Nouns DAO NFTs Get Comics in Titan Comics' April 2023 Solicits Titan Comics get into bed with Nouns DAO NFT creators for a new comic book series in their April 2023 solicits

Titan Comics' Senior Editor David Leach is writing a new comic book being published Titan Comics in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, based on the Nouns DAO NFTs, to be drawn by Danny Schlitz. From the Nouns website, "Nouns are an experimental attempt to improve the formation of on-chain avatar communities. While projects such as Cryptopunks have attempted to bootstrap digital community and identity, Nouns attempt to bootstrap identity, community, governance, and a treasury that can be used by the community." I am "noun" the wiser. They also have Blade Runner 2039 and Kamen Rider, The Michael Moorcock Library, MORIARTY: Clockwork Empire, the life of Gil Scott-Heron in comic book form, and more.

NOUNS: NOUNTOWN: #1

Writer(s): David Leach

Artist(s): Danny Schlitz

Distributor: Titan Comics

FC, 36pp, $4.99

On sale: April 26, 2023

MEET THE NOUNS IN THEIR FIRST COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE! AN EPIC ADVENTURE OF PLAYGROUND – STYLE FUN & HUMOR!

Nouns DAO presents a new sensational mini-series by writer David Leach (Psycho Gran) and artist Danny Schlitz. A deeply moving coming – of – age drama about a small – town thimble salesman caught up in a politically – charged espionage caper involving a stolen atom bomb, a signed picture of the pope, and a man with a fox for a head.

COVER ARTIST: DANNY SCHLITZ

BLADE RUNNER: 2039 #5

Writer(s): Mike Johnson

Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo

Colorist: Marco Lesko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: June 14, 2023

A NEW ARC BEGINS AS BLADE RUNNER 2039 GOES TO SAN FRANSICO!

Reunited, Ash and Cleo take to the road in search for Cleo's missing mother. Will they survive the treacherous I – 5 Highway, and can they escape the lingering threat of Niander Wallace's 'First Angel', Luv?

COVER A: LESLEY LI

COVER B: CLARK BINT

COVER C: SYD MEAD

COVER D: NAHUEL GREGO

MORIARTY: A CLOCKWORK EMPIRE #3

Writer: Fred Duval & Jean-Pierre Pécau

Artist: Stevan Subic

Letterer: Lauren Bowes

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 48pp, $4.99,

On Sale: April 19 2023

In a London opium den, a monster is killed by the police with seven bullets to the body. At the Diogenes club, an investigator, and his partner thwart the Machiavellian plans of a card-playing automaton, and that evening the monster's alter ego will come out of the hospital unscathed… and HOLMES AND WATSON are on the case!

COVER A: ABIGAIL HARDING

COVER B: STEVAN SUBRIC

IN SEARCH OF GIL-SCOTT HERON

Writer(s): Thomas Mauceri

Artist(s): Seb Piquet

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, HC, 232pp, $29.99 (US), $39.99 (CA) , £24.99 (UK)

On sale: July 26, 2023

CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP HOP! DISCOVER THE GODFATHER OF RAP!

Singer, poet, and writer; considered to be the godfather of rap, Gil Scott-Heron is a myth and legend in the Afro-American music scene. Through his personal experiences, Thomas Maucéri discovers the life of this genius, alongside the complex past and present of the America that Scott-Heron lived in.

COVER ARTIST; SEB PIQUET

THE MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY: MULTIVERSE VOL.1

Writer(s): Michael Moorcock

Artist(s): Walt Simonson, John Ridgway& Mark Reeve

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, HC, 160pp, $29.99 (US) / $ 30.99 (CA) / £ 26.99 (UK)

On sale: JULY 12, 2023

MICHAEL MOORCOCK'S MOST CELEBRATED CHARACTERS COLLIDE IN THIS MULTIVERSAL SAGA! COMBINING THREE UNIQUE AND SEPARATE STORYLINES FROM THE ETERNAL CHAMPION NOVELS INTO ONE CENTURIES-SPANNING EPIC STORY!

With reality under threat from the criminal mastermind, Silverskin, it is up to heroes from across Moorcock's sprawling multiverse to maintain balance.

Collects Michael Moorcock's Multiverse #1-6.

COVER ARTIST: WALT SIMINSON

BLADE RUNNER: 2039 VOL. 1

Writer(s): Mike Johnson

Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo

Colorist: Marco Lesko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 112pp, $17.99 (US)/ $23.99 (CA)/ £14.99

On sale: June 21, 2023

Written by MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl, Star Trek) with artwork by ANDRES GUINALDO (Justice League Dark), with creative consultant Academy Award nominated screenwriter MICHAEL GREEN (Blade Runner 2049 , Logan )! Cleo Selwyn has returned to L.A. in search of her Replicant mother, Isobel, whom she believes has been kidnapped by Niander Wallace himself. The only person who can help her? Disgraced former Blade Runner, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina.

Collecting Blade Runner: 2039 #1 – 4

COVER ARTIST: KENDRICK LIM

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA, VOL. 05

Writer(s): Shotaro Ishinomori (Original Story), Toshiki Inoue (Script)

Artist(s): Hitotsu Yokoshima

Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)

B&W, SC, 224pp, $12.99/£9.99 UK

On sale: July 12, 2023

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ENGLISH, THE CLASSIC MANGA ADAPTATION

BY TOKUSATSU LEGEND SHOTARO ISHINOMORI! BASED ON THE KAMEN RIDER KUUGA TV SERIES- AIRING ON SHOUT FACTORY IN THE US.

Dark secrets will be revealed as another legendary Kamen Rider enters the fray. Detective Ichijo cares for nothing more in the world that his sister Karine: the victim of a terrible crime, that left her heart broken. Years ago, seven girls were kidnapped but only Karina survived… the perpetrator Yukina Tsugami was locked away… but little does Ichijo and Kuuga know that she is in fact the legendary Agito.

COVER: HITOTSU YOKOSHIMA

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #1-4 SYD MEAD VIRGIN PACK

Writer(s): Mike Johnson

Artist(s): Andres Guinaldo

Colorist: Marco Lesko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 4* 32pp, $17.99

COLLECTS THE VIRGIN ARTWORK OF THE LEGENDARY BLADE RUNNER FILM CONCEPT ARTIST SYD MEAD!

Covers are exclusive to this pack. Limited to 500 copies

COVER ARTIST: SYD MEAD

STAR TREK EXPLORER #7

Publisher: Titan Magazines

FC, SC, 100pp, $9.99/£5.99 UK

On sale: April 19, 2023

STAR TREK: PICARD – behind -the-scenes secrets from the final series revealed!

PLUS – a look back at the first season of Star Trek, featuring an extended interview with Nana Visitor.

STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE 30TH ANNIVERSARY – the celebration on continues…

EXCLUSIVE NEW FICTION, ALL – STAR INTERVIEWS, AND MUCH MORE!

NEWSSTAND COVER

PX COVER

WITHNAIL AND I: FROM CULT TO CLASSIC

Writer(s): Toby Benjamin

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, FC,, 144pp, $39.99, £50.00

On sale: April 05, 2023

Featuring new interviews with the cast and crew, contributions from famous fans, and illustrated throughout with never-before-seen photography and archive material, this is the definitive, must-have book on the beloved cult movie Withnail & I.

FIREFLY: COUP DE GRACE

Writer(s): Una McCormack

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 336pp, $25.95, £18.99

On sale: April 05, 2023

The Serenity crew head to Yell City to track down the killers of a local lawyer. Unluckily, the job is lot more complicated than it seems. Taking down a local gang is one thing, but cleaning up a whole city? That's not the job they signed on for. When Mal and the crew find themselves trapped, they realise they are in deeper than they could have ever imagined…

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ANNIHILATION CONQUEST

Writer(s): Brendan Deneen

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 320pp, $24.95, £16.99

On sale: April 19, 2023

Experience the cosmic adventure that reshaped the Marvel Universe!

When the Kree Empire is assimilated by the techno-organic Phalanx, Star-Lord gathers his allies in a desperate effort to stop the threat from absorbing the whole galaxy. Against insurmountable odds the Guardians must find the only beings strong enough to stop the all-consuming Phalanx spreading across the stars.