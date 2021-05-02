Okoye Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5

Iron Fist has plenty of good reasons to be angry in this preview of Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5, especially after watching Okoye kill a dragon right in front of him and start snacking on its chi. But with zombie ninjas crashing the party, Iron Fist may need to wait a little longer for an explanation. Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5 is in stores from Marvel next week. Check out the preview below.
IRON FIST HEART OF DRAGON #5 (OF 6)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210604
MAR210605 – IRON FIST HEART OF DRAGON #5 (OF 6) PETROVICH VAR – $3.99
(W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan
TERROR TAKES FORM!
• The Hierophant of the Eighth City rises!!!
• The dragons have fallen. What remains?
• Heaven itself is under siege! And only an Iron Fist can defend it!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $3.99
