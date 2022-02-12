Nubia and the Amazons #5 Preview: Nubia vs. Medusa

Medusa just wants Nubia to look her in the eye in this preview of Nubia and the Amazons #5. Is that so much to ask? Well, sure, it would turn her into a snake, but is that Medusa's fault?! Okay, maybe it is. Just check out the preview below.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1221DC107

1221DC108 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR B JUNI BA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1221DC109 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR C ALEXIS FRANKLIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks

The monster behind Doom's Doorway revealed! Medusa is back and wants the Amazons to pay for the years of imprisonment she suffered in Tartarus. Now our queen must fight her to secure a future for her sisters. Will she deliver the killing blow or show mercy for a woman scorned by Man's World? Plus, a look into Nubia's past gives us a preview of her future!

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

