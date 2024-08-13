Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: hasbro, skybound, transformers, worst bot ever

Now Transformers Gets Middle-Grade Graphic Novels, Worst Bot Ever

Now Transformers Gets Middle-Grade Graphic Novels, Worst Bot Ever launching in July 2025, by Brian "Smitty" Smith and Marz Jr.

Looks like someone at Skybound, Image and Hasbro want to make some real money out of the comic book license to Transformers by giving them a middle-grade graphic novel series where, as everyone knows, the real money is in comics these days. The Worst Bot Ever by Brian "Smitty" Smith and Marz Jr will be the first Transformers book publishing under the Young Readers imprint Skybound Comet and will be on shelves next summer.

"Middle grade readers will be introduced to the misadventures of the bot who is mightier than the sword when TRANSFORMERS: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint hits stores next July. The Decepticons are known for being bad…but Ballpoint is truly the worst –the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he's kicked out of the Decepticons, for good! Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the "best" is…More than Meets the Eye? "It's been awesome bringing Ballpoint to life," said Brian "Smitty" Smith. "Getting to add a brand-new character to the TRANSFORMERS universe is a once in a lifetime opportunity!" "I've been obsessed with TRANSFORMERS since I was a kid," said Marz Jr. "The 1986 animated movie blew my mind! I've tried to put that magic and love into each page." "The inaugural offering in Skybound's young readers line Skybound Comet is an integral component of its overall comics partnership with Hasbro. Other key components include Skybound's new Energon Universe comic book series (Void Rivals, the two-time Eisner Award winning TRANSFORMERS, and G.I. JOE) and miniseries (Duke, Cobra Commander, Scarlett and Destro), Skybound's reboot of G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero, and Skybound's ongoing publishing of TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero compendiums. "Ballpoint might be the worst/best Transformer ever created, and we're over-the-moon to bring you his (mis)adventures starting in 2025!" said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "Smitty and Marz Jr.'s work is guaranteed to thrill every TRANSFORMERS kid out there – no matter what age!"

TRANSFORMERS: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint will be available in comic book shops on Wednesday, the 9th of July, 2025 and at booksellers, Amazon and digital from Tuesday, the 22nd of July, 2025."

