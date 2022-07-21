Overstreet Access To Take On Key Collector App

Scooped by Bleeding Cool yesterday, the 52 year old Overstreet Price Guide published by Gemstone has launched its digital subscription version to take on rival services that have set up online since, including Key Collector and Comic Hub. Overstreet Access, a brand new subscription website is described as "an online Collection Management Platform with valuations from The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide"

Overstreet Access is the ultimate evolution of The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide. Part price guide, part collection management platform, and 100% online, Overstreet Access marries the best of all worlds to provide subscribers with Price Guide values, personalized collection management, extensive search capabilities, a robust comic database, and more. As subscribers catalog their collections, they can leverage the Overstreet Access one-of-a-kind gap list technology to identify missing issues, create want lists, and match their lists with stock at local comic bookstores to complete their collection. The extensive search capabilities allow users to search by story arc, characters, publishers, contributors, titles and more. Gemstone Publishing, best known as the home of the Guide, was founded by Geppi Family Enterprises President, Chairman and CEO, Steve Geppi, as a conduit for his efforts to preserve and promote the history and valuation of the comic book medium. "Since its debut in 1970, the Guide has been a work in progress, constantly evolving to meet the growing needs of comic book collectors and dealers," says Geppi, "Bob Overstreet's guiding principal has been an unwavering commitment to getting it right. Now we see this dedication taken to the next level with Overstreet Access. It's trite to say, "I'm excited to announce…" but I am genuinely very excited this day is here, and I think those who use it will be as well!" Overstreet Access serves as the premier collection-management platform, allowing users to catalog and manage their comics through developing a series of "Collections," which function as digital long boxes. One highly anticipated feature is the creation of a "gap list." Once a collection is established, subscribers can opt to generate a Gap List and see which titles are needed to complete series, story arcs, creator runs, or title sets in their collections. They can then decide which missing issues they wish to add to their Want List. Members will also be able to tether their account to local comics shop to find missing titles. In addition to collection management, Overstreet Access provides an extensive database with hundreds of thousands of comic book titles and a robust search engine that gives users the capability to perform micro-searches using specific criteria including publisher, title, story arc, characters, creators, and more. Each search returns detailed information including Overstreet Price Guide valuation, additional variant covers, and number of characters featured in the issue. This allows users to quickly and easily locate any titles they want to add to their digital collection or create "Want List" of titles they hope to track down.

Here are the different levels:

Free. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors

Bronze $3 a month – with a two-week free trial.. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors. View pricing information. Access to special editorial content.

Silver $5 a month – with a two-week free trial. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors. View pricing information. Access to special editorial content. Add issues to want list. Access to collection management (1 Collection) up to 5000 issues. Ability to add preferred retailers. Access to mobile app

Gold $9 a month – with a two-week free trial.. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors. View pricing information. Access to special editorial content. Add issues to want list. Access to collection management (Up to 5 Collections). Unlimited Issues. Ability to add preferred retailers. Access to mobile app. Discounts for other GFE products (Coming Soon!)

The site also lists comic book stores around the world. Comic stores might want to check their listings. And for those of you in San Diego, there will also be an Overstreet Access panel at San Diego Comic-Con, this Saturday 1-2pm in room 28DE.

While the celebration of The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide's 50th anniversary was sidelined by the pandemic, the Guide kept on rolling and now at long last tackles the digital frontier with Overstreet Access. Celebrate the history and see what's ahead with Geppi Family Enterprises Chief Creative Officer Josh Geppi, Gemstone Publishing Vice-President of Publishing J.C. Vaughn, and Overstreet's Shawn Sippel.

And there are demonstrations at the Diamond Previews booth on the showfloor.

Overstreet Access is releasing during San Diego Comic Con with demos available at the PREVIEWSworld Booth (#2401) at the convention. The subscription-based service will offer three tiers – Bronze, Silver, and Gold – with each tier allowing users to catalog larger collections and access specialized editorial content.

Overstreet has resisted this move for some time, and has seen other rival companies take over this role in the digital marketplace, for both price guides and for the collating of people's collections. But now daddy's in town…

The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide has been published every year since 1970, launched by Robert M. Overstreet as a guide for comic book collectors in the American market. Launched to cover the Golden Age and Silver Age of comics, in the fifty-plus years since then, the Overstreet Price Guide has expanded to cover the entire history of American comics, bringing in British and Canadian markets. and going back to the Victorian or Platinum Age. Overstreet sold the business to Gemstone Publishing in 1994, part of the Geppi Family Enterprises business, and the 52nd edition of the Overstreet Price Guide has gone to print this week.