Only The Women Will Fight Male Zombies In New Die!Namite Comic Book

Only the women will fight male zombies in new Die!Namite comic book by Fred Van Lente and Marco Finnegan from Dynamite Entertainment

The Die!Namite zombie franchise from Dynamite Entertainment began in 2020 and is now back, crossing over a variety of Dynamite licensed titles, and is now back for 2025 with even more. Now Fred Van Lente and Marco Finnegan are creating a new series, Die! Namite: Blood Red, to be published in October. And it looks as if it will be gender wars…

"The ravenous undead are back to resume their feasting upon the living, but DIE!NAMITE's heroes never say die! Outside ironclad fortified gates of Sunset City, the hordes search ceaselessly for their prey — and that being women, as the mysterious gender-targeting "Deadman virus" is strictly a boys' club. Within the city walls, various factions vie for power amidst this dystopian landscape. At the top of the food chain — at least on the side where people are not eating each other — sits Purgatori, the deadly demon-vampiress. Under her command are the Furies, a squad of enforcers including the one and only Vampirella. The Daughter of Drakulon is forcibly quarantined to Earth, to keep the male-driven plague at bay from her native world. Vampi isn't the only alien in the skies though, and when a centuries-hardened warrior from the red planet arrives on the scene, everyone's plans will get scrambled like a brain beset by a zombie. Fans are invited to join the party in this celebration of zombie fun and action, and one of the most ambitious crossovers in the Dynamite publishing pantheon, with other characters included such as Miss Fury and other surprises to be revealed!" "So excited to bring this brand-new take on the Dynamite — and DIE!NAMITE — mythos to the stands," said writer Fred Van Lente. "It hit me that it'd be interesting to mix the pulp, sci-fi elements of these characters in with the zombie virus, and since there are so many strong female protagonists, it'd be a fun twist on the typical zombie story if the disease was gender-based. Women can't become zombies, but they can become lunch, so it's up to Vampirella, Dejah Thoris and friends to save mankind — literally!"

We look forward to seeing how Die!Namite: Blood Red will deal with trans characters in such a scenario. Die!Namite Blood Red follows the original Die!Namite, Die!NamiteLives, Die!Namite Never Dies, and the Die!Namite Our Bloody Valentine special. All three preceding arcs are available currently in collected volumes. Covers are from EJ Su, David Cousens, Will Robson and Godtail. The first issue will also feature a special mystery black bag variant.

