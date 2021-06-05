Noting Like a Good Party Crashing – Children of the Atom #4 Preview

There's nothing like a good party, and with the Hellfire Gala taking over the X-books for the month, stretching the events of a single night into 12 separate comic books to bilk as much money from gullible Marvel readers as possible, it may be the biggest part ever. There's just one problem: the Children of the Atom aren't invited. Is that gonna stop them? We're guessing not. Check out this preview of Children of the Atom #4 below.