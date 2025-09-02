Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Ed Brisson, thundercats

Panthro gets a ThunderCats one-shot by Ed Brisson and Dave Acosta in November from Dynamite Entertainment

Bleeding Cool got the scoop on this this last month, but now we have bigger pictures. A ThunderCats one-shot for Panthro by Ed Brisson and Dave Acosta from Dynamite Entertainment for November. Nick Barrucci of Dynamite says, "ThunderCats continues to be a great series for us with the creative team on the main series, and Ed Brisson has been doing a great job writing additional series after another from ThunderCats Lost to the specials and one-shots. And he delivers each and every time, focusing on specific characters and giving more backstory. Which brings us to the Panthro one-shot! Panthro has long been a favorite of fans across ThunderCats fandom. Now, for the first time in Dynamite's line of comics, he's getting the spotlight solely to himself for an extra-size 28 pages of story!"

THUNDERCATS: PANTHRO #1

WRITER: ED BRISSON | ARTIST: DAVE ACOSTA

THE HUNTERS BECOME THE HUNTED WHEN THEY TARGET THE STRONGEST THUNDERCAT ON THIRD EARTH! HE'S A ONE-'CAT ARMY! On a solo excursion beyond the boundaries of the Cat's Lair, Panthro is enjoying the solitude of the wilderness and a brief respite from his responsibilities when he is set upon by a pack of giant, hostile creatures. For a warrior of his nature, this just became the best vacation ever! But as the battle is joined, the true intent behind the attack is revealed — and this secret could spell doom for all the Thunderans on Third Earth! Acclaimed *ThunderCats: Lost* author ED BRISSON joins artist DAVE ACOSTA for an all-out slugfest starring the strongest of the ThunderCats in *ThunderCats: Panthro #1* — featuring two-fisted covers from ACOSTA, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, ROBERT QUINN, and WILL ROBSON!

COVERS: Dave Acosta (A), Sebastian Piriz (B), Robert Quinn (C), Will Robson (D), Blank Authentix (E), Will Robson (G-RI/Virgin), Robert Quinn (H-RI/Virgin), Sebastian Piriz (I-RI/Virgin), Dave Acosta (J-RI/Virgin), DAVE ACOSTA METAL PREMIUM COVER F ($100.00, 12/10/25)

FC | All Cardstock Covers | 40 pages | Science Fiction/Adventure | $5.99 | Teen | 11/26/25

"To portray the cunning warrior and his deadly nunchucks, four fabulous covers are available for fans and collectors. Acosta handles one, and is joined by Sebastian Piriz (Space Ghost x Jonny Quest), Robert Quinn, and Will Robson.