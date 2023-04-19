Spider-Man Vs The Fantastic Four, Iron Man & Moon Girl? (Spoilers) In the previous Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker had already evaded the Fantastic Four once and then took down Captain America...

In the previous Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker had already evaded the Fantastic Four once and then took down Captain America in an attempt to save Mary Jane Watson. All this happened eighteen months ago in Marvel Time and explains why everything with him has been a bit skeevy with the rest of the Marvel Universe, at least as Spider-Man. The Peter Parker stuff is a different kettle of fish. Tom Brevoort has said that the trick to writing Spider-Man is, if Spider-Man succeeds then Peter Parker must fail. Or Peter succeeds, Spider-Man must not. Recently it seems as if both have failed simultaneously… or is that the fiction being performed for us to appease the gods?

So, after last issue's contretemps, in Amazing Spider-Man #24 we see him stealing the big tech from The Fantastic Four.

And he's not alone. Turns out Spider-Man also visited Iron Man and Moon Girl to steal their tech, and is working with Norman Osborn to get it all done.

Today's Red Goblin masterly also tells us just who Norman Osborn really is. He may have been artificially reformed, but he's quite happy to steal all three shoes for Peter Parker now.

Anything for the woman Spider-Man loves. Even if, as we know, it will lead to them splitting up and Mary Jane living with another man and having his children…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230733

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

Witness what brought Peter Parker and Norman Osborn together.

Your opinion of who the hero is and who the villain is may end up at least blurred…

Rated TIn Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99

RED GOBLIN #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230723

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Inhyuk Lee

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY?

Norman Osborn has been targeted by a resurgent and terrifying GOBLIN KING for the precious GOBLIN FORMULA running through his veins – but why?! And with the emboldened remnants of the GOBLIN NATION at the undead King's command, will Normie Osborn be able to save his grandfather, or will the RED GOBLIN be the new King's latest victim?!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: $3.99