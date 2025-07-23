Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin

Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan…

The recent Amazing Spider-Man series by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita has pushed Spider-Man into a series of major physical and psychological challenges, and the creative team have decided, well, not to do stories with Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin, understandable given the abuse some folk give them for even acknowledging Paul Rabin's very existence. The All-New Venom series took those characters on, with Mary Jane, secretly as the new host for Venom, and dropped Dylan Brock in the mix, who seemed to take on the very aspect of the fanbase, and throwing all the abuse a teenager can at Paul Rabin.

Today, as Spider-Man encounters one of his greatest physical fights across New York with Hellgate, we get a sideways look, as Mary Jane and Paul Rabin return…

…still with Dylan Brock. And still with Dylan Brock being abusive towards Paul Rabin, this time, for trying to give him honey with his breakfast. What

Is this the trick to keeping Paul Rabin in the main Amazing Spider-Man comic? Always have Dylan Brock on hand to abuse him? And then it's all fine? Let's monitor the social media reaction to see how it goes down today.

To recap. Peter Parker has no longer been with Mary Jane Watson since the last Amazing Spider-Man relaunch a few years. They had moved in together but then split up. When we rejoined them, things had changed… Mary Jane was now living with someone called Paul Rabin, and they had kids, somehow. Turns out that a battle woitmh his own supernatural, father, the battle would see Mary Jane and Paul trapped in another dimension with time travelling differently, and Peter Parker doing whatever he had to, to try and rescue them after burning every bridge he had as Spider-Man. And how Mary Jane Watson had spent four years moving on without Peter, now living with Paul, and their two children. It had just been too long. Even if it turned out that they were mystical creations who didn't actually exist. By then, Mary Jane Watson had moved on, and Peter Parker had to deal with this. Badly. Then Paul's expertise with sigil magic also helped to formulate Mary Jane Watson's superhero identity as Jackpot. He became her man in the chair while she patrolled the streets, going through the same things that Peter Parker had done as Spider-Man. Even if the Venom symbiote didn't think there was much in it. But then Paul Rabin and Mary Jane Watson were looking to become parents again. At least foster ones, for now… and they may have their hands full… with Dylan Brock. But now it is revealed that Mary Jane is the new host of Venom, Dylan Brock's symbiotic parent. So Venom was keeping Dylan Brock close all this time. But while Mary Jane will have known, Paul Rabin clearly has not. So Mary Jane has lied to Paul about a) her new role and identity and b) the reason why Dylan Brock is with them…

