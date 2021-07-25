Now Leviathan Has Daddy Issues Too? Checkmate #2 [Preview]

Checkmate #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, by "The Great One" Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev, and in this preview, we get a glimpse of what drives Mark Shaw: Daddy Issues! Hmm.. maybe Shaw really is a hero after all, since all the best superheroes have Daddy Issues, foremost amongst them Superman and Batman. But here in this preview, well, it might be the first time we've seen someone say it out loud. This could be a real breakthrough here. Check out the preview below.

The heroes network—the secret technology that connects the Batcave, the Hall of Justice, and Superman's Fortress of Solitude—holds all the secrets of the DC Universe. The growing evil called Leviathan is trying to get it…and Checkmate are the only people standing in the way. All this and Leviathan versus Talia al Ghul in a fight to the finish, not to mention someone has kidnapped Lois Lane! And you never, ever, ever kidnap Lois Lane. Plus: Who is the Daemon Rose? From the Eisner Award-winning team of Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, this all-new story ties directly into the events of Justice League!

