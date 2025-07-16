Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Now Marvel Does Their Own Version Of Fantastic Four/Gargoyles

Now Marvel Comics does their own version of Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1 as well as Dynamite Entertainment for October

Article Summary Marvel and Dynamite both launch Fantastic Four/Gargoyles one-shots in October, set in shared continuity

Greg Weisman writes both crossovers, with art by Enid Balám for Marvel and George Kambadais for Dynamite

The Fantastic Four team up with Goliath and the Gargoyles to battle supervillain Diablo in New York City

Exclusive covers and classic character cameos make this a must-read for Fantastic Four and Gargoyles fans

In October, Dynamite Entertainment will be publishing Gargoyles/Fantastic Four #1 by Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman and the original Marvel Comics Gargoyles era creators, artist George Kambadais, and letterer Jeff Eckleberry, and previewed it in this year's Free Comic Book Day. You can get a look at it here. But it seems that Marvel Comics will be publishing their own version, Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1, also out in October, a new one-shot also written by Greg Weisman and drawn by Enid Balám, and part of the same continuity.

FANTASTIC FOUR/GARGOYLES #1

Written by GREG WEISMAN, Art by ENID BALÁM

Covers by TAURIN CLARKE, LUCIANO VECCHIO, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, PEACH MOMOKO

MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY UNITES WITH THE MANHATTAN CLAN! Danger strikes when the super villain Diablo learns stone gargoyles may hold the secret to eternal life…but the Gargoyles aren't about to let him leech the blood of his own! Fortunately, they've got the help of expert Diablo-bashers – the Fantastic Four! Plus: Tony Stark and David Xanatos compare facial hair, Marvel's own Gargoyle, Isaac Christians, bonds with his new kin, and more! On Sale 10/15 "Critically acclaimed for its rich mythology and complex characters, the beloved television series followed a group of ancient Gargoyles who reawakened in modern New York City and became defenders of the night! The character's adventures continue today in new comic series published by Dynamite Entertainment. Dynamite Entertainment will produce their own Gargoyles/Fantastic Four one-shot, also on sale in October and set in the same continuity as Marvel's upcoming one-shot. Across both sagas, fans will see Marvel's legendary super hero family team up with Goliath, Elisa Maza, Brooklyn, and the whole gang against villains from both team's respective universes."

Greg Weisman said, "It just feels perfect to have the First Family of the Marvel Universe interacting with the First Family of the Gargoyles Universe, i.e. the Manhattan Clan. These two sets of heroes, both operating out of Midtown Manhattan – one from the Baxter Building and one from the Eyrie Building – just have so much in common. And, let's face it, in ways big and small, Stan & Jack's Fantastic Four was a clear influence on the creation of Gargoyles back in the early '90s. Getting to work on this project really brought out the gleeful kid in me. SO MUCH FUN!"

Covers by Taurin Clarke, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Peach Momoko, and Luciano Vecchio,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!