its doors for the Hellfire Gala?! Sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Children of the Atom kids to visit. After all, Krakoa is their home…right? What could stop them? Or rather, who…
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210804 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4, by (W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210805 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4 CHANG VAR, by (W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210804 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4, by (W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210804 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4, by (W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210804 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4, by (W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210804 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4, by (W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
