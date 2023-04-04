Tomorrow, Spider-Man Vs Captain America Like Never Before (Spoilers) Tomorrow sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #23 by Zeb Wells and John Romita, from Marvel Comics. The solicitation asks, "WHAT DID PETER DO?!"

Tomorrow sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #23 by Zeb Wells and John Romita, from Marvel Comics. The solicitation asks, "WHAT DID PETER DO?! We opened this series with a question. The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight." But the fight isn't with the Fantastic Four, as the cover suggests. Okay, it is a bit. But there's someone else Spider-Man has his eye on. Captain America.

Of course, he has been here a couple of times before in his own series in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 #187…

And then again a few decades later in The Amazing Spider-Man #534 for Civil War.

Even in the movies.

But they were always half-hearted. Spider-Man wasn't totally in it. Too much respect for Captain America, pulling his punches, not committing to the bit. But in tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man #23? He has something to fight for and Captain America is in his way.

And that's a punch. A Romita punch. It lands rather, propelled with Spider-Strength and at a greater velocity than a non-desperate Peter Parker might have sent it. Of course, Captain America has an unbreakable adamantium/vibranium alloy shield that can't be broken and absorbs impact.

But Peter Parker doesn't always have to punch. He does have other superpowers at his fingertips. Literally in this case.

He sticks to walls. And symbolic Americana shields. A nice little trick that, maybe, out of costume, Captain America forgot about. And Peter Parker is pulling no punches. Amazing Spider-Man #23 by Zeb Wells and John Romita is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow. I think this might be a thing. Is this what Peter did?

