Now William Shatner Is Mocking IDW Logos As Well

Now William Shatner is mocking IDW logos as well, with Star Trek: The Last Starship being published in September 2025

Article Summary William Shatner pokes fun at the new Star Trek: The Last Starship logo from IDW Publishing

Shatner jokes the merged lettering makes the comic look like it's titled "The LA Starship"

The Last Starship comic resurrects Captain Kirk in Star Trek: Discovery’s post-Burn era

IDW’s bold logo decisions draw attention, sparking buzz among Star Trek fans and Shatner himself

Last week, we mentioned the upcoming comic book series Star Trek: The Last Starship from IDW Publishing, which will be launching in September. Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, drawn by Adrián Bonilla and coloured by Heather Moore, Star Trek: The Last Starship resurrects Captain Kirk into the time of The Burn across the Federation, when all the warp core drives explode and stop working forever, as seen in Star Trek: Discovery. But the peculiar logo that merges "Last" and "Starship" caught the eye of one William Shatner, who has played Captain Kirk more than anyone else, and has been threatening a comeback in the role of late. Personally, though, I'd prefer Denny Crane more, the role he was truly born to play.

Anyway, on seeing the logo, William Shatner posted to X, saying, "Doesn't it read The LA Starship‽". He's right, though you could also read it as The Last Arship. or maybe The LA St. Arship. You know, Saint Arship of Los Angeles. There's only one of him. This follows some serious mocking last year on Bleeding Cool of the IDW logo, also for merging letters together into incomprehensibility.

William Shatner is, of course, an accomplished comic book author himself, or at least has his name on William Shatner Presents: The Tek War Chronicles and William Shatner's Man O' War. But you know what IDW has achieved, which few other people have managed to do? They have gotten William Shatner to tweet about a Captain Kirk comic book. And Bleeding Cool writes another article about it. Maybe there is something to this marketing tactic that others might be able to use..

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #1

(COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA)

Story: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art: Adrián Bonilla

52 Pages • $5.99 • SEPTEMBER 2025

UPC: 82771403458500111

The Federation has fallen. Hope is fading. One last starship remains to fight for the future…unless a resurrected James T. Kirk dooms it first. Fresh off the run Screen Rant calls one of "the greatest eras in the history of Star Trek comics," writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly along with rising star and artist Adrián Bonilla (Alkaios, Let Her Be Evil), now bring you a new mission the likes of which comics have never seen before. For seven centuries, the United Federation of Planets brought together the entire Galaxy with peace, stability, enlightenment, and the promise of mutual protection. And then, in one terrible moment, it all crumbled in an event known as THE BURN, a Galaxy-wide disaster in which dilithium has gone inert, causing the detonation of every active warp core. The only ship remaining is a hack-and-slash Enterprise-Omega and its ragtag crew. Facing a true Wild West in space, the crew will need to make use of what few resources they have to uphold Starfleet's mission of unity across the universe…and Captain Kirk will have to face a future without the Federation he loved so dearly…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Patridge), C Foil (Cho), 1:15 (Francavilla B&W), 1:25 (Cho Full Art)

"This epic comic book series takes place during The Burn, a galaxy-wide disaster which caused the destruction of every active warp core, killing trillions and shattering the peace, stability, enlightenment, and mutual protection the United Federation of Planets provided for seven centuries. Facing a true wild west in space, a mysteriously resurrected Captain Kirk will lead a new crew and ship in a seemingly impossible effort to uphold Starfleet's mission of unity across the cosmos. "Forget everything you know about Star Trek," remarked co-writer Lanzing. "The Last Starship is a new crew, a new era, and a completely different tone; our aim is to be literary, intense, innovative, and most of all, accessible. We're bringing you into the Federation's darkest hour through the brilliant, noir-soaked lens of artist Adrián Bonilla with zero homework required." The Eisner-nominated writer added, " Longtime Trek fans will have a deep and fascinating reading experience, to be sure – this is a pivotal moment in Trek history that's never been even glimpsed before – but above all, The Last Starship is a dark and complex sci-fi you can hand to anyone. We've spent the last eight years celebrating all that Trek has ever been. Now, it's time to rebuild it from scratch and discover all it can be."

"The only familiar face is the one you'd never expect to see in this era: Captain James T. Kirk," stated co-writer Kelly. "William Shatner's iconic performance transcends borders – Kirk is one of the great characters of the modern fiction canon with a timeless actor to match. He was also the first Star Trek character we ever wrote – a leader and warrior poet with boundless tragedy and contradiction. Now, we're honored to be taking this character into truly uncharted, groundbreaking territory in The Last Starship – as the Federation's greatest pioneer must face down the inferno that threatens to consume his entire legacy."

Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 features a primary cover by Francesco Francavilla, variant by Skyler Patridge, and a foil variant by Michael Cho. Plus, there will be full art variants for Francavilla's (1:15) and Cho's (1:15) covers in addition to the first declared Local Comic Shop Day variant for 2025 by Malachi Ward. The debut issue goes on sale the 24th of September 2026.

