Nova #1 CGC Copy On Auction Today At Heritage Auctions

One of the hottest books in the comics aftermarket right now is Nova #1 from 1976. Richard Rider sure has been popular as of late, with rumors galore that Nova's big MCU debut is all but certain. Not only that, but it is a damn good comic. Always a key, yes, but MCU hype is what sends books into the stratosphere these days. On auction today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.0 copy, as of this writing, sitting at a very affordable $155. This is a copy that you can buy and be confident that it will see gains very quickly. Check out this copy of Nova down below.

Nova #1 Will Explode The Minute He Joins The MCU

"Nova #1 (Marvel, 1976) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Nova (Richard Rider). First appearance of Ginger Jaye. Rich Buckler cover. John Buscema art. Overstreet 2021 VF/NM 9.0 value = $114; NM- 9.2 value = $170. CGC census 8/21: 664 in 9.0, 3396 higher." Really, this is one of the better Marvel origin issues they have put out. This is 70's Marvel Comics goodness of a cosmic nature, the best corner of the Marvel Universe as far as I am concerned. It is pretty awesome to see so many people become interested in the cosmic characters these last few years.

Honestly, the cosmic books are where I have a bunch of money right now, and this book is one of them. Nova is going to blow up huge in the next few years, and this would be a great addition to anyone's collection. Go here and get all the info and to place a bid on this one. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today, there are some cool sets and keys that you can snag for some pretty low prices right now.