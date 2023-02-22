ComicsPRO: Oni Hires Third Eye's Michael Torma For Marketing & Sales Oni has just announced hiring Michael Torma, General Manager of Third Eye Comics Annapolis, one of the East Coast's largest comics retailers

Earlier this week, Oni Press stated their intention to deliver a week of big announcements for the upcoming ComicsPRO 2023 retailer conference in Pittsburgh, PA, and paid it off in spades with yesterday's news that former Boom Studios and Dark Horse Executive Editor Sierra Hahn was joining the publisher as Editor-in-Chief.

Well, they're not stopping there. Just announced via arranged PR at icV2, Oni has just announced another round of hires and promotions with Michael Torma – former General Manager of Third Eye Comics Annapolis, one of the East Coast's largest comics retailers – stepping into the role of Senior Sales Manager to lead the pulbisher's sales efforts with comic shops and book stores. From the advance PR: "In his new role, Torma will be tasked with expanding Oni's operations in the Direct Market and book market; increasing the company's communication and effectiveness with comic shops and independent bookstores; working hand-in-hand with Oni's distribution partners at Diamond Comic Distributors, Lunar Distribution, and Simon & Schuster; and building a successful battery of tools and strategies to support Oni's robust and wide-ranging line of comics and graphic novels. Adding a veteran comic shop retailer with Torma's depth of knowledge and experience is an invaluable asset for a publisher of Oni's reach and stature," said Hunter Gorinson, President & Publisher of the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. "Torma will be a key addition to Oni's growing and multi-faceted team as we fortify our plans for the future." If you're a retailer attending ComicsPRO and bump into Torma, do be sure to say hello…



Also moving to the marketing and sales team is Lion Forge Editor Desiree Rodriguez – who cut her teeth as the editor of Lion Forge's Catalyst Prime superhero line and the Eisner Award-winning Puerto Rico Strong Anthology – who will be assuming oversight of Oni's social media and digital content initiatives as Digital Marketing Manager. From Oni: "In her new role, Rodriguez will oversee all of Oni's cross-platform social media content generation and management, while working in close collaboration with Oni's creators, editors, and marketing department to maximize awareness, visibility, and engagement for Oni's upcoming slate of comics and graphic novels. I've had the pleasure of working alongside Desiree for many years and I couldn't be more excited to have her join the marketing team," says Katie Sainz, Director of Marketing. "Desiree's passion for comics and insightful knowledge of the marketplace will bring depth and nuance to the Digital Marketing Manager role." Expect more news from Oni as ComicsPRO 2023 continues throughout the week.