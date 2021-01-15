Patrick Gleason Will Now Always Be Drawing Webhead Cover Variants

After the insane success of The Amazing Spider-Man #55 cover by Patrick Gleason – which has led to a second printing that far outstripped orders for the first printing – he will be doing a similarly-styled cover for the new anthology series Carnage: Red, White, & Blood #1 for March. And also naming what these covers by Patrick will be called as "Webhead" covers. Expect plenty more of these to come.

In the same vein as his iconic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 cover, Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Patrick Gleason has delivered another striking cover for the debut issue of CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD, and Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage has never looked more frightening. Dubbed "Webhead" covers, these eye-catching illustrations have become a major hit with fans, selling out at comic shops across the country. Featuring all-star creators such as Donny Cates, Ken Lashley, Sara Pichelli, and more, CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD will feature Carnage's most spine-chilling tales presented in BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD. See Cletus Kasady cackle at the horror he's about to unleash on Gleason's cover below and don't miss adding this latest extraordinary cover to your collection when CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD #1 hits stands in March!

Here's the listing, for when it pops up through Diamond Comics Distributors.

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208251

(W) Donny Cates, Ben Percy, Tini Howard (A) Ken Lashley, Sara Pichelli (A/CA) PAtrick Gleason

CARNAGE RULES! Witness the cerebral chaos caused by CARNAGE, brought to life by some of the greatest creators at Marvel! But beware, True Believers, true to their titular character's namesake, these spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart and presented in BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD! Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Multiple copies of Amazing Spider-Man #55 first printing are selling for forty dollars and more on eBay right now.