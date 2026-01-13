Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, ICE, transformers

Optimus Prime, Daniel Warren Johnson And ICE

Optimus Prime, Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers and ICE Agents in sketch form on Instagram

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson rose to fame with acclaimed comics like Transformers, Extremity, and Wonder Woman: Dead Earth.

His Absolute Batman Annual sketches have generated buzz, mixing bold art with a political edge.

Recent sketches portray Optimus Prime defending people from ICE agents, inspired by current events.

Johnson’s art often merges pop culture icons with timely social commentary and activism.

Daniel Warren Johnson has become one of the most prominent comic book artists today, with his run on Transformers and his Absolute Batman Annual topping the charts. He first gained attention with his webcomic Space Mullet in 2012 which led to collaborations across major publishers with Image Comics/Skybound for Extremity in 2017, Murder Falcon and Do a Powerbomb in 2022, winning an Eisner Award, followed by Eisners for Transformers, ans more recently launching Image Comics title The Moon Is Following Us and the 2019 DC series Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, and the Marvel Comics' Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star mini-series.

He has also discovered a political bent to his personal commissions, and at New York Comic Con last year, he was in high demand for signings and sketching. His agent, Felix Comic Art, posted a bunch of Absolute Batman sketches that he created for New York Comic Con, saying, "ALL SOLD! Congrats to the crazy fans who lined up early to make sure they got one! Get ready for the ultimate DWJ Batman story coming in ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1! 10/29/25" But one in particular seemed to take the internet's interest, was that of Absolute Batman giving a Police ICE officer a… let's call it a very special hug. And seemingly based on another image that Daniel Warren Johnson has created for the Absolute Batman Annual, with the Absolute Batman fighting white supremacists. But now, with ICE agents back in the news in Minneapolis after killing a US citizen in her car, Daniel Warren Johnson has chosen to find inspiration for a new sketch with the other character he is most associated with, with resonance over the disputed car, protecting US flag-wielding people from ICE agents with their weapons drawn, and shooting.

He's off Transformers now, so there will be no Hasbro blowback for him, as we know they can get a little tetchy over such things. Might this pop up on Felix Comic Art's page for Daniel Warren Johnson sometime soon as well?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!