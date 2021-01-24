Paul Cornell and Emma Vieceli's Modern Frankenstein From Heavy Metal

Bleeding Cool favourite Paul Cornell is known for many things. Writing Doctor Who for TV, audio and novels and the creator of Bernice Summerfield. The writer on comic books Captain Britain, Wolverine, Action Comics, and co-creator of comics Demon Knights and Knight & Squire for DC, and comic book/TV series Saucer Country. And now he is co-creating a new comic book from Heavy Metal in April, Modern Frankenstein with another Bleeding Cool favourite.

Emma Vieceli is a comic book writer and artist, known for Young Avengers, Life Is Strange, Breaks, Manga Shakespeare, Back To The Future, and also Doctor Who. She is also responsible for the very existence of a publishing comics section at MCM London, with the Comics Village which she maintained, developed and curated being responsible for many comic book creators careers and livelihoods in the UK. And now, with Paul Cornell, and colourist Pippa Bowland, giving us Modern Frankenstein, a title that recalls Mary Shelley's full title, Frankenstein: A Modern Prometheus.

Elizabeth Kleve is a brilliant young medical student, attracted to the waspish, charismatic surgeon James Frankenstein. He wants to further medical science… by all means necessary. So how far is Elizabeth prepared to go? A twisted horror/romance that walks a fine line between attraction and fear.

And published by Heavy Metal Magazine in April 2021. Oh and they've even got another Bleeding Cool favourite, Jamie McKelvie, to draw the variant cover. I get the feeling we are really going to lie this comic book.

Here are the publishers' solicitations for the month – though curiously missing the magazine itself.

MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #1 CVR A VIECELI & PIPPA (MR)

(W) Paul Cornell (CA) Pippa Bowland (A/CA) Emma Vieceli

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #1 10 COPY MCKELVIE INCV (MR)

