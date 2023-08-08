Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: diamond, Dwellings, lunar

Oni's Dwellings #1 On Sale Now Through Lunar But Delayed by Diamond

Oni has informed retailers that Dwellings #1 ordered through Lunar will be on sale today, but Diamond copies will be delayed by a week or two.

A few weeks ago during Diamond's Retailer Summit at San Diego Comic Con, Oni Press Publisher & President Hunter Gorinson informed attending comic shop owners that due to a dramatic 127% increase in FOC orders that overwhelmed print capacity, copies of two covers of the first issue for Jay Stephens' Harvey Comics-inspired, mature readers horror series Dwellings would be facing 10% allocations.

In response, Oni would be rushing out both a second printing to cover any allocated orders, as well as a third printing that would arrive in September, well before the series' second, bi-monthly issue hit stands in October. Well, now there is another twist. As of yesterday afternoon, Oni has informed retailers that, due to "receiving issue" at Diamond, all copies of Dwellings #1 ordered through Lunar Distribution will be hitting stores as planned this Wednesday, but that Diamond copies of the first printing will be delayed by a week until Wednesday, August 16th. Moreover, Diamond copies of the Second Printing — which was supposed to have the same August 9th release date — will be delayed another week until Wednesday, August 23rd. Says Oni Senior Sales Manager (and former Third Eye Comics manager) Michael Torma:

"Torma at Oni Press here with an urgent update on DWELLINGS #1 that will specifically affect any orders placed through Diamond. (Lunar orders will be unaffected by this update!) We just received word that, due to a receiving issue at Plattsburgh, Diamond orders of the DWELLINGS #1 FIRST PRINTING (all covers) will be delayed by a week and will arrive next week for a Wednesday, August 16th (8/16) on sale on-sale date. Additionally, Diamond orders of the DWELLINGS #1 SECOND PRINTING have been delayed by two weeks and will arrive for an August 23rd (8/23) on-sale date. Again, Lunar orders are unaffected by this delay and have all arrived as intended for this week's street date. If you have any questions, please feel free to message me or email me directly at torma@onipress.com."

Until the upcoming acquisition of Image Comics as an exclusive distribution client, common wisdom has held that Lunar has tended to have a smaller reach for publishers like Oni… which means that Lunar stores carrying the Oni's new release come Wednesday are going to find themselves with first access to a small pool of the already-allocated Dwellings #1 issues before the larger Diamond marketplace gets ahold of them a week later.

You know what that means: Time to start watching those Dwellings #1 listings on eBay…where Jay Stephens' 1:10 "bloody" variant is already selling for close to $40. Will the other shelf covers by Stephens, Joe Palmer, Jenna Cha, and Brian Level follow suit? We'll find out Wednesday, one way or another… Dwellings #1 is on sale at comic book stores via Lunar on Wednesday, August 9th (and on August 16th for everyone else).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!