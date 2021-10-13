Now Brian Bendis is Getting Credit for Tom Taylor Writing Bi Superman

For years, Tom Taylor has struggled with a case of mistaken identity, being constantly confused with fellow comic book writer and fellow Tom, Tom King. But with the announcement that Superman — Jonathan Kent, that is — will be coming out as bisexual, Taylor added a new name getting credit for his work: "The Great One" Brian Bendis.

The Great One took to Twitter to post:

you would not believe the amount of congratulations I have received for the new #Superman news. some from people in the business. some from people I know. someone asked me how I got marvel to let me do it. so, uh, shout out to our actual readers! congrats @TomTaylorMade well done pic.twitter.com/yiHppI75mO — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) October 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Taylor took the mistaken identity well, pointing out that the general lack of current knowledge about comics by many of those outraged by the reveal may actually help DC… by damaging their competition through poorly-aimed boycotts.

Ha! Thanks. And you deserve some love too, mate!

Also, similarly, I've heard from people who are so outraged about Superman they say they'll never buy a Marvel comic again. Which… I mean… — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Fascinating. It's almost as if Taylor has found a way to turn making Superman bi into some sort of… weapon. For more on this, Bleeding Cool spoke with DC Superhero Batman, who offered the following comment on how boycotts of Marvel Comics could affect the company's sales on platforms such as the country's largest online retailer:

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #4, by Tom Taylor (not Tom King or Brian Bendis) and John Timms, is out next week from DC Comics, and #5 is out in November.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #4 CVR B INHYUK LEE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms (CA) Inhyuk Lee

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 10/17/2021 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021