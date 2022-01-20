Old Dog: Declan Shalvey's Spy Series from Image Kicks off in June

Declan Shalvey (award-winning writer-artist of Moon Knight, X-Men Unlimited, Injection, and Time Before Time) will kick off an all-new, ongoing series in Old Dog. This action-packed spy thriller will launch from Image Comics in June.

Old Dog follows Jack Lynch, a once-promising CIA operative. On the eve of retirement, looking back at a failed career, he is tasked with one final mission …that goes horribly wrong. He wakes years later to a changed world with even deeper changes within him. When a shadowy group offers Lynch a second chance for a life of adventure, he finds himself paired with the last person he could ever imagine. In order to adjust, this old dog will have to learn some new tricks…

"I'm so unbelievably excited to let Old Dog off its leash. For a long time, I've been itching to develop my own solo series from scratch, one that I write, draw, colour, design, and it feels great to finally be doing so with Clayton Cowles as my right-hand man on letters," said Shalvey. "This feels like the next creative step for me, one which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Anyone who was a fan of the kinetic, done-in-one storytelling I employed on Moon Knight will enjoy this series. It's full of mysteries, conspiracies, and every now and then, someone gets a serious beating, often the main character."

Image describes the series as "Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Sleeper meets The Americans in this Jason Bourne-esque adventure." Well, just look at the face of that mean bastard on the cover of the first issue! He's the type of CIA agent who's obviously a CIA agent only in comic books!

Old Dog #1 will be available in June at comic book shops in print format and in digital format across many platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.