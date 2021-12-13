22 Brides #1 W/ Painkiller Jane Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Painkiller Jane is one of those characters that outside of a comic shop, you never hear talked about, yet if you spend anytime in one, will come up in conversation as one of the most underrated characters there is. Created by Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti, she made her first appearance in 22 Brides #1, published by Event Comics in 1996. She also appeared in her own film and a TV show, I bet you didn't remember that, did you? Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 copy of the book, a truly cool indie book to add to a collection. The best part? As of this writing, it is only at $1. Yes, you read that right. Check it out below.

I Had No Idea That This Was Painkiller Jane's Debut

"White Cover; Cover by Joe Quesada & Jimmy Palmiotti; "Married to the Mob part one: Shades of Red"; Joe Quesada Jimmy Palmiotti plot; Fabian Nicieza script; Scott Lee art; Jimmy Palmiotti inks; Chris Eliopoulos letters; Olyoptics colors; Inspired by the Zero Hour Records recording artists; See also Ash; Cover price $2.95. 22 Brides #1 (Event Comics, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti cover. Scott Lee and Palmiotti art. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 12/21: 13 in 9.8, none higher."

Kinda cool that there is only 13 other copies of this book at a 9.8. That is some rare air. You instantly have a pretty special book here. Painkiller Jane is a fun character too, fro those who read this and do not remember, give her books a look. For this though, click here to get more info, and to place a bid. It is at $1 right now, what do you have to lose? While you are there, go ahead and click around an check out everything else taking bids today. There is some great stuff as usual.