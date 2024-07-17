Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, morbius, silver surfer, wolverine

Only One Blood Hunt Comic Matters This Week… But Which? (Spoilers)

This week sees four spinoff Blood Hunt titles, Dracula, Blood Hunters, Amazing Spider-Man and Laura Kinney: The Wolverine.

The Silver Surfer encounters the cosmic impact of the Darkforce Dimension.

Bloodline faces the dilemma of taking down Blade, now a vessel for Varnae.

"Blood Hunters" sets the stage for its own ongoing vampire-centric narrative.

This week sees four spinoff Blood Hunt titles, Dracula Blood Hunt #3, Blood Hunters #4, Amazing Spider-Man Blood Hunt #3 and X-Men Blood Hunt: Laura Kinney: The Wolverine #1. But how many of them have any impact on the ongoing story? Some, like Strange Academy, Moon Knight and Black Panther definitely have. Last week none did. But this week only one does… but which? Let's check Spider-Man…

… sorry, wrong Spider-Man… that's Hallows Eve doing cosplay in Blood Hunters.

It's not Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #3, in which Spider-Man has only just realised that the sun going out isn't anything to do with the small group of Morbius vampires he is up against.

Indeed, in Blood Hunters with Silver Surfer, the effect of the Darkforce Dimension being used to plunge the Earth into darkness, is being felt across the galaxy.

And while Silver Surfer can deal with issues on one planet…

…as to dealing with the actual cause, he seems rather laissez faire, especially considering how darkforce infection reacts to the power cosmic.

Earth will be fine, sure, of course it will, even after it plunges the universe into darkness. I mean, he's not wrong, but still. Also in Blood Hunters, Satana deals with her vampire overrun nightclub,

And even she has been taken by surprised over what's going on outside her doors.

And Gabby, in Laura Kinney: The Wolverine, is not so much trying to work out what's going on, but trying to deal wit those the vampires have kidnapped.

So it is Dracula: Blood Hunt that has to find a reason to matter, to actually deal with cause of the Blod Hunt rather than its symptoms.

Bloodline, the daughter of Blade, dealing with the fact she is going to have to take down her father, possessed as he is by Marvel's oldest vampire, Varnae.

Does everyone know that Varnae is meant to be a joke name, by creator Steve Gerber, referencing the weekly penny deadful pamphlet character Varney The Vampire, creator unknown, from 1845?

And Bloodline is not the only vampiric nepo baby in the scene, as Laura Kinney: The Wolverine comes across another…

While Blood Hunters is more concerned about setting up the spinoff as an ongoing series… and who will be in it.

Leaving only a matter of language to argue over.

Calling Misty Knight a cow…

Elsa Bloodstone giving Marvel Comics a rare "arse" to follow up on Union Jack The Ripper's "knobhead" last week.

While Spider-Man doesn't even take advantage of the perfect time to say "It's Morbin' Time". Seriously, what is the point of not doing it at this stage? Come on, the world is ending…

