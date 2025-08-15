Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: lion king, Supernatural, thundercats

Dynamite's November 2025 Full Solicits, With The Lion King And Panthro

Dynamite's November 2025 Full Solicits, with The Lion King #1, more Supernatural and Panthro from ThunderCats

Article Summary Dynamite debuts The Lion King #1, set before Scar's rise, and a Panthro ThunderCats one-shot in November 2025

Exciting crossovers like Gargoyles X Fantastic Four and new issues of Supernatural, DuckTales, and Stitch

Seasonal specials and new runs include Vampirella Christmas, Maleficent Vol. 2, and Terminator: Metal

Ongoing adventures return with ThunderCats, Sonja Reborn, Space Ghost, Herculoids, and Blue Falcon & Dynomutt

Edwin Galmon is to launch The Lion King #1 in Dynamite Entertainment's November 2025 solicits and solicitations, a new Disney title set before the rise of Scar. As well as the new Garogoyles/'Fantastic Four crossover from Gregg Weisman and Georghe Kambadais, the launch of a new Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt by Robert Quinn and Jonathan Lau, a ThunderCats Panthro one-shot, A Vampirella Christmas special with Vampi biting Santa Claus, and more from Supernatural, Harley Quinn X Elvira, more Maificent, Terminator, Die!Namite, Blue Falcon & Dynomutt, Ducktales, Stitch, Herculoids, Red Sonja, Space Ghost, ThunderCats, and even more Vampirella.

THE LION KING #1

WELCOME BACK TO THE CIRCLE OF LIFE! Get ready to return to the sweeping plains of Africa for a brand-new series of adventures starring Mufasa and Simba! Written and illustrated by acclaimed talent EDWIN GALMON and set in the golden time before the rise of Scar, *The Lion King* follows the ruler of the Pride Lands and his young heir as they navigate the complex network of relationships that make up their kingdom — and learn firsthand how to defend it against the forces that threaten it both from the outside and from within. Featuring appropriately epic covers by GALMON, MEGHAN HETRICK, JACOB EDGAR, and GIULIA LOMURNO, *The Lion King #1* deepens the bond between father and son that lies at the heart of one of the greatest animated films ever made!

*WRITER AND ARTIST: EDWIN GALMON*

*COVERS: Edwin Galmon (A), Meghan Hetrick (B), Jacob Edgar (C), Giulia Lomurno (D), Blank Authentix (E), Giulia Lomurno (H-RI/Virgin), Edwin Galmon (I-RI/Line Art), Jacob Edgar (J-RI/Virgin), Edwin Galmon (K-RI/Line Art Virgin), Meghan Hetrick (L-RI/Virgin), EDWIN GALMON LIMITED VIRGIN COVER G ($50.00, 11/19/25), EDWIN GALMON METAL PREMIUM COVER F ($100.00, 11/26/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/12/25*

GARGOYLES X FANTASTIC FOUR #1

DISNEY'S STONE GUARDIANS MEET MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY! When the Manhattan Clan are invited on a tour of the world-famous Baxter Building — the high-tech home of the Fantastic Four — things quickly go from impressive to destructive when Coldsteel joins forces with the Dragon Man to unleash the terror that is Annihilus — trapping Franklin, Valeria, and Gnash in the Negative Zone in the process! Now, both of these heroic extended families — enchanted stone and super-human alike — must team up in an all-out effort to save their children, their city, and their whole world from destruction! Written by *Gargoyles* creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrated by celebrated artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS, the 40-page special features non-stop action and adventure, with cosmically iconic covers provided by LUCIO PARRILLO, DECLAN SHALVEY, AMANDA CONNER, MARK BAGLEY, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!

*WRITER: GREG WEISMAN | ARTIST: GEORGE KAMBADAIS*

*COVERS: Lucio Parrillo (A), Declan Shalvey (B), Amanda Conner (C), Mark Bagley (D), Nicoletta Baldari (E), Blank Authentix (F), Lucio Parrillo (G-RI/Virgin), Amanda Conner (H-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 40 pages | Fantasy/Superhero | $5.99 | Teen | 11/5/25*

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #1

THE LIVING THUNDERBOLT STRIKES AGAIN! Dynamite's millionaire martial artist returns in this all-new action-packed reimagining from enlightened author FRED VAN LENTE (*Die!namite*) and ascended artist JONATHAN LAU (*Space Ghost*)! As a child, Peter Cannon grew up in the secluded culture of "The Awakened," a isolated movement blending New Age psychology, Tibetan Buddhism, extreme fitness, and other esoteric disciplines. But when a mass suicide wiped out almost all of the Awakened's followers, an orphaned and abandoned Peter was left to find his own way in the world. Now, years later, the last surviving member of a mysterious mystical order arrives in New York City on a mission of revenge. His target? The renegade master who destroyed his clan — Peter Cannon! But taking out the fabled Lightning Vessel of the Awakened is easier said than done — especially considering that Cannon's mind-and-body-perfected moves can collapse time and defy death itself! Featuring harmoniously honed cover art by ROBERT QUINN, JONATHAN LAU, DAVE ACOSTA, and a special Icon cover from master painter ALEX ROSS!

*WRITER: FRED VAN LENTE | ARTIST: JONATHAN LAU*

*COVERS: Robert Quinn (A), Jonathan Lau (B), Dave Acosta (C), Alex Ross Icon (D), Dave Acosta (F-RI/Virgin), Jonathan Lau (G-RI/Line Art Virgin), Jonathan Lau (H-RI/Virgin), Robert Quinn (I-RI/Virgin), Alex Ross Icon (J-RI/Virgin), JONATHAN LAU METAL PREMIUM COVER E ($100.00, 12/3/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Action/Adventure | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/19/25*

THUNDERCATS: PANTHRO #1

THE HUNTERS BECOME THE HUNTED WHEN THEY TARGET THE STRONGEST THUNDERCAT ON THIRD EARTH! HE'S A ONE-'CAT ARMY! On a solo excursion beyond the boundaries of the Cat's Lair, Panthro is enjoying the solitude of the wilderness and a brief respite from his responsibilities when he is set upon by a pack of giant, hostile creatures. For a warrior of his nature, this just became the best vacation ever! But as the battle is joined, the true intent behind the attack is revealed — and this secret could spell doom for all the Thunderans on Third Earth! Acclaimed *ThunderCats: Lost* author ED BRISSON joins artist DAVE ACOSTA for an all-out slugfest starring the strongest of the ThunderCats in *ThunderCats: Panthro #1* — featuring two-fisted covers from ACOSTA, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, ROBERT QUINN, and WILL ROBSON!

*WRITER: ED BRISSON | ARTIST: DAVE ACOSTA*

*COVERS: Dave Acosta (A), Sebastian Piriz (B), Robert Quinn (C), Will Robson (D), Blank Authentix (E), Will Robson (G-RI/Virgin), Robert Quinn (H-RI/Virgin), Sebastian Piriz (I-RI/Virgin), Dave Acosta (J-RI/Virgin), DAVE ACOSTA METAL PREMIUM COVER F ($100.00, 12/10/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 40 pages | Science Fiction/Adventure | $5.99 | Teen | 11/26/25*

VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2025 SPECIAL #1

I SAW VAMPI BITING SANTA CLAUS! In the aftermath of last year's North Pole shenanigans, Vampirella finds herself facing off against the spirits of every major holiday that the calendar has to offer — all determined to thwart her magnanimous mission to make the winter solstice season magical once more! Jolly old soul FRANK TIERI serves up a bowl full of Helliday cheer in the *Vampirella Helliday 2025 Special* — illustrated by overworked elf MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO and capped off with frantically festive covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CELINA, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

*WRITER: FRANK TIERI | ARTIST: MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO*

*COVERS: Joseph Michael Linsner (A), Celina (B), Cosplay / Rachel Hollon (C), Joseph Michael Linsner (D-RI/Line Art), Cosplay / Rachel Hollon (E-RI/Virgin), Joseph Michael Linsner (F-RI/Line Art Virgin), Celina (G-RI/Virgin), Joseph Michael Linsner (H-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Horror | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/19/24*

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #2 — RESOLICIT

IT'S A PARTY IN THE USA — AND BEYOND! When Elvira first met Harley Quinn, the Mistress of the Dark was desperate for any plan that could help her save her beloved TV show after it was threatened with cancellation by heartless corporate raiders. Well, the Clown Princess of Crime came up with a plan, all right, and now Elvira is along for the ride — no matter how crazy Harley's scheme turns out to be! Putting together the biggest Halloween block party ever staged is a great idea in theory, but pulling it off means raising a massive amount of money — and a pile of cash that big is sure to draw the attention of every thug and delinquent in the Tri-State area. If Harley and Elvira want to keep their party funds secure, they're going to have to become too big to fail — and that means going international! Famed Harley Quinn Whisperers AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI double down on the year's most hotly anticipated crossover in *Harley Quinn X Elvira #2*, with Conner providing two captivating covers as well as several story pages to accompany artist JUAN SAMU's interiors — all capped off by indecently alluring covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, and BEN CALDWELL! ALL PREVIOUS ORDERS ARE CANCELLED.

*WRITERS: AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI | ARTISTS: JUAN SAMU, AMANDA CONNER*

*COVERS: Amanda Conner 1 (A), Chad Hardin (B), Joseph Michael Linsner (C), Ben Caldwell (D), Amanda Conner 2 (K-RI/Original), Ben Caldwell (L-RI/Virgin), Chad Hardin (M-RI/Line Art), Amanda Conner 2 (N-RI/Foil, $9.99), Chad Hardin (O-RI/Line Art Virgin), Amanda Conner 2 (P-RI/Foil Virgin, $29.99), Joseph Michael Linsner (Q-RI/Virgin), Chad Hardin (R-RI/Virgin), Amanda Conner 2 (S-RI/Virgin), AMANDA CONNER 1 FOIL COVER E ($9.99, 11/19/25), AMANDA CONNER 1 FOIL VIRGIN COVER F ($29.99, 11/19/25), CHAD HARDIN FOIL COVER G ($9.99, 11/19/25), CHAD HARDIN FOIL VIRGIN COVER H ($29.99, 11/19/25), AMANDA CONNER 1 METAL PREMIUM COVER I ($100.00, 12/3/25), AMANDA CONNER 1 LIMITED VIRGIN COVER J ($50.00, 11/26/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Superhero/Horror/Humor | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/19/25*

SUPERNATURAL #2

WILL LUCK BE A LADY TONIGHT? The Winchester brothers return for their second all-new adventure along the backroads of America's heartland! Hunting monsters is a rewarding calling, but it doesn't exactly pay well (or, really, at all). Sam and Dean are just about broke when Dean hits on the idea of raising funds the old-fashioned way — by gambling what little cash they have at a casino. After settling in to see if his brother can manage to lose gracefully, Sam makes a new friend at the bar. Strangely enough, this sympathetic siren seems to have an uncanny ability to change the brothers' fortunes for the better — or possibly for the very worst! Comic book sharks GREG PAK and EDER MESSIAS go all in on *Supernatural #2*, with cover art by CLAYTON CRAIN, DAVID COUSENS, EDER MESSIAS, and a special cast PHOTO cover all added to sweeten the pot!

*WRITER: GREG PAK | ARTIST: EDER MESSIAS*

*COVERS: Clayton Crain (A), David Cousens (B), Eder Messias (C), Photo (D), Eder Messias (F-RI/Line Art), David Cousens (G-RI/Virgin), Eder Messias (H-RI/Line Art Virgin), Clayton Crain (I-RI/Virgin), Eder Messias (J-RI/Virgin), PHOTO LIMITED VIRGIN COVER E ($100.00, 11/12/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Mystery, Action/Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/5/25*

DISNEY VILLAINS: MALEFICENT VOL. 2 #2

A FRACTURED FAIRY TALE! After discovering the existence of a new fount of magical energy, the Queen of the Forbidden Mountain is determined to take possession of it — no matter the dangers involved. Opening a portal from her kingdom, Maleficent follows her two spectral guides into the mysterious realm of the Fae to begin her treacherous quest. But are these ghostly figures leading her to the source of the power — or to her own destruction? Find out in the darkly enchanting second issue of author PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist THEO STULTZ's *Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2* — featuring fetchingly foreboding covers by GANUCHEAU, STULTZ, ELLERY SANTOS, and ROBERT QUINN!

*WRITER: PAULINA GANUCHEAU | ARTIST: THEO STULTZ*

*COVERS: Paulina Ganucheau (A), Ellery (B), Robert Quinn (C), Theo Stultz (D), Theo Stultz (E-RI/Virgin), Robert Quinn (F-RI/Virgin), Ellery (G-RI/Virgin), Paulina Ganucheau (H-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Fantasy | $4.99 | Teen | 11/19/25*

THE TERMINATOR: METAL #2

HUMANITY — THE FIRST CASUALTY OF WAR! In Skynet's dark future, not every human who loses a battle against the machines is killed outright. Some who are undamaged enough to work are sent to labor camps to help their robotic oppressors reclaim the salvageable material from their mechanical casualties. Among the inmates of these camps, there are rumors of a sanctuary — a fortified redoubt somewhere in the wastelands, where the Hunter-Killers and Terminators cannot approach without being destroyed. Within this fortress, the Resistance is gathering its strength and organizing the plan for its final victory. Now, one new prisoner claims to know how to get there. All they have to do is escape — and how hard could that be? Inspired co-authors DECLAN SHALVEY and RORY MCCONVILLE are joined on this second issue of *The Terminator: Metal* by special guest artist EOIN MARRON for a harrowing new tale set at the brutal heart of the War Against the Machines — featuring ruthlessly efficient covers by SHALVEY, BOB LAYTON, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, and PAOLO ANTIGA!

*WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY, RORY MCCONVILLE | ARTIST: EOIN MARRON*

*COVERS: Declan Shalvey (A), Bob Layton (B), Sebastian Piriz (C), Paolo Antiga (D), Paolo Antiga (F-RI/Virgin), Sebastian Piriz (G-RI/Virgin), Bob Layton (H-RI/Virgin), Declan Shalvey (I-RI/Virgin), PAOLO ANTIGA METAL PREMIUM COVER E ($100.00, 12/3/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Science Fiction | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/19/25*

DIE!NAMITE: BLOOD RED #2

SAVIORS FROM MARS? Welcome back to Sunset City — where the boys crave brains and the girls are pretty! Having blown off a meeting with world-weary private investigator Vampirella, the fortified city's iron-fisted ruler Purgatori now summons the Daughter of Drakulon to translate for a visitor who's just crashed her saucer on the outskirts of town. Vampi doesn't speak Martian, but the telepathic Dejah Thoris is quick to pick up the local tongue — and the news she brings is a bombshell. If Dejah's story checks out, the cure to the all-male zombie plague is within Puragori's grasp — she just needs to motivate Vampirella to hand it over after she finds it! The unquiet spirits of FRED VAN LENTE and MARCO FINNEGAN haunt the living reader through the unwholesomely compelling pages of *Die!namite: Blood Red #2* — featuring shamblingly chic covers from EJ SU, ROBERTO MELI, DAVID COUSENS, and WILL ROBSON!

*WRITER: FRED VAN LENTE | ARTIST: MARCO FINNEGAN*

*COVERS: EJ Su (A), Roberto Meli (B), David Cousens (C), Will Robson (D), Will Robson (E-RI/Virgin), David Cousens (F-RI/Virgin), Roberto Meli (G-RI/Virgin), EJ Su (H-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Horror | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/12/25*

THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #3

DYNOMUTT UNLEASHED! In this issue: After saving a bus full of civilians from a deadly explosion, a critically injured Blue Falcon is rushed to the hospital — leaving him vulnerable to retaliation from the criminal elements he has been targeting so effectively. One villain in particular is determined to have her vengeance on Big City's cowled defender. But the furious feline power of Beastwoman is about to meet its match in the form of a new, augmented, and cybernetically enhanced Dynomutt! Dogs' best friends JIMMY PALMIOTTI and PASQUALE QUALANO answer the call of the wild in *The Blue Falcon & Dynomutt #3* — featuring best-in-show covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, AMANDA CONNER, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and FRANCESCO MATTINA!

*WRITER: JIMMY PALMIOTTI | ARTIST: PASQUALE QUALANO*

*COVERS: Lucio Parrillo (A), Amanda Conner (B), Joseph Michael Linsner (C), Francesco Mattina (D), Francesco Mattina (F-RI/Virgin), Joseph Michael Linsner (G-RI/Virgin), Amanda Conner (H-RI/Virgin), Lucio Parrillo (I-RI/Virgin), LUCIO PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM COVER E ($100.00, 11/19/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Superhero/Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/5/25*

DUCKTALES #10

WHAT DO YOU GET THE DUCK WHO HAS EVERYTHING? It's Christmas Eve at McDuck Manor, and the stockings are all stuffed — except for the one labeled "Uncle Scrooge." No one knows what to get the richest duck in the world! Launchpad McQuack, Gyro Gearloose, Gizmoduck, Mrs. Beakley, Duckworth… every member of the extended Duck family is stumped. Determined to find the perfect present, Huey, Dewey, and Louie will stop at nothing to outdo each other. But maybe the lesson here is that money can't buy happiness… maybe it's the thought that counts. Or maybe not — after all, this is Scrooge McDuck we're talking about! Hardworking elves BRANDON MONTCLARE and TOMMASO RONDA pull double shifts at the North Pole to bring readers *DuckTales #10* — all wrapped up in festive covers by RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, GIULIA LORMURNO, CARLO LAURO, and DREW MOSS!

*WRITER: BRANDON MONTCLARE | ARTIST: TOMMASO RONDA*

*COVERS: Ivan Bigarella (A), Giulia Lormurno (B), Carlo Lauro (C), Drew Moss (D), Tommaso Ronda (E), Tommaso Ronda (F-RI/Virgin), Drew Moss (G-RI/Virgin), Carlo Lauro (H-RI/Virgin), Giulia Lormurno (I-RI/Virgin), Ivan Bigarella (J-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Adventure | $4.99 | All Ages | 11/26/25*

STITCH #4

STITCH OPENS A REAL CAN OF WORM(HOLE)S! Sure, the universe is pretty big, and it's got a lot of things to see — but why limit yourself to just one universe if you don't have to? That's the question that Dr. Jumba poses to Agent Pleakley when he reveals his latest (somewhat) evil invention — the wormhole punch! Capable of piercing the fabric of reality itself, this diabolical device (that looks an awful lot like a fishing rod) is clearly too dangerous a contraption to be allowed to fall into the wrong hands — like, for example, the blue, furry hands of a certain biological experiment who has recently learned how to fish. Not worry, though — we're sure that Jumba and Pleakley will be able to reel Stitch in before the spacetime continuum is completely compromised! The infinitely recurring creative team of CONNOR RATLIFF, JAMES III, and GRETA XELLA continue bending the laws of physics in *Stitch #4* — featuring gravitationally attractive covers from EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS!

*WRITERS: CONNOR RATLIFF, JAMES III | ARTIST: GRETA XELLA*

*COVERS: Edwin Galmon (A), Jae Lee & June Chung (B), Ciro Cangialosi (C), George Kambadais (D), Jae Lee (E-RI/Line Art), George Kambadais (F-RI/Virgin), Ciro Cangialosi (G-RI/Virgin), Jae Lee & June Chung (H-RI/Virgin), Edwin Galmon (I-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Adventure | $4.99 | All Ages | 11/12/25*

ZOOTOPIA COLLECTIONS

OFFICERS HOPPS AND WILDE REPORTING FOR DUTY! It's another beautiful day in the bustling city of Zootopia, where every animal is free to strive to realize their full potential. But the municipal peace is about to be severely disturbed by a string of startling crimes that will leave the Zootopia Police Department baffled — and Zootopia's citizens running scared! Luckily, ZPD's finest — a.k.a. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde — are ready to reassert the rule of law (or at least contain the chaos) in the aftermath of these escalating offenses. But they soon discover a disturbing pattern underlying these seemingly unrelated incidents — a trail which leads them to the last place they would expect to find their culprit! Acclaimed author JEFF PARKER (*Negaduck, Batman '66*) partners up with renowned artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (*Disney Villains: Hades*) to bring the captivating world of Disney's Zootopia to four-color life in this engrossing new whodunnit! *Zootopia* collects issues #1-6 of the hit series and features a complete gallery of courtroom-quality covers!

*WRITER: JEFF PARKER | ARTIST: ALESSANDRO RANALDI | COVER: ALESSANDRO RANALDI*

*ZOOTOPIA HARDCOVER EDITION: FC | 160 pages | 6" x 9" | Adventure | $21.99 | Teen | 10/13/25*

*ZOOTOPIA TRADE PAPERBACK EDITION: FC | 160 pages | 6" x 9" | Adventure | $15.99 | Teen | 10/13/25*

THE HERCULOIDS #10

ALL WILL BE REVEALED — OR DESTROYED! This is it — the final showdown between the Klaturians and the Herculoids! The gauntlet has been thrown down, and now the decisive battle over who will control the destiny of Planet Amzot will be fought — and the winner takes all! Armchair generals TOM SNIEGOSKI and CRAIG ROUSSEAU lead the charge in this climactic tenth issue of *The Herculoids* — flanked by banners proudly provided by FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

*WRITER: TOM SNIEGOSKI | ARTIST: CRAIG ROUSSEAU*

*COVERS: Francesco Mattina (A), Joseph Michael Linsner (B), Bjorn Barends (C), Anthony Marques (D), Anthony Marques (E-RI/Virgin), Bjorn Barends (F-RI/Virgin), Joseph Michael Linsner (G-RI/Virgin), Francesco Mattina (H-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/26/25*

SONJA REBORN #4

HELL'S COMING WITH HER! Faolán, Red Sonja's young squire, has been kidnapped while the feverish She-Devil recovers from a near-fatal illness. Now lost and alone without her guide to the Hyborian world, the reborn Sonja gives in to her darkest impulses, embracing the burning rage within her as she hunts down the boy's abductors. The codependent creative team of CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO unleash the fury of their reluctant heroine in *Sonja Reborn #4* — featuring fiercely refined covers from STJEPAN SEJIC, STUART SAYGER, CHAD HARDIN, GREG LAND, and cosplay by ANI-MIA!

*WRITER: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST | ARTIST: ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO*

*COVERS: Stjepan Sejic (A), Stuart Sayger (B), Chad Hardin (C), Greg Land (D), Cosplay / Ani-Mia (E), Cosplay / Ani-Mia (F-RI/Virgin), Greg Land (G-RI/Virgin), Chad Hardin (H-RI/Virgin), Stuart Sayger (I-RI/Virgin), Stjepan Sejic (J-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Sword & Sorcery | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/5/25*

SPACE GHOST #5

THE FATE OF PIRANHOR IS REVEALED! With tensions running hot after a failed assassination attempt, the war between Emperor Glasstor of the Crystalline Empire and King Remora of the Space Sharks reaches its boiling point, and Space Ghost must stop a mysterious planet-killing weapon known as Neptune's Wrath! Can Jan and Jace find the true culprit behind this war of the worlds? Or will Remora and Glasstor's long-running rivalry usher in a new era of bloody carnage across the galaxy? Find out in the fifth senses-shattering issue of DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU's *Space Ghost* — featuring a stellar series of covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MICHAEL CHO, and BJORN BARENDS!

*WRITER: DAVID PEPOSE | ARTIST: JONATHAN LAU*

*COVERS: Francesco Mattina (A), Jae Lee & June Chung (B), Michael Cho (C), Bjorn Barends (D), Bjorn Barends (F-RI/Virgin), Michael Cho (G-RI/Virgin), Jae Lee & June Chung (H-RI/Virgin), Francesco Mattina (I-RI/Virgin), FRANCESCO MATTINA METAL PREMIUM COVER E ($100.00, 11/26/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/12/25*

THUNDERCATS #22

SLIPPING THE SURLY BONDS OF THIRD EARTH! In this issue: Panthro sets off on a mission to launch a satellite into orbit around Third Earth — but what he discovers in the cold vacuum of space will shake the world of the ThunderCats to its core! Mission controllers DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS confirm that all systems are "go" in *ThunderCats #22* — enhanced by expert visual tracking from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MANIX!

*WRITER: DECLAN SHALVEY | ARTIST: DREW MOSS*

*COVERS: Lucio Parrillo (A), Declan Shalvey (B), Jae Lee & June Chung (C), Drew Moss (D), Manix (E), Action Figure / Drew Moss (F), Action Figure / Drew Moss (G-RI/Virgin), Manix (H-RI/Virgin), Drew Moss (I-RI/Virgin), Jae Lee & June Chung (J-RI/Virgin), Declan Shalvey (K-RI/Virgin), Lucio Parrillo (L-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Science Fiction/Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/26/25*

THUNDERCATS: LOST #9

THE LOST TEAM STANDS AT THE CROSSROADS! In this issue: Scorpius's past is revealed, laying out a complicated and tangled account with the ThunderCats that stretches back hundreds of years — and threatens to rewrite generations of Thundera's history! Meanwhile, Pumyra, Lynx-O, and Neko face an impossible choice: Will they risk the mission to save their missing teammate, or press forward in search of the Book of Omens, ensuring the future of all ThunderCats? Find out in this penultimate issue of *ThunderCats: Lost*, newly declassified by ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO and enhanced with added coverage from DECLAN SHALVEY, ALFREDO CARDONA, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

*WRITER: ED BRISSON | ARTIST: RAPHA LOBOSCO*

*COVERS: Declan Shalvey (A), Alfredo Cardona (B), Meghan Hetrick (C), Marco Failla (D), Rapha Lobosco (E), Rapha Lobosco (F-RI/Virgin), Marco Failla (G-RI/Virgin), Meghan Hetrick (H-RI/Virgin), Alfredo Cardona (I-RI/Virgin), Declan Shalvey (J-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Science Fiction/Adventure | $4.99 | Teen | 11/12/25*

VAMPIRELLA #9

REALITY BITES! In this issue: Vampirella's best and most trusted friend has seemingly returned from the grave. But is he "real" — an actual, sentient life form? Or is he merely an automaton crafted by the living algorithm ARIS, sent to complicate Vampirella's own struggle to determine if she herself is an actual person? The answer will hopefully be found within CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and DAVIS GOETTEN's *Vampirella #9* — bolstered by perfectly imperfect covers from allegedly human artists LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

*WRITER: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST | ARTIST: DAVIS GOETTEN*

*COVERS: Lucio Parrillo (A), Derrick Chew (B), Joseph Michael Linsner (C), Elias Chatzoudis (D), Cosplay / Rachel Hollon (E), Celina (F-RI/Original), Cosplay / Rachel Hollon (G-RI/Virgin), Elias Chatzoudis (H-RI/Virgin), Joseph Michael Linsner (I-RI/Virgin), Celina (J-RI/Virgin), Derrick Chew (K-RI/Virgin), Lucio Parrillo (L-RI/Virgin)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Horror | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/26/25*

VAMPIRELLA: ARMAGEDDON #5

HELL IS FOR HEROES! After enjoying a brief respite from the torments of the damned by holing up inside a giant worm (don't ask…), Vampirella and Walker face off against the literal hordes of Hell when they're caught between the warring factions of the Drujh and the Legions of the Shroud! Unrepentant correspondents TOM SNIEGOSKI and KEWBER BAAL report back from the infernal front lines in *Vampirella: Armageddon #5* — supported by sizzling covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and smoking-hot cosplay from LAUREN DELOREAN!

*WRITER: TOM SNIEGOSKI | ARTIST: KEWBER BAAL*

*COVERS: Francesco Mattina (A), Lesley "Leirix" Li (B), Joseph Michael Linsner (C), Cosplay / Lauren DeLorean (D), Cosplay / Lauren DeLorean (F-RI/Virgin), Joseph Michael Linsner (G-RI/Virgin), Lesley "Leirix" Li (H-RI/Virgin), Francesco Mattina (I-RI/Virgin), FRANCESCO MATTINA METAL PREMIUM COVER E ($100.00, 12/3/25)*

*FC | All Cardstock Covers | 32 pages | Horror | $4.99 | Teen+ | 11/19/25*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!