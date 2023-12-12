Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: kickstarter, Ol Dirty Bastard

Ol' Dirty Bastard Graphic Novel, Super7 Figures, Vinyl From Oni Press

With Four Screens and Ol' Dirty Bastard, Oni Press has just unveiled ODB: Oddities, Discord & B-Sides – Lyrical Ruckus in the City.

OGN homaging the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder features new art and contributions from Mike Del Mundo, Damion Scott, Ron Wimberly, and more.

Also included: Exclusive Super7 variant action figures and limited edition 7" vinyl.

First official ODB documentary to air in early 2024, preceding the graphic novel.

In collaboration with Four Screens and the Estate of Ol' Dirty Bastard, Oni Press has just unveiled ODB: Oddities, Discord & B-Sides – Lyrical Ruckus in the City – a new deluxe graphic novel debuting today with a deluxe pre-order campaign on Kickstarter from the publisher's Oni Premium Direct label that gave us the return of The Sixth Gun last summer.

Featuring "new stories, covers, and contributions from an epic cast" that includes creators Mike Del Mundo, Damion Scott, Ronald Wimberly, Paris Alleyne, Maan House, Felipe Sobreiro, and more, the "taunt and turbulent" graphic novel inspired by ODB's musical legacy sees different aspects of the hip-hop icon's personas – Big Baby Jesus, Osiris, Dirt McGirt, and others – explore a New York City that has been transformed to inhabit different genres across the Five Boroughs.

In addition to Kickstarter exclusive softcover, hardcover, and slipcase editions, the campaign also includes a limited-edition, exclusive pressing of ODB's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" as a new 7" single (featuring cover art by Wimberly) as well as a new Super7 ODB "Lyrical Ruckus Variant" action figure inspired by the graphic novel and available exclusively via Oni Premium Direct.

Born Russell Jones in Brooklyn in 1968 and taking the name Ol' Dirty Bastard as one of the founding MCs behind Wu-Tang Clan, ODB's lyrics and style immediately caught attention and critical notice as the Wu-Tang's debut album, Enter the 36 Chambers, exploded the group in the mainstream. ODB's subsequent solo follow-up – 1995's Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version – earned a Grammy nomination and led to hit collaborations with Mariah Carey and The Fugees' Pras. After several more releases as both a solo artist and alongside Wu-Tang Clan, Jones unexpectedly passed away in 2004, just days before his 36th birthday. Oni's upcoming graphic novel tribute to the hip-hop icon will be preceded by the release of the first official documentary on the rapper's life – Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys, produced by Four Screens – which is set to air in early 2024 on A&E.

Said Icelene Jones, ODB's widow and the administrator of the late rapper's estate: "I am thrilled to bring ODB to life in this incredibly powerful graphic novel. ODB: Oddities, Discord and B-Sides – Lyrical Ruckus in the City combines the essence of my husband like I've never seen before. He was and is an inspiration to my family, children, and fans across the world. It's been such a pleasure to see this book come to life with our incredibly talented partners at Four Screens and Oni Press."

The standard edition of ODB: Oddities, Discord & B-Sides – Lyrical Ruckus in the City will hit comic shops and bookstores in November 2024. You can follow the Oni Premium Direct campaign on Kickstarter

