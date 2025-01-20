Omnibus, Absolute & Other Big Books From Marvel, DC & IDW in Late 2025

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, omnibus

It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint with a look at some more upcoming comic book Omnibuses for the second half of 2025… with plenty from Marvel Comics, new and reprint, including Brian Bendis' All-New X-Men with Steve Immonen. Picard gets his Omnibus at IDW, as well as Earthdivers. And DC Comics gets some Absolute updates for Jeph Loeb Batman…

ALL-NEW X-MEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS

Collects: All-New X-Men (2012) 1-15, 18-41; Guardians of the Galaxy (2013) 11-13. August 2025.

ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST OMNIBUS

Collects: Nova (2007) 1-12, Nova Annual (2007) 1, Annihilation: Conquest Prologue (2007) 1, Annihilation: Conquest – Starlord (2007) 1-4, Annihilation: Conquest – Quasar (2007) 1-4, Annihilation: Conquest – Wraith (2007) 1-4, Annihilation: Conquest (2007) 1-6, Annihilation Saga (2007) August 2025.

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS

Collects: Death of Doctor Strange (2021) 1-5, Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man (2021) 1, Strange (2022) 1-10, Doctor Strange (2023) 1-18. September 2025

DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL OMNIBUS

Collects: Captain Marvel (1968) 34-62; Marvel Spotlight (1979) 1-4, 8; Avengers Annual (1967) 7; Marvel Two-in-One Annual (1976) 2; Marvel Graphic Novel (1982) 1; material frrm Marvel Super-Heroes (1990) 3, What If? (1977) 17, What If? (1989) 14. October 2025.

AGENT VENOMNIBUS

Collects: Amazing Spider-Man (1999) 654 (B story), 654.1; Venom (2011) 1-42, 13.1-13.4, 27.1; Venom: Space Knight (2015) 1-13; Minimum Carnage: Alpha (2012) 1; Scarlet Spider (2012) 10-11; Minimum Carnage: Omega (2012) 1. July 2025

Can't get enough of the Picard series? Read two graphic novel adventures that provide more context, with one story taking place before season one and the second taking place after season two! Witness the events leading to the epic series Star Trek: Picard. Before he retired to his vineyard, Jean-Luc Picard was the most decorated admiral in Starfleet. Then one mission changed his life forever. After discovering that a looming supernova threatens the entirety of the Romulan Empire, the Federation launches a mission of unparalleled scale. Admiral Picard heads to the colony to plan the evacuation but makes a shocking discovery! Then, following the climactic events of season two's finale, Jean-Luc and Seven of Nine launch an unsanctioned mission that sets the stage for season three! When an offer comes in from the stars, Picard is once more compelled to leave his chateau and confront the shadows of his past. Before his days on the Enterprise, a young Picard and his crew aboard the U.S.S. Stargazer saved a thriving planet from resource-hungry Romulans…or so he thought. Now landing on a seemingly unrecognizable planet, he and his crew work to save the system—and their ship—from disaster. Written by Star Trek: Picard co-creator and supervising producer Kirsten Beyer and fan favorite Mike Johnson with art by Angel Hernandez! This omnibus also contains an interview with Kirsten Beyer, discussing the development and creation of the TV series and how the comic fits into its world, and a special look into how the U.S.S. Verity was designed by Thomas Marrone, lead ship and UI artist for Star Trek Online. October 14, 2025

From the New York Times bestselling author of My Heart Is a Chainsaw and The Only Good Indians come all three volumes of the time-hopping horror thriller about far-future Indigenous outcasts collected into one value-priced omnibus. The year is 2112, and it's the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of Indigenous outcasts who have discovered a time-travel portal and figured out where everything took a turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own—a reluctant linguist named Tad—on a bloody one-way mission to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But there are steep costs to disrupting the timeline, and his actions could trigger a devastating new fate for his friends and the future. Then, travel to the Ice Age on a mission exploring America's pre-Columbian past! It's circa 20,000 BC and the breathtaking and bloodthirsty megafauna are the least of the problems when our protagonists are caught in a war between a community of native Paleo-Indians and an occupying Solutrean force. In the final volume, faced with the consequences of their actions—and their own slippery moral rationalizations—620 years in the future, the path is clear. There's no better time and place to take another stab at America than Philadelphia, 1776. Join writer Stephen Graham Jones and artists Davide Gianfelice, Riccardo Burchielli, Patricio Delpeche, and Emily Schnall in this epic that collects all three volumes of Earthdivers (Vol. 1: Kill Columbus, Vol. 2: Ice Age, and Vol. 3: 1776) into one omnibus. October 7, 2025

A New York Times Bestseller! Presenting the classic tale of the Dark Knight from writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale for the first time in DC's upscale Absolute format! Collecting BATMAN: DARK VICTORY #0-13, this epic continues the story of THE LONG HALLOWEEN. It is early in Batman's crimefighting career, when James Gordon, Harvey Dent, and the vigilante himself were all just beginning their roles as Gotham's protectors. Once a town controlled by organized crime, Gotham City suddenly finds itself being run by lawless freaks, such as Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, and the Joker. Witnessing his city's dark evolution, the Dark Knight completes his transformation into the city's greatest defender. He faces multiple threats, including the seeming return of a serial killer called Holiday. Batman's previous investigation of Holiday's killings revealed that more than one person was responsible for the murders. So the question remains: who is committing Holiday's crimes this time? And how many will die before Batman learns the truth?

Absolute Batman: Dark Victory (2025 Edition) by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale

From one of the greatest creative partnerships in comics history, Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, comes their seminal graphic novel BATMAN: HAUNTED KNIGHT, now in an oversize Absolute edition.This graphic novel includes three dark tales of horror and intrigue featuring Batman facing off against his most demented and wicked foes. Taking place on the most evil of holidays, Halloween, the Dark Knight Detective confronts his deepest fears as he tries to stop the madness and horror created by Scarecrow, the Mad Hatter, the Penguin, Poison Ivy and the Joker. Also included is CATWOMAN: WHEN IN ROME, a sequel to BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN. Collects Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special, Batman: Madness – A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special, Batman: Ghosts – A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special, Catwoman: When In Rome #1-6, and Batman: Dark Victory #13. August 26, 2025 On sale Sep 16, 2025 | 408 Pages

Wednesday Comics (2025 Edition)

Dan DiDio, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Karl Kerschl, Joe Kubert

Back in print for the first time in years, it's Wednesday Comics—DC's tribute to Sunday newspaper comics, featuring unique and dynamic stories from the top talents in comics!nThis 11×17" hardcover edition collects the entire award-winning anthology series that reinvented the classic weekly newspaper comics section! Wednesday Comics features 16 different stories starring the World's Greatest Super Heroes including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash, as well as lesser known characters including Metamorpho and Metal Men. Each story is written and Illustrated by comics luminaries from multiple styles and eras including Batman by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso (100 Bullets), Kamandi by Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hawkman by Kyle Baker (Plastic Man), Sgt. Rock from the father and son team of Adam Kubert and Joe Kubert, Adam Strange by Paul Pope (Batman: Year 100), Metal Men by Dan DiDio and José Luis García-López and Kevin Nowlan, and many more! Plus, this volume includes two stories exclusive to the collected edition: Plastic Man by Evan Dorkin and Stephen DeStefano, and Beware the Creeper by Keith Giffen and Eric Canete. This volume collects Wednesday Comics #1-12. On sale Aug 26, 2025 | 200 Pages

Gotham City's worst criminals–Joker, Riddler, Ra's al Ghul, Clayface and others–have emerged to throw Batman's life into utter chaos. However, these villains are part of a much more elaborate, sinister scheme to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all, one headed by a mastermind much closer to Bruce Wayne than any foe before…Gotham City is infected by a crime epidemic and all of Batman's enemies have emerged to throw his life into utter chaos. But little do they know, they're all pawns of the villainous Hush in an elaborate game of revenge against Bruce Wayne. Pushed past his breaking point, Batman will need to use more than the world's greatest detective skills to uncover the true identity of this mysterious mastermind before it's too late. This truly unforgettable story by three of comics' top talents–writer Jeph Loeb (Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory) and artists Jim Lee (Justice League, Suicide Squad) and Scott Williams (All-Star Batman & Robin, Superman)–presents the Caped Crusader's most personal case yet! Collects Batman #608-619, a Hush interlude from Wizard #0, and a bonus section with over 40 pages of behind-the-scenes content. October 7, 2025

