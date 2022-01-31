Nova Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Nova keys have so much room to grow in the comics market, now is the time to buy. It is almost guaranteed that the character is going to debut sooner rather than later, especially since the corps have already made their debut in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The question is, will it be Richard Rider or Sam Alexander? My money is on Rider, but you never know. If I am right, then Nova #1 from 1976, always a key anyway, will become a mega-key. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now is a CGC 9.2 copy of the book, and it is already at $175 as of this writing. Check out the copy below.

Nova Is A Must get Right Now

"Nova #1 (Marvel, 1976) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Nova (Richard Rider). First appearance of Ginger Jaye. Rich Buckler cover. Joe Sinnott and John Buscema art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $170. CGC census 1/22: 728 in 9.2, 2841 higher. When a dying alien passes on his superpowers to Earth teenager Richard Rider, Rider becomes the man called Nova, the human rocket! In the marvelous tradition of Spider-man, Nova must now stop the murderous alien known as Zorr, or Earth is doomed! Note: First appearance of Nova. Cover price $0.30."

I own multiple copies of this book right now. Nova has been a speculation book for me for quite some time, and I have been buying everyone I see for years. Fingers crossed it takes off like I think it will, and this copy at Heritage is a great one to snag. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and take a spin around and look at what is taking bids during this session. There is quite a lot of great books at great prices.