Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cassidy Wasserman, fencing, graphic novel, Marshall Middle School series, middle grade reader, on guard, Random House

On Guard!: New Middle Grade Graphic Novel Introduces Kids to Fencing

Cassidy Wasserman's new middle grade graphic novel On Guard! is the first of the Marshall Middle School series and it's about fencing!

Article Summary On Guard! is a new middle grade graphic novel centering girls in the sport of fencing.

Follows Grace, a seventh grader coping with friendship loss and divorce through discovering fencing.

Inspired by creator Cassidy Wasserman’s own journey, blending sport, resilience, and family dynamics.

Perfect for fans of graphic novels like Real Friends and Roller Girl, out June 10th and available to preorder.

There's a unique new middle grade graphic novel coming out – On Guard! by debut creator Cassidy Wasserman is the first in a brand-new graphic novel series, Marshall Middle School. This is a unique and heartfelt addition to the middle grade graphic novel space, providing both a much-needed girl centered sport story as well as a deeply personal narrative inspired by the creator's own experiences, making it a truly special read.

On Guard! follows Grace's journey as a young girl trying to find her footing at the start of her 7th-grade year. Her best friend, Ava, dropped her at the end of last year, and Grace has no friends and no hobbies (band was Ava's thing). And home feels even more complicated than school as the dust is still settling from her parents' messy divorce. Mothers and daughters are always so close in movies, but that's never been Grace and her mom. There's not a single place Grace can just relax until she sees the school's fencing club practicing. They look so sure of themselves. So steady. It may not solve everything…but could this be a place Grace can finally belong and be herself?

On Guard!: Fencing and the Joy of Self-Discovery

Like Grace, author Cassidy found solace and confidence through fencing. She said, "The time I started fencing was a hard one in my life, and I really needed an outlet for my frustrations and something to look forward to during the week. Like Grace, this boosted my confidence in myself and helped me work through stressors and anxieties in my life." This authenticity adds depth and relatability to Grace's character, making her journey all the more compelling. On Guard! also serves as an introduction to the sport of fencing itself to newcomers, detailing the rules and specifics of the sport.

Fencing, often described as a chess-like sport, offers protagonist Grace a way to channel her energy and emotions. Cassidy beautifully captures this sentiment, describing fencing as a form of meditation that helps clear the mind and build confidence. She said, "My fencing club is where I was told 'you can't control your opponent, only how you react', which I took to heart as a personal philosophy of not being able to control things around me but finding solace in knowing I'll always be able to control my own actions. And afterwards, you come away with the ability to breathe through life's stressors and make better decisions."

On Guard! is more than just a story about fencing; it is a tale of resilience, self-discovery, and empowerment. Grace's journey reflects Cassidy's own experiences with a rocky home life, emphasizing the importance of nuanced stories that show the complexities of family relationships. Cassidy said, "I never saw [elements of my home life] on TV as a kid. We need to see more nuanced stories, because people are complicated. Families are complicated. We don't need more Cinderella's with evil Stepmothers. I really hope anyone out there with a parent like this learns that the way they are treated isn't their fault and helps them start the journey to understanding this complicated topic."

On Guard! is perfect for readers who love character-driven graphic novels like the Click series, Real Friends, and Nat Enough, as well as those looking for girl-centered sports stories like Roller Girl, Hoops, and We Are Big Time.

On Guard! is out on June 10th and available for preorder.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!