Nubia and the Amazons #5 Preview: Nubia vs. Medusa

Medusa just wants Nubia to look her in the eye in this preview of Nubia and the Amazons #5. Is that so much to ask? Well, sure, it would turn her into a snake, but is that Medusa's fault?! Okay, maybe it is. Just check out the preview below.
NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1221DC107
1221DC108 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR B JUNI BA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
1221DC109 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR C ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks
The monster behind Doom's Doorway revealed! Medusa is back and wants the Amazons to pay for the years of imprisonment she suffered in Tartarus. Now our queen must fight her to secure a future for her sisters. Will she deliver the killing blow or show mercy for a woman scorned by Man's World? Plus, a look into Nubia's past gives us a preview of her future!
In Shops: 2/15/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 1221DC107 NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR A DARRYL BANKS, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 1221DC108 NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR B JUNI BA CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Juni Ba, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 1221DC109 NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR C ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alexis Franklin, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC107 Nubia and the Amazons #5, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC107 Nubia and the Amazons #5, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC107 Nubia and the Amazons #5, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC107 Nubia and the Amazons #5, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC107 Nubia and the Amazons #5, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.