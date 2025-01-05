Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: jim lee, omnibus

Omnibus Watch: Jim Lee X-Men, 'Nam & Something Is Killing The Children

Omnibus Watch: Jim Lee X-Men, The 'Nam. Conan and Something Is Killing The Children get new Omnibuses for 2025

It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint with a look at some more upcoming comic book Omnibuses for the second half of 2025… with plenty from Marvel Comics. X-Men Blue & Gold, The 'Nam, Symbiote Spider-Man, Sub-Mariner, Thor and Ghost Rider. And a Monsterwood Omnibus in the latest CEX solicits and solicitations for March. There's the Something Is Killing The Children Omnibus from Boom and more Savage Sword Of Conan Omnibuses coming from Titan for the end of the year.

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – MUTANT GENESIS OMNIBUS

Collects: X-Men (1991) 1-16, X-Men Annual (1992) 1, Uncanny X-Men (1981) 281-297, Uncanny X-Men Annual (1992) 16, Ghost Rider (1990) 26-27, X-Factor (1986) 84-86, X-Force (1991) 16-18, Stryfe's Strike File (1993) 1; material from X-Factor Annual (1986) 7, X-Force Annual (1992) 1, Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 89, X-Men: Odd Men Out (2008) September 2025.

THE 'NAM: 1966-1969 OMNIBUS

Collects: The 'Nam (1986) 1-45; material from Savage Tales (1985) 1, 4. August 2025.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC

Collects: Symbiote Spider-Man (2019) 1-5, Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality (2019) 1-5, Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black (2020) 1-5, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads (2021) 1-5, Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 (2024) 1-5. August 2025.

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Collects: Tales to Astonish (1959) 70-101; Iron Man and Sub-Mariner (1968) 1; Sub-Mariner (1968) 1; Tales of Suspense (1959) 79-80; Fantastic Four (1961) 4, 6, 9, 14, 27, 33; Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 1; Strange Tales (1951) 107, 125; Avengers (1963) 3-4; X-Men (1963) 6; Daredevil (1964) 7; material from Not Brand Echh (1967) 1, 4, 5, August 2025.

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 5

Collects: Thor (1966) 229-266, Thor Annual (1966) 5-6, Marvel Spotlight (1971) 30, Marvel Premiere (1972) 26. September 2025.

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Collects: Ghost Rider (1990) 25-40; Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992) 1-13; Morbius: The Living Vampire (1992) 1, 12; Darkhold: Pages from the Book of Sins (1992) 1, 11; Nightstalkers (1992) 1, 10; Ghost Rider/Captain America: Fear (1992) 1; X-Men (1991) 9; Web of Spider-Man (1985) 95-96; Midnight Sons Unlimited (1993) 3; material from Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 119-123, Midnight Sons Unlimited (1993) 1-2, Marvel Holiday Special (1991) 3. September 2025.

Something is Killing the Children Omnibus Vol. 1 SC

James IV Tynion, Werther Dell'Edera

512 pages $49.99

WHAT IS ABDUCTING THE CHILDREN OF ARCHER'S PEAK? When the children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing, all hope seems lost. Most children never return, and those that do have terrible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. But even monsters fear the mysterious stranger that arrives shortly after. She believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see.., Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done. The definitive collection of the entire "Archer's Peak" saga by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) is assembled here in a single volume. Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-20. On Sale 09/16/2025

The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.6

Author: Michael Fleisher, Roy Thomas, Chris Claremont

Illustrated by: John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala

Hardcover 1008 pages $150

More Savage, brutal and epic in scope than its sister title Conan the Barbarian. Savage Sword Volume 6 sees Conan doing what he does best, slaughtering monsters & demons, slaying opponents and wenching. Showcasing double-length stories by some of the best artists and writers in the business including Michael Fleisher, Chris Claremont, and stalwart regular Roy Thomas, Alfredo Alcala, Barry Windsor-Smith and John Buscema among others.

In this massive 1008-page Omnibus collection, writer Michael Fleisher hits his stride with a series of mold-breaking Conan tales including 'The Temple of the Twelve-Eyed Thing,' 'Demons of the Firelight' and 'Dominion of the Bat', illustrated by top talents including Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan and, of course, the one and only John Buscema! Meanwhile, X-MEN superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure that pits Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik! Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's 'Red Nails' colleague, Valeria. Rounding out this volume are the conclusion of John Buscema's 'Bront' – and extensive articles on, and the comic book adaptation of, the blockbuster Conan the Barbarian film! Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87, Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21. Featuring the usual assortment of superb pin up art by some true greats of the comic book form. This book also features a section of rarely seen bonus material. This volume includes Michael Fleisher, Chris Claremont, and stalwart regular Roy Thomas on the writing duties and artists Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan, Joe Chiodo, Val Mayerick and Barry Windsor-Smith joining legend John Buscema. Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87 and Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21. Also: The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.6 DM Edition On Sale 08/05/2025

The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol 7

Written by Chuck Dixon

Hardcover | Nov 5, 2025 $150

MONSTERWOOD OMNIBUS ALL BECOME ONE HC VOL 01

CEX PUBLISHING

JAN251557

(W) Jason Rosen, Nick Efstathiou (A) Steve Ellis (A / CA) Chris Campana, Figue

Monsterwood falls squarely in the coming-of-age mythos but contains significant twists, outlandish creatures, strong female characters, plenty of sinister villains, and tons of action and adventure.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

by Jeff Lemire, Patton Oswalt, Scott Snyder, Mariko Tamaki, Geoff Johns

This collection features exciting stories from some of the leading creators in comic books, that take place in the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner award–winning Black Hammer superhero universe. Creators such as Patton Oswalt, Scott Snyder, Mariko Tamaki, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Cullen Bunn, Johnnie Christmas, Geoff Johns, Cecil Castellucci, and many more of comics' top talents take on some of the greatest heroes and villains of Spiral City! Collecting Black Hammer: Visions #1-8 with pinups by Gilbert Hernandez, Evan Dorkin, Kelley Jones, Yuko Shimizu, Veronica Fish, Dan Brereton, Annie Wu, and more in an affordable omnibus! September 30, 2025

