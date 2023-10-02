Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jim Shooter, new york comic con, NYCC, Paul Levitz

Paul Levitz & Jim Shooter on the Future of the Direct Market

At New York Comic Con, The ICv2 Insider Talks 2023 will focus on the direct market. With Paul Levitz and Jim Shooter in conversation

At New York Comic Con, The ICv2 Insider Talks 2023 will focus on the direct market of comic book stores, its past, present and future. ICv2 CEO Milton Griepp says, "This is the 50th anniversary of the comics Direct Market, and 2023 is a period of change unlike any we've seen in decades. We all want to understand what those changes mean for comic stores, where modern geek culture was birthed and nurtured, and the passionate customers they serve. At this important milestone, we're bringing together industry thought leaders to help us understand the past, present and future of this unique phenomenon."

And up on the 4th floor of the River Pavilion at the Javits Center, former DC Comics President and Publisher Paul Levitz and former Marvel EIC and Valiant Founder/Publisher Jim Shooter will be joining Griepp in a panel titled How We Got Here: Building the Comic Store Channel, looking back at the creation and maintenance of the direct market of comic book stores as well as its future. Griepp will also read his ICv2 White Paper: State of the Market at 50.

It will be followed by The Future of the Direct Market: Where Do We Go From Here, moderated by Rob Salkowitz, with Stu Colson of Heroes for Sale and ComicHub; Dimitrios Fragiskatos of comic stores Anyone Comics and Everyone Comics & Collectibles; Jenn Haines, President of ComicsPro and owner of The Dragon; writer/artist Jamal Igle and Cara O'Neil, Vice President of Marketing at Dark Horse Comics.

This comes at a time when figures like Mark Millar are calling out the direct market for failing and comic publishers like Marvel and DC for failing it. Even if his numbers aren't entirely on the money.

And it will kick off with the Comic Industry Social Hour, co-hosted with ComicsPro, at 2:30 pm. The Insider Talks, will run from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. We are very keen to hear what emerges from all three presentations.

