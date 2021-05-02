Okoye Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5

Iron Fist has plenty of good reasons to be angry in this preview of Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5, especially after watching Okoye kill a dragon right in front of him and start snacking on its chi. But with zombie ninjas crashing the party, Iron Fist may need to wait a little longer for an explanation. Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5 is in stores from Marvel next week. Check out the preview below.