Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: adventure time, Dead Teenagers, mind mgmt, pride

Oni Press' Full June 2026 Solicits- Mind MGMT & Adventure Time's Pride

Oni Press' Full June 2026 Solicits as Mind MGMT brings in Charles Manson and more Dead Teenagers, Adventure Time has a Pride Special

Oni Press' June 2026 solicits and solicitations go all in with Mind MGMT and their bizarre blind bag offerings for the launch issue. No one else has blind bag covers from Charles Manson, Lee Harvey Oswald or Charles Manson after all. And Adventure Time gets a Pride special. Alongside EC, Murder Drones, Dead Teenagers, Estuary, as well as graphic novels Freaks Squeele by Florent Madoux and a new Beast volume by Zidrou and Frank Pe.

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by MATT KINDT

Cover A (DIE-CUT) By MATT KINDT

Cover B By J.H. WILLIAMS III

Cover C OPERATION: BLIND BAG ($7.99)

ARTIST VARIANT SUBSET | JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST VARIANT SUBSET | DAVID RUBÍN

ARTIST VARIANT SUBSET | JENNA CHA

ARTIST VARIANT SUBSET | FÁBIO MOON

ARTIST VARIANT SUBSET | JESSE LONERGAN

"ERROR" VARIANT SUBSET | MATT KINDT ["KOREAN IMPORT"] – Limit 2,000

"ERROR" VARIANT SUBSET | MATT KINDT ["THREE-DEE"] – Limit 750

"ERROR" VARIANT SUBSET | MATT KINDT ["DOWN-UPSIDE"] – Limit 250

CHASE FOIL SUBSET | JESSE LONERGAN [FOIL] – Limit 1,000

CHASE FOIL SUBSET | J. H. WILLIAMS III [FOIL] – Limit 500

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." SUBSET | SCOTT SUGIUCHI ["LONE GUNMAN"] – Limit 100

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." SUBSET | SCOTT SUGIUCHI ["TRICKY DICK"] – Limit 75

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." SUBSET | SCOTT SUGIUCHI ["APOLLO '69"] – Limit 50

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." SUBSET | SCOTT SUGIUCHI ["COMRADE TANIA"] – Limit 25

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." SUBSET | SCOTT SUGIUCHI ["GIMME SKELTER"] – Limit 10

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." SUBSET | SCOTT SUGIUCHI ["REPRODUCTION"] – Limit 5

Cover D BLANK SKETCH

Variant Cover (1:100) By PATRICIA MARTÍN

Original Art Sketch Variant Cover (1:250) By MATT KINDT

NEW AGENTS. NEW MISSION. NEW BEGINNING.

From New York Times best-selling cartoonist and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Dept. H), the defining statement on psychic espionage returns with an all-new, entirely self-contained entry point into the genre-bending, Eisner Award–nominated series that Entertainment Weekly calls "one of the most experimental and fascinating books in mainstream comics."

Ten years ago, the extra-governmental agency known as Mind Management exploded in a barrage of bullets and brain matter. Those that survived have gone underground—forging new lives with unremarkable identities and falsified pasts to obfuscate the strange abilities that once made them highly prized assets in the global war for psychic control. Now, two investigators—Detective Delphi and Detective Swon—have found themselves at the center of an unexpected puzzle. Here: A man poisoned in a coffee shop with a sophisticated neurotoxin. There: A supposed suicide victim run over by a train . . . with his arms found in a trash can five miles from the tracks. Their connection: Someone is killing former Mind Management agents in improbable and arcane ways . . . Seemingly impossible crimes committed by a faceless killer capable of evading even the most pervasive digital surveillance. What secret are they killing to protect? Who will be next? Has Mind Management returned? Did it ever go away? You are paranoid . . . but are you paranoid enough?

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 24, 2026

RETALERS, PLEASE NOTE: EACH ISSUE OF MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED WILL BE MANUFACTURED ON A UNIQUE, UNCOATED PAPER STOCK SPECIFICALLY SELECTED TO MIMIC THE WEIGHT AND TEXTURE OF THE ORIGINAL MIND MGMT SERIES.

ADVENTURE TIME PRIDE SPECIAL: PB & MARCY'S INFINITE MIXTAPE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by ROSIE KNIGHT

Art by EVGENIA VERELI

Cover A By EVGENIA VERELI

Cover B By CHAN

Cover C By JAKI KING

Variant Cover (1:10) By MARY AINZA

THE FIRST-EVER ADVENTURE TIME PRIDE SPECIAL IS A BALLAD TO BEAT! From writer Rosie Knight (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp) and artist Evgenia Vereli (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 40×40), catch Marceline and Princess Bubblegum's secret love song in this giant-sized, 48-page special that's sure to be a packed house just in time for Pride month!

Congratulations! You're a top listener of the Scream Queens, and we have a special treat: lead singer Marceline the Vampire Queen and her girlfriend, Princess Bubblegum, have created a brand-new, never-before-heard mixtape commemorating their anniversary! But what happens when a rewind through memory lane makes them realize that they've been looking at things through rose-colored glasses? Are they really that out of tune—or is someone else playing them like a fiddle?

$7.99 | 48 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 3, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME #14

Written by NICK WINN

Art by NICK WINN

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by JUSTASUTA

Cover C "BETTY GROF GREEN" SKETCH VARIANT

Variant Cover (1:10) by CLEONIQUE HILSACA

B&W Variant Cover (1:20) by NICK WINN

Finn and Jake face their toughest trial yet in a brand-new chapter—written and drawn by cartoonist/writer Nick Winn (Silver Sprocket's Bloody Mary)!

The world may be ending, but that won't stop the starcrossed (and newly reunited) Simon and Betty from a special night out—even if the past is threatening to catch up to the present . . . Meanwhile, Computer Princess has sent out the global SOS, and it's all hands on deck for the ultimate test: saving Ooo from the terror Magic Man unleashed at the blood banks. From the biggest Gumball Guardian to our not-so-tiny Ravine, will our heroes be able to keep the world from becoming splitsville?

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 17, 2026

DESTINATION KILL #2 (OF 4)

Written by JOE PALMER

Art by JOE PALMER

Cover A by JOE PALMER

Cover B by ADAM GORHAM

Cover C by ITO

Full Art Variant (1:10) by ADAM GORHAM

WELCOME TO LONDON. THE YEAR IS 2125. GET DOWN AND DUCK FOR COVER! Visionary cartoonist Joe Palmer (Time Before Time) turbocharges the next unrelenting installment of the retina-searing, jaw-busting 22nd-century action epic that ONLY SPEEDS UP AND DOESN'T SLOW DOWN!

There's chaos in the streets following an attack on megacorp Overcon's newest innovation: the Paradise Loop, a hypersonic train connecting London to New York in just an hour. Concerned with the optics for his upcoming anniversary gala, Overcon's CEO wants protestors shot in the streets . . . and Detective Gina Serene and her ex-partner Lance are the last bulwark against the torrent of blood and bullets that's building between the city's control-minded overlords and the Builder subclass willing to bring it all down with a ball of flame and bundle of homemade explosives. Now Gina must race to locate the one person who can possibly stop the next, even more destructive attack—Nelson Van Meter, creator of the Loop—before Overcon or the Builders can get to him to first.

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | ON SALE JUNE 10, 2026

CATACOMB OF TORMENT #12

Written by J. HOLTHAM, DAVID & MARIA LAPHAM & ALEX SEGURA

Art by DAVID LAPHAM, DAVID RUBÍN & MORE

Cover A by OLIVER DOMINGUEZ

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN MCMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

The summer is swelterin' . . . .and so are you as the Tormentor stokes the flames underneath your roasting spit with a callous cackle! Welcome back to the Catacomb of Torment . . . where our favorite thing to bring to the neighborhood cookout is YOU!

First up: Comics masters David & Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets) carve off a flank of depraved intensity with an all-new tale of macabre mortality and modern dance (shudders) in their EC Comics writing debut! Then: dangerously depraved storytellers J. Holtham (Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale), David Rubín (Space Scouts), and Alex Segura (Star Wars: Battle of Jakku) serve up a second and third helping of snapping ligaments and prolonged suspense with brand-new tales of terror! More, please!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 17, 2026

CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #11 (OF 12)

Written By JULIO ANTA, MARIA INGRANDE MORA & JOSHUA SPILLER

Art By KISHORE MOHAN, CRAIG A. TAILLEFER & MORE

Cover A by MIGUEL MERCADO

Cover B by OLIVER DOMINGUEZ

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by OLIVER DOMINGUEZ

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

Dreading the total collapse of human society? Or perhaps the despotic rule of our unsympathetic android overlords? Don't bother worrying because the apocalypse is already upon us in this CRUEL UNIVERSE!

Cling to the primal emptiness of the cosmic void as EC purveyors of pain Julio Anta (Frontera), Kishore Mohan (The Picture of Everything Else), Joshua Spiller (Dark Horses), and more hurtle us toward a singularity of savagery. And yet, as always, the heart of darkness within humanity promises to be more tragically terrifying than even the coldest, darkest, dying star in the galaxy . . . so don't miss out on the penultimate installment of the newest volume of Oni's Eisner Award–nominated anthology of technological torment!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 3, 2026

MURDER DRONES #5 (of 6)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

Variant Cover (1:20) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

Doors, doors, doors! The global animation phenomenon continues to defy convention in this heart-stopping and hilarious comics adaptation from the mad scribblings of writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and thrilling artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers)!

Uzi, N, and company continue to search for answers to the deadly viral entity known as the Absolute Solver, but as they get closer to uncovering the truth, the ground literally gives out beneath them. Trapped underground and racing against time, the party overcomes every obstacle and foe only to be met with TREACHERY! You know the boss battle is coming. This is a big one kids! Get ready. DIE MAD!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 24, 2026

ESTUARY: A GHOST STORY #3 (of 4)

Written By TIM DANIEL & D. B. ANDRY

Art By MAAN HOUSE

Cover A By MAAN HOUSE

Cover B By NATHAN OOTEN

Full Art Variant (1:10) By NATHAN OOTEN

AS BELOW, SO ABOVE! Rising from the blood-drenched waters of the Pacific surf, the vengeful ghosts of California's most haunted Spanish mission will finally stand revealed in the next frightful fit of West Coast horror from rising stars Tim Daniel & D. B. Andry (Crush Depth) and superstar artist-in-the-making Maan House (Bloodborne, Charred Remains)!

Reeling in the wake of their discovery about the Mission's past and Maris's connection to the place, she and Hunt are called back to the church by Father Saul. As they rush to learn more about the mystery, they find themselves instead the latest witnesses of the Lady in Lace, who seems bent on claiming Maris as her own. Free of the ghost's grip, Maris returns to the hallowed ground above Arbués Point with fresh eyes and deep suspicions.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 3, 2026

DEAD TEENAGERS #4 (of 5)

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover A by NAOMI FRANQ

Cover B by KEYLA VALERIO

Cover C (HOMAGE) by CAITLIN YARSKY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NAOMI FRANQ

At last, the time-twisted truth comes to light—from '90s nostalgia dream team Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw, Be Not Afraid) and Caitlin Yarsky (EC's Cruel Universe)!

Brandy, JT, and Claire narrowly escape from their mortal enemy's brutal rampage, taking refuge in JT's trash heap of what passes for an apartment in the year 2026. Brandy must reckon with the realization that life is NOT, in fact, a party in the USA, and Claire must reckon with the truth of what passes for a noncelebrity's trash heap of an apartment in the year 2026. Meanwhile, JT struggles with a decade-old secret, as a sudden realization hits her regarding the origin of their fatal time loops . . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 17, 2026

FREAKS' SQUEELE VOL. 1 HC

Written by FLORENT MAUDOUX

Art & Cover by FLORENT MAUDOUX

Imagine a universe where universities exist to not only train future masked vigilantes to manage their superpowers and develop their heroism, but to master their image in the media. This is the world of Freaks' Squeele. You'll meet Chance the demonette, Shadow the werewolf stuck in his animal form, and Xiong Mao, the model student who has no powers but is a hard worker. At the Academic Faculty of Hero Studies, these three first-year students will discover the joys of university life, the merciless competition of other students, sadistic professors, and the stress of exams.

Part X-Men: Academy X, part Dungeons & Dragons, this celebrated series by author Florent Maudoux is a unique blend of manga and Western comics, which has spawned multiple spinoffs in its native Europe and beyond.

$24.99 | 144 PGS. | PARTIAL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 10, 2026

THE BEAST VOL. 2 HC

Written By ZIDROU

Art & Cover By FRANK PÉ

The Beast has been captured and finds himself in the pound, waiting to be transferred to Antwerp Zoo. Little François hasn't given up on helping him— but how? He doesn't yet know it, but he can count on the help of class bully Fut-fut, who is starting to feel remorseful for having harassed his classmate. However, he will have to be wary of Professor Sneutvelmans, an undisputed expert in cryptozoology (a new scientific discipline of his own invention) who is convinced that the strange animal is proof of an ancient myth. Everyone will embark on a vast chase through the streets of Brussels.

The conclusion of this two-part novel by renowned author Zidrou and celebrated gallery artist Frank Pé features spectacular scenes full of nostalgic melodrama. A heartwarming, unforgettable story that is visually well-realized.

$24.99 | 204 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 3, 2026

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