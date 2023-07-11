Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: James Tynuon IV, jeff lemire, jordan blum, mike mignola, patton oswalt, sdcc, stan sakai

Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum- Dark Horse at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Dark Horse Comics booth #2615 at San Diego Comic-Con will be giving away free swag, such as comics, pins, posters, and more.

Dark Horse Comics booth #2615 at San Diego Comic-Con will be giving away free swag, such as comics, pins, posters, and more, with a communal colouring wall featuring artwork from Critical Role, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and The Witcher. CD Projekt RED will be partnering with Dark Horse this year at the booth and will join them for signings, panels, and more, schedules for all below. All Dark Horse creators sign for free, some need wristbands.

Dark Horse Signings

THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023

11-11:45 am – HOTEL REM – Zack Keller

– Zack Keller SONS OF ASHGARD: ILL MET IN ELMGARD – Chad Corrie

– Chad Corrie 12-12:45 pm – ELFQUEST – Wendy and Richard Pini

– Wendy and Richard Pini 1-1:45 pm – THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS – James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal

– James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal 2-2:45 pm – GROO – Mark Evanier, Carrie Strachan

– Mark Evanier, Carrie Strachan 3-3:45 pm – THE HOUSE – Phillip Sevy, Drew Zucker, KILLER QUEENS – David M. Booher, KEPLER – Phillip Sevy

– Phillip Sevy, Drew Zucker, – David M. Booher, – Phillip Sevy 4-4:45 pm – CREEPY – Dan Braun, Ben Braun

– Dan Braun, Ben Braun 5-6:30 pm – MINOR THREATS – Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Scott Hepburn, BLACK HAMMER – Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal, Patton Oswalt, WRISTBAND REQUIRED. NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY. LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ANY MINOR THREATS COMICS/ART

FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2023

11-11:45 am – USAGI YOJIMBO: Stan Sakai

Stan Sakai 12-1:30 pm – MINOR THREATS – Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Scott Hepburn, Joëlle Jones, Nate Piekos. WRISTBAND REQUIRED. NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY. LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ANY MINOR THREATS COMICS/ART

– Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Scott Hepburn, Joëlle Jones, Nate Piekos. NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY. LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT AND ANY MINOR THREATS COMICS/ART 2-2:45 pm – THE GOON – Eric Powell

– Eric Powell 3-3:45 pm – JAMES CAMERON'S AVATAR – Sherri L. Smith, Corinna Bechko, Michael Heisler

– Sherri L. Smith, Corinna Bechko, Michael Heisler 4-4:45 pm – HELLBOY, KOSHCHEI IN HELL, YOUNG HELLBOY – Mike Mignola, YOUNG HELLBOY – Tom Sniegoski, KOSHCHEI IN HELL – Ben Stenbeck, HELLBOY WEB OF WYRD – Amanda Kruse WRISTBAND REQUIRED, LIMIT FOUR ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON (INCLUDING FREE PRINTS)

– Mike Mignola, – Tom Sniegoski, – Ben Stenbeck, – Amanda Kruse LIMIT FOUR ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON (INCLUDING FREE PRINTS) 5-5:45 pm – STRANGER THINGS AND DUNGEONS & DRAGONS – Jim Zub, Jody Houser, Nate Piekos

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023

11-11:45 am – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES; JAXXON ANNUAL; HYPERSPACE STORIES – Cecil Castellucci, Cavan Scott, Amanda Deibert, George Mann, Fico Ossio

– Cecil Castellucci, Cavan Scott, Amanda Deibert, George Mann, Fico Ossio 12-12:45 pm – SURVIVAL STREET – James Asmus, Jim Festante, DEATH STRIKES: THE EMPEROR OF ATLANTIS – Dave Maass, HANS VOGEL IS DEAD – Sierra Barnes, BREAK OUT – Zack Kaplan

– James Asmus, Jim Festante, – Dave Maass, – Sierra Barnes, – Zack Kaplan 1-1:45 pm – ELFQUEST – Wendy and Richard Pini

– Wendy and Richard Pini 2-2:45 pm – SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY – Bradley Golden, Brandon Easton, John Jennings, Alverne Ball, Rodney Barnes

– Bradley Golden, Brandon Easton, John Jennings, Alverne Ball, Rodney Barnes 3-3:45 pm – TURTLE BREAD – Kim-Joy, WRISTBAND REQUIRED. PIN PURCHASE REQUIRED FOR POSED PHOTOGRAPHY, LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT, THREE ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON

– Kim-Joy, PIN PURCHASE REQUIRED FOR POSED PHOTOGRAPHY, LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT, THREE ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON 4-4:45 pm – BARNSTORMERS – Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, WRISTBAND REQUIRED, NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY, LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT, THREE ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON

– Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY, LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT, THREE ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON 5-5:45 pm – THE WITCHER; CYBERPUNK 2077 – Bartosz Sztybor, Marcin Batylda, more to confirm

SUNDAY, JULY 23, 2023

11-11:45 am – COUNT CROWLEY – David Dastmalchian

– David Dastmalchian WRISTBAND REQUIRED NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY, LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT, THREE ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON

NO POSED PHOTOGRAPHY, LIMIT ONE FREE PRINT, THREE ITEMS MAXIMUM PER PERSON 12-12:45 pm – KALI, BIRDKING – Daniel Freedman

– Daniel Freedman 1-1:45 pm – CARMILLA: THE FIRST VAMPIRE – Amy Chu

– Amy Chu 2-2:45 pm – ADORA AND THE DISTANCE – Marc Bernardin

– Marc Bernardin 3-3:45 pm – PLANETES – Makoto Yukimura

Dark Horse Panels

THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023

12:30-1:30 PM

Neurodiversity and Comics – The creative community contains a neurodiverse population, but it can be a challenge to understand how to approach working in comics while managing ND. Panelists Christie Porter (The Color of Always), Blake Howard (Punchline), Connor Goldsmith (Cerebro Podcast), Jana Tropper (Animal Rescue Friends), and Konner Knudsen (editor, Dark Horse Comics) offer a frank and helpful conversation. Moderated by Phillip Sevy (X-Men Unlimited), as they discuss navigating a creative career with neurodivergence. Room: 10

The creative community contains a neurodiverse population, but it can be a challenge to understand how to approach working in comics while managing ND. Panelists (The Color of Always), (Punchline), (Cerebro Podcast), (Animal Rescue Friends), and (editor, Dark Horse Comics) offer a frank and helpful conversation. Moderated by (X-Men Unlimited), as they discuss navigating a creative career with neurodivergence. 3:15-4:15 PM

Creating Superheroes and Not-so-Supervillains – Patton Oswalt (Minor Threats, Black Hammer: Visions), Jordan Blum (Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.), Scott Hepburn (Minor Threats), James Tynion IV (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Something is Killing the Children), Tate Brombal (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Barbalien: Red Planet), and Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Mazebook) discuss creating their own heroes, villains, and worlds in their creator-owned comics and more. Moderated by Ben Blacker (Thrilling Adventure Hour, DC's Hex Wives). Room: 6DE

(Minor Threats, Black Hammer: Visions), (Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.), (Minor Threats), (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Something is Killing the Children), (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Barbalien: Red Planet), and (Black Hammer, Mazebook) discuss creating their own heroes, villains, and worlds in their creator-owned comics and more. Moderated by (Thrilling Adventure Hour, DC's Hex Wives). 4:30-5:30 PM

​​Direct Market 50th Anniversary Celebration – Mike Richardson (CEO of Dark Horse), Bill Schanes (Pacific Comics co-founder, longtime VP at Diamond Comic Distributors), and Bob Wayne (longtime DC SVP), and moderator Milton Griepp (co-founder of Capital City Distribution, ICv2 CEO) discuss the origins, growth, importance, and future of the comics Direct Market, the foundation of geek culture. Room: 29DE

(CEO of Dark Horse), (Pacific Comics co-founder, longtime VP at Diamond Comic Distributors), and (longtime DC SVP), and moderator (co-founder of Capital City Distribution, ICv2 CEO) discuss the origins, growth, importance, and future of the comics Direct Market, the foundation of geek culture. 5:00-6:00 PM

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable – One of the big surprises of 2020-2022 was the astronomical growth of manga sales. Although sales are leveling off, manga's sales strength in North America appears here to stay. Get a taste of what's hot, what's not, and what's next from the perspective of top publishing pros, including Kevin Hamric (vice president, marketing sales, VIZ Media), Ben Applegate (director, publisher services, Penguin Random House), Bobbi Chase (executive editor, WEBTOON Unscrolled), Ed Chavez (publisher, Denpa Books), Kae Winters (marketing lead, TOKYOPOP), Erik Ko (director, Udon Entertainment), Michael Gombos (director, international publishing and licensing, Dark Horse Comics), Beth Kawasaki (executive director, content and marketing, Media-Do International), Jamie Kim (business development lead, Manta), and Matt Haasch (publisher, Starfruit Books). Moderated by Deb Aoki (Publishers Weekly, Mangasplaining). Room: 29AB

One of the big surprises of 2020-2022 was the astronomical growth of manga sales. Although sales are leveling off, manga's sales strength in North America appears here to stay. Get a taste of what's hot, what's not, and what's next from the perspective of top publishing pros, including (vice president, marketing sales, VIZ Media), (director, publisher services, Penguin Random House), (executive editor, WEBTOON Unscrolled), (publisher, Denpa Books), (marketing lead, TOKYOPOP), (director, Udon Entertainment), (director, international publishing and licensing, Dark Horse Comics), (executive director, content and marketing, Media-Do International), (business development lead, Manta), and (publisher, Starfruit Books). Moderated by (Publishers Weekly, Mangasplaining). 7:00-8:00 PM

Digital Comics–Digital Creation, Distribution, and Marketing – Speakers discuss innovative tech tools to create, distribute, and market digital comics for self, indie, and big publishers. Speakers will discuss cutting-edge favorite tools—including digital drawing tablets, programs, apps, and more—to write, draw, animate, and layout digital comics. Experts will then discuss best practices for digital publishing and distribution, as well as marketing and social media, to engage online communities. Featuring B.Earl (Marvel: Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Echo), Jeremy Adams (writer, Green Lantern, Flash, Flashpoint Beyond), Cara O'Neil (Dark Horse), and Akhsar Kharebov (Intera), with moderator Kevin Winston (Digital LA). Room: 9

FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2023

4:00PM – 5:00 PM

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077: Expanding Worlds — The worlds of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 are rich in untold stories — from collectibles and cookbooks to comic books and more. Join CD PROJEKT RED's Bartosz Sztybor (comic book and animation narrative director), Marcin Batylda (franchise and lore designer), and Nick McWhorter (global licensing director) for a look into the current and upcoming comic books and media set in these two genre-spanning universes — as well as some other surprises. Moderated by Cara O'Neil (VP of marketing, Dark Horse Comics). Room: 4

The worlds of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 are rich in untold stories — from collectibles and cookbooks to comic books and more. Join CD PROJEKT RED's (comic book and animation narrative director), (franchise and lore designer), and (global licensing director) for a look into the current and upcoming comic books and media set in these two genre-spanning universes — as well as some other surprises. Moderated by (VP of marketing, Dark Horse Comics). 4:30-5:30 PM

Found in Translation: Acquiring Comics from Around the World – There is gorgeous art being created all over the world—how do you find it? What are the ins and outs of foreign rights acquisition? And what are translation best practices? Leading comics industry professionals Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics), Tom Devlin (creative director at Drawn & Quarterly), Michele Foschini (BAO Publishing), Michael Gombos (senior director of licensed publications, Dark Horse), Charlotte Greenbaum (Abrams Books), and Olivier Jalabert (senior editor at Dupuis) answer these questions with moderator Amber Garza (Full Bleed Rights, LLC). Room: 26AB

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023

10:00-11:00 AM

Usagi Yojimbo and Friends – Spotlight on Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo, Chibi Usagi) and his new Dogu Publishing imprint with Dark Horse Comics, featuring new Usagi Yojimbo comics, new titles with up-and-coming creators, and what's next for Stan and the team at Dogu! Room: 23ABC

Spotlight on (Usagi Yojimbo, Chibi Usagi) and his new Dogu Publishing imprint with Dark Horse Comics, featuring new Usagi Yojimbo comics, new titles with up-and-coming creators, and what's next for Stan and the team at Dogu! 12:30-1:30 PM

Water, Earth, Fire, Air–Continuing the Avatar Legacy – Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, Nickelodeon, and Magpie Games are thrilled to treat fans to a panel worthy of the Avatar! Creators and writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, including F.C. Yee (Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Legacy of Yangchen), and more special guests go on an exploration of the beloved world. Moderated by Cara O'Neil (VP of marketing, Dark Horse Comics). Room: 24ABC

– Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, Nickelodeon, and Magpie Games are thrilled to treat fans to a panel worthy of the Avatar! Creators and writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, including (Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Legacy of Yangchen), and more special guests go on an exploration of the beloved world. Moderated by (VP of marketing, Dark Horse Comics). 2:30-3:30 PM

Hellboy: From Comics to Games – Comics creators Mike Mignola (Hellboy, B.P.R.D.), Ben Stenbeck (Koshchei in Hell, Frankenstein: New World), and Tom Sniegoski (Young Hellboy) join members of the team working on the upcoming video game, Hellboy Web of Wyrd , including Amanda Kruse (EP of Hellboy Web of Wyrd, head of publishing at Good Shepherd Games) and more special guests to discuss the ever-expanding world of Mignola's beloved creation, Hellboy. Room: 5AB

Comics creators (Hellboy, B.P.R.D.), (Koshchei in Hell, Frankenstein: New World), and (Young Hellboy) join members of the team working on the upcoming video game, , including (EP of Hellboy Web of Wyrd, head of publishing at Good Shepherd Games) and more special guests to discuss the ever-expanding world of Mignola's beloved creation, Hellboy. 3:00-4:00 PM

The New Comics Career: How to Create Comics Without Gatekeepers – Until recently, there were a few gatekeepers who decided what got published and who got published. That's all been blown up. While those industry giants still exist, there are far more ways to make your comics a reality than there ever have been before. But there's more involved than just making a comic—there's building an audience and a career. Andy Schmidt (CEX), Gamal Hennessy (The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing), Phillip Sevy (X-Men Unlimited), Kit Caoagas (Devil's Due), and David Marshall (EIC at Dark Horse) show how to build your stories and your audience so that you won't need the gatekeepers to tell your stories. Real advice, real talk, about making your own way and making it your way. Room: 11

– Until recently, there were a few gatekeepers who decided what got published and who got published. That's all been blown up. While those industry giants still exist, there are far more ways to make your comics a reality than there ever have been before. But there's more involved than just making a comic—there's building an audience and a career. Andy Schmidt (CEX), Gamal Hennessy (The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing), Phillip Sevy (X-Men Unlimited), Kit Caoagas (Devil's Due), and David Marshall (EIC at Dark Horse) show how to build your stories and your audience so that you won't need the gatekeepers to tell your stories. Real advice, real talk, about making your own way and making it your way. 3:30-4:30 PM

Dave McKean: From DC to AI – Take a look back at Dave McKean's 36-year career in comics, books, films, theatre, music, and other creative stuff, collected together in a massive retrospective book from Dark Horse, due out in November. It covers everything from Arkham Asylum, Sandman, and Mirrormask to The Magic of Reality, Bradbury, Blumenthal, Bruford, Rolling Stones, and Harry Potter. Plus: a final terrifying glimpse into the black hole that is artificial intelligence and Dave's recent comic book essay "Prompt: Conversations with AI." Room: 5AB

Take a look back at Dave McKean's 36-year career in comics, books, films, theatre, music, and other creative stuff, collected together in a massive retrospective book from Dark Horse, due out in November. It covers everything from Arkham Asylum, Sandman, and Mirrormask to The Magic of Reality, Bradbury, Blumenthal, Bruford, Rolling Stones, and Harry Potter. Plus: a final terrifying glimpse into the black hole that is artificial intelligence and Dave's recent comic book essay "Prompt: Conversations with AI." 4:15-5:15 PM

From the Dark Knight to Count Crowley: David Dastmalchian's Journey from Comic Book Movie Actor to Comic Book Creator – From his haunting debut in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight to appearances in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise to his beloved portrayal of Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and to the pages of his acclaimed Dark Horse Comics series Count Crowley, David Dastmalchian's career has been touched by the medium of comics at nearly every page turn. An avid comic book reader since childhood, David wouldn't have it any other way. Join David as he leads the room on a journey from comic book reader, to adapted comic book film, tv star, and voice actor, to comic book creator and writer. Room: 6DE

SUNDAY, JULY 23, 2023

10:30-11:30 AM

Tabletop Gaming x Comics – Gather your party! Jody Houser (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons), Cecil Castellucci (Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Yasha Nydoorin, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories), Brian Schirmer (Quests Aside, Fairlady), Spencer Cushing (editor, Dark Horse Comics), and more special guests discuss roleplaying games, comics, and what it's like adapting these stories from one medium to another! Moderated by Cara O'Neil , Dark Horse Comics VP of marketing. Room: 23ABC

(Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons), (Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Yasha Nydoorin, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories), (Quests Aside, Fairlady), (editor, Dark Horse Comics), and more special guests discuss roleplaying games, comics, and what it's like adapting these stories from one medium to another! Moderated by , Dark Horse Comics VP of marketing. 12:30-2:00 PM

Horror Comics – Calling all Horror Hounds! Join David Dastmalchian (Count Crowley, The Suicide Squad), Leah Kilpatrick (Headless Horseman Halloween Annual), Ben Stenbeck (Koshchei the Deathless, Baltimore: The Plague Ships), Scott Snyder (We Have Demons, Night of the Ghoul, Book of Evil), Rodney Barnes (SHOOK! A Black Horror Anthology, Killadelphia), LySandra Vuong (Covenant) and newcomer Jimmy Stamp (The Beekeeper's Due) as they talk about creating horror comics that keep readers up at night. Moderated by Jonathan James, Daily Dead. Room: 6DE

