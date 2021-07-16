Omega Rangers Shaken to Their Core in Power Rangers #9 [Preview]

Every time a comic book series experiencing a super-mega-crossover event, it's a sure bet the characters involved will be shaken to their foundations, or some variation thereof. But what if some villain were able to harness this power and apply it to all comics, not just events? The results… would shake the comic book universe to its foundations. Enter Lord Drakkon, and the solicit to Power Rangers #9. My god. Check out a preview below.

POWER RANGERS #9 CVR A SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210970

MAY210971 – POWER RANGERS #9 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

JASON VS DRAKKON! The Omega Rangers return to Safehaven, but after Drakkon's recent actions Jason has had enough. And the aftermath of their confrontation will shake the team to its very core…

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99