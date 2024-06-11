Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

David Bowie In Outsiders #8 From DC Comics? (Spoilers)

The Outsiders, courtesy of Planetary, The Carrier and the Bleed, have been skating around the boundaries of their comic book reality.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Outsiders #8 features a surprise cameo by David Bowie's character, Major Tom.
  • Major Thomas Jerome Newton from The Man Who Fell to Earth appears in DC Comics.
  • The issue explores the boundaries of comic book reality with historical references.
  • Guest stars include Jinny Hex and Jonah Hex, enriching the DC Universe narrative.

The Outsiders, courtesy of Planetary, The Carrier and the Bleed, have been skating around the boundaries of their comic book reality in recent months. Taking on the Plamteary role of archaeologists of science fiction, superheroes and DC Comics, this week Outsiders #8 brings a cameo that no one was expecting. No, not Jinny Hex, owner of a trunk full of superheroic historical weapons and devices going back centuries that Planetary would love to get their hands on, everyone was expecting that.

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Takes It For Task Force VII

Not Jonah Hex either, that was always on the cards as a result.

Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Takes It For Task Force VII

But no, we have Thomas J Newton. As in Thomas Jerome Newton, the given name of the alien who crashlands on Earth in the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis, The Man Who Fell to Earth, adapted in 1976 as a film starring David Bowie in the lead role. And yes, that's why he is now Major Thomas Jerome Newton, which makes him Major Tom.

David Bowie In Today's Outsiders #8? (Spoilers)

"Though I'm past one hundred thousand miles I'm feeling very still
And I think my spaceship knows which way to go, Tell my wife I love her very much she knows
Ground Control to Major Tom" from Space Oddity by David Bowie.

David Bowie performed as Ziggy Stardust for Friends Of The Earth campaigns to Save The Whale back in the seventies as well. Compared by Kenny Everett as well? Man, that must have been some night.

David Bowie In Today's Outsiders #8? (Spoilers)

Of course, we know Major Tom's a junkie… Outsiders #8 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey is published by DC Comics today.

OUTSIDERS #8 CVR A ROGER CRUZ
(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz
Following the explosive revelations of last issue, Batwoman departs the Outsiders on a solo quest of her own design. In the storied deserts of the American southwest, a dangerous specter stalks the innocent and guilty alike with a vengeance that spans all the way back to those first dark days of the Old West. Anyone with violence in their heart can become the victim…or the perpetrator. Can Kate Kane hunt this monster down before more innocent lives are destroyed…or before it consumes her soul with its violence as well? Guest-starring Young Justice's Jinny Hex, this issue is a brutal showdown for the soul of the Batwoman!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.