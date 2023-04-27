Opus & Ashes & Mother Russia in CEX July 2023 Solicits Brett Seth Simon, Sergi Domenech, Josh Jensen & Sean Rinehart are launching their new winter thriller comic Opus & Ashes from CEX Publishing.

Brett Seth Simon, Sergi Domenech, Josh Jensen and Sean Rinehart are launching their new winter thriller comic book, Opus & Ashes from CEX Publishing in August. And accompanied by the second issue of Mother Russia from Jeff McComsey in CEX Publishing in July 2023 solicits and solicitations. But actually coming out at the end of August. You've got to have a system.

OPUS & ASHES ONE SHOT CVR A STRIPS & BONVILLAIN

CEX PUBLISHING

MAY231686

(W) Brett Seth Simon (A) Sergi Domenech, Josh Jensen, Sean Rinehart (CA) Dani Strips, Tamra Bonvillain

Two best friends. One overbearing mother. Trapped with no heat in a cabin during a brutal blizzard. Helena Santos's struggle for her life and her life's work has just begun. Read the gripping thriller by Brett Simon and Sergi Domenech! In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: 3.99

OPUS & ASHES ONE SHOT CVR B DOMENECH & JENSEN

MOTHER RUSSIA #2 (OF 3) CVR A MCCOMSEY (MR)

CEX PUBLISHING

MAY231683

MAY231684 – MOTHER RUSSIA #2 (OF 3) CVR B ALPI (MR) – 4.99

MAY231685 – MOTHER RUSSIA #2 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LARSEN (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jeff McComsey (A / CA) Jeff McComsey

Stalingrad, 1943. Caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse during World War II, Soviet sniper Svetlana Gorshkov must make an uneasy alliance with a Nazi soldier if she and the newfound child hope to see the sunrise. In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: 4.99

CEX Publishing is a sister company to Comics Experience, a leading comics industry school for more than a decade, that allows for submissions to come from Comics Connection members, CE mentoring clients, creative services clients and course alumni. And also to sometimes pick them up from other publishers too.