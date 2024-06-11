Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: david bowie, Major Tom, Outsiders, ziggy stardust

David Bowie In Outsiders #8 From DC Comics? (Spoilers)

The Outsiders, courtesy of Planetary, The Carrier and the Bleed, have been skating around the boundaries of their comic book reality.

The Outsiders, courtesy of Planetary, The Carrier and the Bleed, have been skating around the boundaries of their comic book reality in recent months. Taking on the Plamteary role of archaeologists of science fiction, superheroes and DC Comics, this week Outsiders #8 brings a cameo that no one was expecting. No, not Jinny Hex, owner of a trunk full of superheroic historical weapons and devices going back centuries that Planetary would love to get their hands on, everyone was expecting that.

Not Jonah Hex either, that was always on the cards as a result.

But no, we have Thomas J Newton. As in Thomas Jerome Newton, the given name of the alien who crashlands on Earth in the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis, The Man Who Fell to Earth, adapted in 1976 as a film starring David Bowie in the lead role. And yes, that's why he is now Major Thomas Jerome Newton, which makes him Major Tom.

"Though I'm past one hundred thousand miles I'm feeling very still

And I think my spaceship knows which way to go, Tell my wife I love her very much she knows

Ground Control to Major Tom" from Space Oddity by David Bowie.

David Bowie performed as Ziggy Stardust for Friends Of The Earth campaigns to Save The Whale back in the seventies as well. Compared by Kenny Everett as well? Man, that must have been some night.

Of course, we know Major Tom's a junkie… Outsiders #8 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey is published by DC Comics today.

OUTSIDERS #8 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

Following the explosive revelations of last issue, Batwoman departs the Outsiders on a solo quest of her own design. In the storied deserts of the American southwest, a dangerous specter stalks the innocent and guilty alike with a vengeance that spans all the way back to those first dark days of the Old West. Anyone with violence in their heart can become the victim…or the perpetrator. Can Kate Kane hunt this monster down before more innocent lives are destroyed…or before it consumes her soul with its violence as well? Guest-starring Young Justice's Jinny Hex, this issue is a brutal showdown for the soul of the Batwoman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2024

