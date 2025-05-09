Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: chris claremont, wolverine

Now Marvel Comics Republishes Wolverine By Claremont With Tom Reilly

Asked about Marvel Comics' motivation for publishing Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca's limited Days of Future Past prologue in wide release, Marvel SVP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort replied "the motivation for publishing Chris's story is simply the fact that we remembered that it existed and had never been released outside of the big expensive hardcover it was in." Well, it looks like they have been remembering a few more things exist…

This August, a new one-shot collects a Wolverine tale by Claremont that was previously only available in the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle, a limited edition prestige hardcover and comic book set released in 2021. And now the Wolverine tie-in comic, exclusively included in the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle, will no longer be exclusively there, but will be reprinted in Wolverine By Claremont #1. Drawn by Tom Reilly, the story expands on Logan's redemptive saga in Japan and ties directly into Wolverine's classic 1982 series. In addition, Wolverine By Claremont #1 will include bonus materials spotlighting Chris Claremont's fifty-plus years in comics!

WOLVERINE BY CHRIS CLAREMONT #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by TOM REILLY

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

On Sale 8/6

Wolverine's archnemesis strikes in one of the rarest X-Men tales of all by legendary writer Chris Claremont! The story sees the savage Sabretooth catching his prey by surprise – and determined to claim the life of Mariko, the woman Logan loves! Wolverine may be the best there is, but Victor Creed is the worst! Yet even if Sabretooth can get the upper hand on his bitter rival, Logan has one thing he doesn't: friends! Get ready for one of the bloodiest fights you've ever seen the X-Men in, in which Creed shares some shocking insights with Marvel's mutants!

With covers by Steve McNiven and Junggeon Yoon.

