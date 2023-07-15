Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Ollie Masters, Pierluigi Minotti, Slow Burn

Ollie Masters & Pierluigi Minotti's Slow Burn #1 From Boom Studios

Slow Burn #1 is a new comic book series by Ollie Masters, writer and co-creator of The Kitchen, Snow Blind, Killer Groove and Old Haunts, and Pierluigi Minotti, Italian comic book artist known for James Bond and Lost Falls in the US. Coming from Boom Studios in October, it is intended to be for "fans of Gideon Falls and Stray Bullets" and described as a "modern noir masterpiece".

"Hell is a place on Earth. "Fleeing from a botched robbery in New York City, a junkie, her dying partner, and a dementia-ridden old man pull into a mining ghost town in central Pennsylvania. Obscured by the caustic vapors spewed forth from a still burning coal-seam fire from the 1960s, Trier seems like the perfect place for the trio to lay low, maybe score a fix, and potentially take a hostage. But this ghost town might prove more lively than any of them think. "SLOW BURN #1 features a main cover by Matt Taylor (Deep State) with variants by acclaimed artists Paul Azaceta (Outcast), Tyler Jenkins (Apache Delivery Service) and Cliff Chiang (Paper Girls).

"This is a comic about a fire that's been burning underneath a town for decades and will continue burning for centuries. It's about desperate people with violent pasts living on the edge, looking for a way out" said Ollie Masters. "About how our parents shape who we are, for better and for worse. "After Snow Blind, I knew BOOM! would be the perfect home for a story like this and I couldn't be happier to be working with Pierluigi, Hass and the rest of the team on this weird little crime comic."

"The characters and story Ollie has created are incredibly unique and profound. I love working on these kinds of crime stories and with dark atmospheres and bad people," said Pierluigi Minotti. "I couldn't be happier BOOM! Studios and this amazing team have taken me on board to bring Slow Burn to life." "It is a stroke of creative genius setting the backdrop to this hyper violent crime thriller in a town on fire," said Acquisitions Editor Jon Moisan. "The shadows, the smoke, the lies, the secrets. Slow Burn has all the trappings of a modern noir masterpiece."

Slow Burn #1 will be available in comic shops on the 25th of October 25, 2023.

