Posted in: Comics, Current News, Oni Press, san diego comic con | Tagged: diamond, Dwellings, retailerlunch, retaillunch, sdcc

Oni Press Forced To Allocate Copies Of Dwellings #1 To Comic Shops

Hunter Gorinson President & Publisher of Oni Press has had to tell comic book retailers that they may not be getting all the copies of Dwellings #1

Coming out of the Diamond Comics Retailer Lunch, Hunter Gorinson President & Publisher of Oni Press has had to tell comic book retailers that they may not be getting all the copies of Dwellings #1 launching soon. And it's all because they ordered too many. They have put a second printing and now a third printing through the system.

Oni experienced an unprecedented surge in FOC orders for Dwellings #1 – the new Harvey Comics-inspired horror series by Eisner nominee Jay Stephens – that reached 127% of initial orders, outstripping the 125% overprint that the publisher had instituted due to long-lead manufacturing time for the perfect bound, 72-page book.

As a result, orders for two specific Dwellings #1 variant covers – the A cover by Jay Stephens and the D cover by Brian Level – will see their orders allocated by 10% or less.

All of the other #1 covers are currently in stock and impacted retailers can get immediate re-orders on the other variants – including the B cover by Joe Palmer and C cover by Jenna Cha – or a newly listed Second Printing Variant by Stephens to cover any shortages

Oni has also put a Dwellings #1 Third Printing Variant up for FOC on August 7th with a September 6 street date — meaning they will reach stands before the bi-monthly Dwellings #2 reaches stands in October:



Oni will also be moving to a 30-day FOC cycle for future issues of Dwellings to prevent any subsequent allocations for each of the series' triple-sized, 72-page issues, and keeping issue #1 in continual print through the release of Dwellings #3 in December. Here's the synopsis of what Jay Stephens' horror hit holds in store:





Welcome to Elwich – an oasis of small town perfection, where the schools overflow with cheery-eyed children, lovingly adorned homes line the historic boulevards… and only the crows can see the deep, festering rot that lurks beneath the pristine surface. Murder. Demonology. Possession. Obsession. Elwich has them all on offer—and behind every dwelling awaits a horrifying new story to be told.

In a world of infinite variant covers, we love it when demand outstrips supply, don't we folks?

You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

And for more on Oni Press check here – including new print collections of LySandra Vuong's queer horror WEBTOON hit Covenant; the new "Fight Censorship, Read Comics!" initiative supporting the CBLDF with creators Maia Kobabe, Matt Kindt, and Gabriel Ba & Fabio Moon; the resurrection of Tony Lee's long-awaited Army of One graphic novel series, a fleet of SDCC exclusives from talent including Charlie Adlard, Nick Cagnetti, Maria Wolf Lopez; the upcoming publication of Eisner nominee Matt Lesniewski's Faceless & the Family, and the new series The Man from Maybe by Weird Work's Jordan Thomas & Shaky Kane – we have more breaking news out of today's Diamond retailer presentations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!