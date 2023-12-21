Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: aliens, paul reiser, what if

Paul Reiser Writes 'Aliens/What If Carter Burke Had Lived' For Marvel

What If... Aliens from Marvel Comics will be written by the actor who played Carter Burke in the original movie, Paul Reiser.

Article Summary Marvel's What If series to explore Aliens universe with Paul Reiser scripting.

Pondering Carter Burke's survival, Aliens/What If comic offers fresh narrative twists.

What If... Aliens comic reunites actor Paul Reiser with his son Leon and a creative team.

Artwork by Guiu Vilanova enhances the What If adaptation with several variant covers.

What If was created in 1977 as a comic book series that took previous Marvel comic book storylines and played them out in different ways. Created by Roger Stern, and narrated by The Watcher, more recently it were turned into an animated TV series on Disney+ which used the cast of the live-action movies and TV shows to reprise their roles. But in March 2024, for the first time, Marvel is going to take What If outside of the Marvel comic book of cinematic universes. And applying it to the Aliens licensed comic book line from 20th Century Fox Studios with What If… Aliens.

Asking "what if Carter Burke had lived" in the Aliens movie, the comic will also be reprising roles. What If… Aliens be written by the actor who played Carter Burke in the original movie, Paul Reiser, with his son Leon Reiser, as well as Adam F. Goldberg, Brian Volk-Weiss and Hans Rodionoff, drawn by Guiu Vilanova.

ALIENS: WHAT IF?… #1

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

For years, fans of James Cameron's legendary Aliens questioned whether Carter Burke, a company man more hateable than the Xenos themselves, had actually survived the traumatic events on the terraforming colony Hadley's Hope. Now the actor behind the beloved villain, Paul Reiser, joins his son Leon and the star-studded team of writers and producers Adam F. Goldberg, Brian Volk-Weiss and Hans Rodionoff for a journey back to Hadley's Hope and the twisted escape of a man who should have died.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!