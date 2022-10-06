Owl Goingback & Alison Sampson's Werewolf By Night Gets A Marvel Drop

A new Werewolf By Night has just dropped on the Marvel Unlimited streaming service. This is the first comic book written by Native American horror writer Owl Goingback, author of Crota, Darker Than Night, Breed, Evil Whispers and Coyote Rage, and it's drawn by British horror artist Alison Sampson, artist on Kick-Ass, Winnebago Graveyard, Sleeping Beauties and The Department Of Truth. It was a surprise drop for an unannounced webtoon-style comic book and it will be exclusive (for now) to Marvel's digital all-you-can-eat comic book streaming service, Marvel Unlimited, though currently only available on the app rather than the web reader.

It is certainly timed to be released alongside the Friday release of the Werewolf by Night TV adaptation of the Marvel horror comic for Disney+. However, the new Werewolf By Night comic features a more recent host to this particular Marvel version of the lycanthropic curse, Jake Gomez.

The description reads "Jake Gomez, AKA the Werewolf by Night, makes an ill-fated trip to the Canadian wilderness. Every True Believer knows the kind of threats that lurk among those snowy pines… Renowned horror writer Owl Goingback and celebrated artist Alison Sampson join forces for a story unlike any on the Marvel's Voices line!"

So yes, it's Wendigo. Obviously it's Wendigo. But this is Jake Gomez' first encounter with a Wendigo, in Marvel lore a supernatural carnivorous creature created, in certain areas, by acts of cannibalism.

And it has been well timed to be dropped just before the release of the TV one-shot Werewolf By Night, directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron, intended to be the first of a number of Marvel Studios Special Presentation one-shots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows a secret group of monster hunters as they compete for a powerful relic while going up against a dangerous monster, with Gael García Bernal starring as Jack Russell, alongside Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.